Ranking PGA Tour tournament purses from biggest to smallest for 2022-2023
04/09/2023
Golf News Net
The PGA Tour has 47 official tournaments on its 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule, with prize money totaling at least $563,500,000. There's a lot of money on the line from the beginning of the season in September to the end of the season with the culmination of the FedEx Cup playoffs at the Tour Championship in August.

However, not every tournament has the same purse. In fact, purses in PGA Tour events range from $3.7 million to $25 million in 2022-23. The smallest purse belongs to the Puerto Rico Open, played opposite the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March, as well the Bermuda Championship and Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. The largest purse belongs to The Players Championship, which now boasts a $25 million purse.

The four major championships are expected to have a purse of at least $15 million, while the 13 PGA Tour-owned elevated events will have a purse of at least $20 million. The Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Genesis Invitational and Jack Nicklaus' the Memorial Tournament share the elevated distinction with purses at $20 million.

There are purses of every size in between.

The two FedEx Cup playoff events have the same purse of $20 million.

With the Tour Championship now representing the final event for the FedEx Cup schedule and having no purse of its own, it technically has a payout of $75 million for the 30 qualifying players and the next 120 players on the FedEx Cup points list.

Only four tournaments have a first-place payout of less than $1 million.

Take a look at the full list of PGA Tour purses from largest to smallest.

2023 PGA Tour purses, every event ranked from biggest to smallest

Click header to sort

DATE TOURNEY PURSE 1st PLACE
Aug. 24-27 Tour Championship $75,000,000 $18,000,000
March 9-12 The Players Championship $25,000,000 $4,500,000
Feb. 16-19 The Genesis Invitational $20,000,000 $3,600,000
March 2-5 Arnold Palmer Invitational $20,000,000 $3,600,000
March 23-26 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play $20,000,000 $3,500,000
June 1-4 the Memorial Tournament $20,000,000 $3,600,000
Aug. 10-13 FedEx St. Jude Championship $20,000,000 $3,600,000
Aug. 17-20 BMW Championship $20,000,000 $3,600,000
May 4-7 Wells Fargo Championship $20,000,000 $3,600,000
April 13-16 RBC Heritage $20,000,000 $3,600,000
Feb. 9-12 Waste Management Phoenix Open $20,000,000 $3,600,000
June 22-25 Travelers Championship $20,000,000 $3,600,000
Jan. 5-8 Sentry Tournament of Champions $15,000,000 $2,700,000
April 6-9 Masters Tournament $18,000,000 $3,240,000
May 19-22 PGA Championship $15,000,000 $2,700,000
June 15-18 U.S. Open $15,000,000 $2,700,000
July 20-23 The Open Championship $15,000,000 $2,700,000
Oct. 13-16 Zozo Championship $11,000,000 $1,980,000
Oct. 20-23 The CJ Cup at Summit $10,500,000 $1,890,000
May 11-14 AT&T Byron Nelson $9,500,000 $1,710,000
Feb. 2-5 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am $9,000,000 $1,620,000
June 8-11 RBC Canadian Open $9,000,000 $1,620,000
March 30- April 2 Valero Texas Open $8,900,000 $1,602,000
June 29 - July 2 Rocket Mortgage Classic $8,800,000 $1,584,000
Jan. 25-28 Farmers Insurance Open $8,700,000 $1,566,000
May 25-28 Charles Schwab Challenge $8,700,000 $1,566,000
April 20-23 Zurich Classic of New Orleans $8,600,000 $1,548,000
Nov. 10-13 Cadence Bank Houston Open $8,400,000 $1,512,000
Feb. 23-26 The Honda Classic $8,400,000 $1,512,000
Nov. 3-6 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba $8,200,000 $1,476,000
Nov. 17-20 The RSM Classic $8,100,000 $1,458,000
March 16-19 Valspar Championship $8,100,000 $1,458,000
Sept. 15-18 Fortinet Championship $8,000,000 $1,440,000
Oct. 6-9 Shriners Children's Open $8,000,000 $1,440,000
Jan. 19-22 The American Express $8,000,000 $1,440,000
July 13-16 Genesis Scottish Open $8,000,000 $1,440,000
Sept. 29 - Oct. 2 Sanderson Farms Championship $7,900,000 $1,422,000
Jan. 12-15 Sony Open in Hawaii $7,900,000 $1,422,000
July 27-30 3M Open $7,800,000 $1,404,000
April 27-30 Mexico Open at Vidanta $7,700,000 $1,386,000
Aug. 3-6 Wyndham Championship $7,600,000 $1,368,000
July 6-9 John Deere Classic $7,400,000 $1,332,000
Oct. 27-30 Butterfield Bermuda Championship $6,500,000 $1,170,000
March 2-5 Puerto Rico Open $3,800,000 $684,000
March 23-26 Corales Puntacana Championship $3,800,000 $684,000
July 13-16 Barbasol Championship $3,800,000 $684,000
July 20-23 Barracuda Championship $3,700,000 $666,000

