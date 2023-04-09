2023 RBC Heritage field: Players, rankings

The 2023 RBC Heritage field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Harbor Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, from April 13-16, 2023.

The RBC Heritage field is headlined by the likes of Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and more.

This is set to be a 146-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 26th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The RBC Heritage is the first event after the Masters, the first major of the year, and is an elevated event this year.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being an invitational event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 146 players who got in the field. JB Holmes and Zac Blair are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 43 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 RBC Heritage field

Top 50 players in 2023 RBC Heritage field