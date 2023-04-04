Masters Tournament winning scores: A history of the 72-hole winning totals

The old mantra is that the Masters Tournament winning score is whatever the course demands that week, with the Augusta National Golf Club not looking for any particular winning score in their tradition unlike any other.

However, the Masters Tournament winning score has been at a common figure. The most common Masters Tournament winning score has been 8 under par, which has happened 13 times since the tournament began in 1934. The next most common score is 9-under 279, which has happened 11 times.

A winning score equal to or lower than 10 under par has been recorded 32 times. The record 72-hole Masters Tournament total when played in April is 18-under 270, first shot by Tiger Woods in 1997 and matched by Jordan Spieth in 2015. The overall tournament record is 20-under 268, shot by Dustin Johnson in the unprecedented November 2020 Masters.

Of course, being the only men's major contested on the same course each year, the Masters home course, Augusta National Golf Club has always been a par-72 course.

Masters Tournament winning scores against par

