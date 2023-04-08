2023 Masters Tournament tee times and pairings: Round 3

The best golfers in the world are competing at Augusta National Golf Club this week for the annual Masters Tournament.

The 2023 Masters Tournament format features a weekend field of 54 players competing in the only invitational major and only major played on the same golf course every year. For all four rounds, the players will compete in threesomes.

After the first two rounds, a cut was made to the top 50 and ties among the field for the final two rounds at Augusta National Golf Club.

The 2023 Masters Tournament third round starts at 11:30 a.m. local time -- or 11:30 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the round going off the first and 10th tees. Third-round tee times run through 1:06 p.m. local time -- or 1:06 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day. Tee times were based on an 11:30 start, with threesomes.

2023 Masters Tournament Saturday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 Masters Tournament second round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on CBS.

Viewers can watch the 2023 Masters Tournament live stream through Masters.com and ESPN+ starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

2023 Masters Tournament tee times for Round 2

All times local and Eastern

