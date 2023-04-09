Here’s why Phil Mickelson started wearing sunglasses, and we try to figure out which brand

Phil Mickelson has added several wrinkles to his on-course persona in the last several years, including wearing sunglasses and walking around the course with a huge Yeti cup of his Coffee for Wellness blend.

The story of Phil's coffee concoction -- apparently now available for sale -- is somewhat documented already, but why has Phil Mickelson been wearing sunglasses on the PGA Tour after spending his entire career not wearing them?

Mickelson explained why he started wearing sunglasses while playing golf during Saturday's third round of the 2020 PGA Championship, when he went into the 18th tower with CBS Sports at TPC Harding Park to provide riveting commentary.

“During the COVID break, I did this Carac cream, which is like a skin cancer chemotherapy treatment on your face, for like two weeks, and your skin blotches up and you kill these cancer cells that you can’t see and when I went outside, I had to wear some protection so I wore these glasses to protect the area around my eyes," Mickelson explained.

As it turned out, the cop-style shades really appealed to the five-time major winner.

“I liked them," he said. "They didn’t move around on my face when I was swinging. I went out and played with them, and I thought ‘Oh, I’ll give it a try.’ So that’s kinda where it started and then my eyes were much more relaxed at the end of the day, they weren’t squinting the whole time.”

Mickelson admitted the look isn't for everyone, but the comfort of great golf sunglasses should be for everyone. The benefits are tremendous for your eyes, including protection from dangerous UV rays, improved vision, less eye strain and perhaps even better putt reading.

Phil has continued to wear the sunglasses as he plays on LIV Golf.

Mickelson didn't say which sunglasses he is wearing, meaning he's probably not getting paid to wear them (yet) because he would otherwise hawk them pretty hard. However, Roka sunglasses makes a style that's pretty close, called the Falcon Ti Polarized.