2023 Masters Saturday resumption: Start time, how to watch on ESPN TV, streaming schedule

The 2023 Masters Tournament second round was been delayed by weather and its finish postponed to Saturday at Augusta National, meanings several of the contenders for the first major of the year will have to get up early on the weekend to finish Round 2.

The resumption of the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament is set to begin from Pebble Beach at 8 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday in Georgia.

A total of 39 of 86 players still need to come back and finish their second round on Saturday, and that leaves a good chunk of the field to finish anywhere from one to nine holes to get to the finish.

2023 Masters Tournament Saturday TV schedule, times, channels

ESPN will broadcast the finish to the tournament, with the resumption of coverage starting from 8 a.m. Eastern time. A total of 39 players remaining in the field have to complete the second round.

ESPN will carry second-round coverage until second-round play is completed. CBS Sports will pick up coverage at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, as scheduled.

2023 Masters Tournament streaming schedule: How to watch online on Saturday morning

ESPN and CBS Sports broadcast coverage can be streamed online. Fans can watch the Masters online using ESPN and the ESPN app for live streaming. CBS coverage airs on the CBS Sports website and the Paramount Plus app.

Masters.com also has all of its digital channels available at the resumption of coverage.

2023 Masters Tournament Saturday format

The 2023 Masters Tournament second round will be played to completion of 36 holes. At that point, a cut will be made to the top 50 players and ties on the leaderboard. Players will then be regrouped ahead of the third round starting up within minutes of the finish of the second round -- presuming weather allows that to happen.