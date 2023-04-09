2023 Masters Tournament tee times and pairings: Round 4
04/09/2023
Golf News Net
The best golfers in the world are competing at Augusta National Golf Club this week for the annual Masters Tournament.

The 2023 Masters Tournament format features a weekend field of 53 players (Tiger Woods withdrew) competing in the only invitational major and only major played on the same golf course every year. For the final round, the players will compete in twosomes.

After the first two rounds, a cut was made to the top 50 and ties among the field for the final two rounds at Augusta National Golf Club.

The 2023 Masters Tournament final round starts at 12:30 p.m. local time -- or 12:30 p.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the round going off the first tee. Final-round tee times run through 2:33 p.m. local time -- or 2:33 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairing of the day. Tee times were based on an 12:30 p.m. start, with twosomes.

2023 Masters Tournament Sunday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 Masters Tournament final round on TV starting at 2 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

Viewers can watch the 2023 Masters Tournament live stream through Masters.com and ESPN+ starting at 12:45 p.m. Eastern.

2023 Masters Tournament tee times for Round 4

All times local and Eastern

TIME TEE PLAYERS
12:30 p.m. 1 Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala
12:39 p.m. 1 Tom Kim, Keegan Bradley
12:49 p.m. 1 Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth
12:58 p.m. 1 Ryan Fox, Taylor Moore
1:08 p.m. 1 Sungjae Im, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
1:17 p.m. 1 Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young
1:27 p.m. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick
1:36 p.m. 1 Gary Woodland, Jason Day
1:46 p.m. 1 Justin Rose, Shane Lowry
1:55 p.m. 1 Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed
2:05 p.m. 1 Collin Morikawa, Sam Bennett (a)
2:14 p.m. 1 Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley
2:24 p.m. 1 Viktor Hovland, 72 Patrick Cantlay
2:33 p.m. 1 Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm
12:30 p.m. 10 Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa
12:39 p.m. 10 Chris Kirk, Scott Stallings
12:49 p.m. 10 Cameron Smith, Sepp Straka
12:58 p.m. 10 Tommy Fleetwood, Abraham Ancer
1:08 p.m. 10 Si Woo Kim, Sam Burns
1:17 p.m. 10 Seamus Power, Adam Scott
1:27 p.m. 10 Harold Varner III, Harris English
1:36 p.m. 10 Zach Johnson, Mackenzie Hughes
1:46 p.m. 10 Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters
1:55 p.m. 10 Charl Schwartzel, Dustin Johnson
2:05 p.m. 10 Mito Pereira, Fred Couples
2:14 p.m. 10 Billy Horschel, J.T. Poston
2:24 p.m. 10 Keith Mitchell, Michael McDermott

