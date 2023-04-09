2023 RBC Heritage field: Players, rankings
PGA Tour

2023 RBC Heritage field: Players, rankings

04/09/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Jordan Spieth


The 2023 RBC Heritage field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Harbor Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, from April 13-16, 2023.

The RBC Heritage field is headlined by the likes of Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and more.

This is set to be a 146-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 26th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The RBC Heritage is the first event after the Masters, the first major of the year, and is an elevated event this year.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being an invitational event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 146 players who got in the field. JB Holmes and Zac Blair are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $20 million purse, with 43 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 RBC Heritage field

Top 50 players in 2023 RBC Heritage field

  • 1. Scottie Scheffler
  • 2. Rory McIlroy
  • 3. Jon Rahm
  • 4. Patrick Cantlay
  • 5. Max Homa
  • 7. Xander Schauffele
  • 8. Will Zalatoris
  • 9. Viktor Hovland
  • 10. Justin Thomas
  • 11. Sam Burns
  • 12. Collin Morikawa
  • 13. Tony Finau
  • 14. Cameron Young
  • 15. Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 16. Jordan Spieth
  • 17. Tyrrell Hatton
  • 18. Sungjae Im
  • 19. Tom Kim
  • 20. Kurt Kitayama
  • 22. Keegan Bradley
  • 23. Shane Lowry
  • 24. Billy Horschel
  • 25. Tom Hoge
  • 26. Tommy Fleetwood
  • 27. Corey Conners
  • 28. Brian Harman
  • 29. Sahith Theegala
  • 30. Chris Kirk
  • 31. Sepp Straka
  • 32. Seamus Power
  • 33. Jason Day
  • 34. Justin Rose
  • 35. Ryan Fox
  • 36. Russell Henley
  • 37. Si Woo Kim
  • 38. Adam Scott
  • 40. Harris English
  • 41. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
  • 42. Keith Mitchell
  • 43. Kevin Kisner
  • 44. Min Woo Lee
  • 45. J.T. Poston
  • 46. Taylor Moore

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.