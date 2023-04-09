Ranking PGA Tour tournament purses from biggest to smallest for 2022-2023

The PGA Tour has 47 official tournaments on its 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule, with prize money totaling at least $563,500,000. There's a lot of money on the line from the beginning of the season in September to the end of the season with the culmination of the FedEx Cup playoffs at the Tour Championship in August.

However, not every tournament has the same purse. In fact, purses in PGA Tour events range from $3.7 million to $25 million in 2022-23. The smallest purse belongs to the Puerto Rico Open, played opposite the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March, as well the Bermuda Championship and Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. The largest purse belongs to The Players Championship, which now boasts a $25 million purse.

The four major championships are expected to have a purse of at least $15 million, while the 13 PGA Tour-owned elevated events will have a purse of at least $20 million. The Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Genesis Invitational and Jack Nicklaus' the Memorial Tournament share the elevated distinction with purses at $20 million.

There are purses of every size in between.

The two FedEx Cup playoff events have the same purse of $20 million.

With the Tour Championship now representing the final event for the FedEx Cup schedule and having no purse of its own, it technically has a payout of $75 million for the 30 qualifying players and the next 120 players on the FedEx Cup points list.

Only four tournaments have a first-place payout of less than $1 million.

Take a look at the full list of PGA Tour purses from largest to smallest.

2023 PGA Tour purses, every event ranked from biggest to smallest

