2023 Masters Tournament tee times and pairings: Round 2

04/04/2023
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)


The best golfers in the world are competing at Augusta National Golf Club this week for the annual Masters Tournament.

The 2023 Masters Tournament format features a field of 88 professionals competing in the only invitational major and only major played on the same golf course every year. For all four rounds, the players will compete in threesomes except for two twosomes to start each wave.

After the first two rounds, there will be a cut to the top 50 and ties among the pros for the final two rounds at Augusta National Golf Club.

The 2023 Masters Tournament second round starts at 8 a.m. local time -- or 8 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. Second-round tee times run through 2 p.m. local time -- or 2 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

2023 Masters Tournament tee times: Round 1

2023 Masters Tournament Fruday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 Masters Tournament second round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.

Viewers can watch the 2023 Masters Tournament live stream through Masters.com and ESPN+ starting at 8:15 a.m. Eastern.

2023 Masters Tournament tee times for Round 2

All times local and Eastern

Click header to sort

TIME TEE PLAYERS
8:00 a.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, Cameron Champ
8:12 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Taylor Moore, Aldrich Potgieter
8:24 a.m. -- J.T, Poston, Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau
8:36 a.m. -- Bernhard Langer, Mito Pereira, Ben Carr
8:48 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka
9:00 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
9:12 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim
9:24 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Harris English, Ryan Fox
9:36 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Jason Day, Gordon Sargent
9:48 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton
10:06 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Justin Rose
10:18 a.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris
10:30 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett
10:42 a.m. -- Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns
10:54 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau
11:06 a.m. -- Mike Weir, Kevin Na
11:18 a.m. -- Vijay Singh, Scott Stallings, Matthew McClean
11:30 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch
11:42 a.m. -- Fred Couples, Russell Henley, Alex Noren
11:54 a.m. -- Adrian Meronk, Kevin Kisner, Louis Oosthuizen
12:12 p.m. -- Larry Mize, Min Woo Lee, Harrison Crowe
12:24 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Kazuki Higa, Keith Mitchell
12:36 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala
12:48 p.m. -- Shane Lowry, Mackenzie Hughes, Thomas Pieters
1:00 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Seamus Power, Mateo Fernandez de Oliviera
1:12 p.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley
1:24 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
1:36 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Kurt Kitayama
1:48 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young
2:00 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im

