2023 Masters Tournament tee times and pairings: Round 2

The best golfers in the world are competing at Augusta National Golf Club this week for the annual Masters Tournament.
The 2023 Masters Tournament format features a field of 88 professionals competing in the only invitational major and only major played on the same golf course every year. For all four rounds, the players will compete in threesomes except for two twosomes to start each wave.
After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 50 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at Augusta National Golf Club.
The 2023 Masters Tournament second round starts at 8 a.m. local time -- or 8 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. Second-round tee times run through 2 p.m. local time -- or 2 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.
You can watch the 2023 Masters Tournament second round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.
Viewers can watch the 2023 Masters Tournament live stream through Masters.com and ESPN+ starting at 8:15 a.m. Eastern.
2023 Masters Tournament tee times for Round 2
All times local and Eastern
|8:00 a.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, Cameron Champ
|8:12 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Taylor Moore, Aldrich Potgieter
|8:24 a.m. -- J.T, Poston, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau
|8:36 a.m. -- Bernhard Langer, Mito Pereira, Ben Carr
|8:48 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka
|9:00 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|9:12 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
|9:24 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Harris English, Ryan Fox
|9:36 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Jason Day, Gordon Sargent
|9:48 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton
|10:06 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Justin Rose
|10:18 a.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris
|10:30 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett
|10:42 a.m. -- Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns
|10:54 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau
|11:06 a.m. -- Mike Weir, Kevin Na
|11:18 a.m. -- Vijay Singh, Scott Stallings, Matthew McClean
|11:30 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch
|11:42 a.m. -- Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alex Noren
|11:54 a.m. -- Adrian Meronk, Kevin Kisner, Louis Oosthuizen
|12:12 p.m. -- Larry Mize, Min Woo Lee, Harrison Crowe
|12:24 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Kazuki Higa, Keith Mitchell
|12:36 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala
|12:48 p.m. -- Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters
|1:00 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Seamus Power, Mateo Fernandez de Oliviera
|1:12 p.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley
|1:24 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
|1:36 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama
|1:48 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young
|2:00 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im