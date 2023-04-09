2023 Masters Tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Masters Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who earns his second major-championship win at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
In the final round, the Spaniard started two shots behind 54-hole leader Brooks Koepka. However, Rahm quickly found the gears, while Koepka faded. Rahm shot 3-under 69 in the last round, finishing on 12-under 276 and earning a four-shot win over two players.
Koepka fell into a tie for second place with 52-year-old Phil Mickelson, who tied his career-best Masters round with a closing 65 while paired with Jordan Spieth in Round 4. Between Mickelson and Spieth, the duo shot a best-ball 14-under 58.
Spieth finished tied for fourth place with Patrick Reed and Russell Henley.
Rahm won the $3,240,000 winner's share of the $18,000,000 purse.
Masters Tournament recap notes
Rahm earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which gets him back to No. 1 in the world ranking.
Rahm also earns 600 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the major level for this event.
A total of 53 (of 88) players finished the tournament in the 25th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 RBC Heritage.
2023 Masters Tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Jon Rahm
|-12
|65
|69
|73
|69
|276
|$3,240,000
|T2
|Phil Mickelson
|-8
|71
|69
|75
|65
|280
|$1,584,000
|T2
|Brooks Koepka
|-8
|65
|67
|73
|75
|280
|$1,584,000
|T4
|Jordan Spieth
|-7
|69
|70
|76
|66
|281
|$744,000
|T4
|Patrick Reed
|-7
|71
|70
|72
|68
|281
|$744,000
|T4
|Russell Henley
|-7
|73
|67
|71
|70
|281
|$744,000
|T7
|Cameron Young
|-6
|67
|72
|75
|68
|282
|$580,500
|T7
|Viktor Hovland
|-6
|65
|73
|70
|74
|282
|$580,500
|9
|Sahith Theegala
|-5
|73
|70
|73
|67
|283
|$522,000
|T10
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-4
|70
|72
|72
|70
|284
|$432,000
|T10
|Scottie Scheffler
|-4
|68
|75
|71
|70
|284
|$432,000
|T10
|Xander Schauffele
|-4
|68
|74
|71
|71
|284
|$432,000
|T10
|Collin Morikawa
|-4
|69
|69
|74
|72
|284
|$432,000
|T14
|Gary Woodland
|-3
|68
|72
|73
|72
|285
|$333,000
|T14
|Patrick Cantlay
|-3
|71
|71
|68
|75
|285
|$333,000
|T16
|Tom Kim
|-2
|70
|72
|74
|70
|286
|$261,000
|T16
|Sungjae Im
|-2
|71
|76
|67
|72
|286
|$261,000
|T16
|Joaquin Niemann
|-2
|71
|69
|74
|72
|286
|$261,000
|T16
|Shane Lowry
|-2
|68
|72
|73
|73
|286
|$261,000
|T16
|Justin Rose
|-2
|69
|71
|73
|73
|286
|$261,000
|T16
|Sam Bennett (a)
|-2
|68
|68
|76
|74
|286
|$0
|T16
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-2
|71
|70
|70
|75
|286
|$261,000
|T23
|Keegan Bradley
|-1
|70
|72
|74
|71
|287
|$187,200
|T23
|Chris Kirk
|-1
|70
|74
|72
|71
|287
|$187,200
|T23
|K.H. Lee
|-1
|74
|67
|74
|72
|287
|$187,200
|T26
|Tony Finau
|E
|69
|74
|73
|72
|288
|$147,000
|T26
|Scott Stallings
|E
|70
|77
|69
|72
|288
|$147,000
|T26
|Ryan Fox
|E
|70
|71
|74
|73
|288
|$147,000
|T29
|Si Woo Kim
|1
|73
|72
|72
|72
|289
|$125,100
|T29
|Sam Burns
|1
|68
|71
|78
|72
|289
|$125,100
|T29
|Harold Varner III
|1
|72
|71
|76
|70
|289
|$125,100
|T29
|Mackenzie Hughes
|1
|76
|69
|74
|70
|289
|$125,100
|33
|Tommy Fleetwood
|3
|72
|71
|74
|74
|291
|$111,600
|T34
|Tyrrell Hatton
|4
|71
|73
|72
|76
|292
|$97,200
|T34
|Cameron Smith
|4
|70
|72
|75
|75
|292
|$97,200
|T34
|Zach Johnson
|4
|75
|70
|74
|73
|292
|$97,200
|T34
|Talor Gooch
|4
|72
|74
|73
|73
|292
|$97,200
|T34
|J.T. Poston
|4
|74
|72
|76
|70
|292
|$97,200
|T39
|Taylor Moore
|5
|73
|72
|70
|78
|293
|$79,200
|T39
|Abraham Ancer
|5
|72
|71
|74
|76
|293
|$79,200
|T39
|Adam Scott
|5
|68
|74
|77
|74
|293
|$79,200
|T39
|Jason Day
|5
|67
|72
|74
|80
|293
|$79,200
|T43
|Max Homa
|6
|71
|73
|72
|78
|294
|$66,600
|T43
|Harris English
|6
|71
|71
|77
|75
|294
|$66,600
|T43
|Mito Pereira
|6
|74
|70
|77
|73
|294
|$66,600
|T46
|Sepp Straka
|7
|70
|73
|74
|78
|295
|$57,600
|T46
|Séamus Power
|7
|73
|72
|73
|77
|295
|$57,600
|T48
|Thomas Pieters
|8
|74
|73
|72
|77
|296
|$50,760
|T48
|Dustin Johnson
|8
|71
|72
|78
|75
|296
|$50,760
|T50
|Charl Schwartzel
|9
|74
|73
|73
|77
|297
|$46,080
|T50
|Fred Couples
|9
|71
|74
|76
|76
|297
|$46,080
|52
|Billy Horschel
|12
|73
|74
|74
|79
|300
|$44,280
|53
|Keith Mitchell
|14
|75
|71
|77
|79
|302
|$43,200