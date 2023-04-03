Masters Tournament history, results and past winners
Masters Tournament history, results and past winners

The Masters Tournament is the most famous and most watched golf tournament in the world, and it is the first men's major of the year played in a traditional April timeslot.

The Masters Tournament was born in 1934 as the Augusta National Invitation Tournament. Founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts, who started Augusta National Golf Club, the tournament was meant to bring notoriety to the club and bring together the best players from around the world into an annual event.

From there, the Masters has grown in stature and has been an April tradition -- with the exception of 2020 -- since 1940.

In recent memory, the host course has been significantly lengthened and modified to accommodate for the modern power game. The winners have represented the global nature of the modern sport.

Jack Nicklaus has the most Masters wins in history with six. Tiger Woods has five Masters titles, including the 2019 win that is his last major championship.

Masters Tournament format

The Masters Tournament is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The invitation-only field is reduced to the top 50 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. There was once the 10-Shot Rule, which meant any player within 10 strokes of the lead after two rounds would make the cut, but that's no longer the case.

The qualifying field is based on published criteria set forth by Augusta National Golf Club. There is no minimum or maximum field size, though Augusta National prefers to keep the field below 100 players.

At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a tie, there is a sudden-death playoff that begins typically on No. 10.

Masters Tournament host courses

  • Augusta National Golf Club: 1934-present

Masters Tournament past names

The Masters Tournament has had two names over the years:

  • Augusta National Invitation Tournament: 1934-1938
  • Masters Tournament: 1939-present

Masters Tournament history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2022 Scottie Scheffler 278 −10 3 $2,700,000
2021 Hideki Matsuyama 278 −10 1 $2,070,000
2020 Dustin Johnson 268 −20 5 $2,070,000
2019 Tiger Woods (5) 275 −13 1 $2,070,000
2018 Patrick Reed 273 −15 1 $1,980,000
2017 Sergio García 279 −9 PO $1,980,000
2016 Danny Willett 283 −5 3 $1,800,000
2015 Jordan Spieth 270 −18 4 $1,800,000
2014 Bubba Watson (2) 280 −8 3 $1,620,000
2013 Adam Scott 279 −9 PO $1,440,000
2012 Bubba Watson 278 −10 PO $1,440,000
2011 Charl Schwartzel 274 −14 2 $1,440,000
2010 Phil Mickelson (3) 272 −16 3 $1,350,000
2009 Ángel Cabrera 276 −12 PO $1,350,000
2008 Trevor Immelman 280 −8 3 $1,350,000
2007 Zach Johnson 289 1 2 $1,305,000
2006 Phil Mickelson (2) 281 −7 2 $1,260,000
2005 Tiger Woods (4) 276 −12 PO $1,260,000
2004 Phil Mickelson 279 −9 1 $1,117,000
2003 Mike Weir 281 −7 PO $1,080,000
2002 Tiger Woods (3) 276 −12 3 $1,008,000
2001 Tiger Woods (2) 272 −16 2 $1,008,000
2000 Vijay Singh 278 −10 3 $828,000
1999 José María Olazábal (2) 280 −8 2 $720,000
1998 Mark O'Meara 279 −9 1 $576,000
1997 Tiger Woods 270 −18 12 $486,000
1996 Nick Faldo (3) 276 −12 5 $450,000
1995 Ben Crenshaw (2) 274 −14 1 $396,000
1994 José María Olazábal 279 −9 2 $360,000
1993 Bernhard Langer (2) 277 −11 4 $306,000
1992 Fred Couples 275 −13 2 $270,000
1991 Ian Woosnam 277 −11 1 $243,000
1990 Nick Faldo (2) 278 −10 PO $225,000
1989 Nick Faldo 283 −5 PO $200,000
1988 Sandy Lyle 281 −7 1 $183,800
1987 Larry Mize 285 −3 PO $162,000
1986 Jack Nicklaus (6) 279 −9 1 $144,000
1985 Bernhard Langer 282 −6 2 $126,000
1984 Ben Crenshaw 277 −11 2 $108,000
1983 Seve Ballesteros (2) 280 −8 4 $90,000
1982 Craig Stadler 284 −4 PO $64,000
1981 Tom Watson (2) 280 −8 2 $60,000
1980 Seve Ballesteros 275 −13 4 $55,000
1979 Fuzzy Zoeller 280 −8 PO $50,000
1978 Gary Player (3) 277 −11 1 $45,000
1977 Tom Watson 276 −12 2 $40,000
1976 Raymond Floyd 271 −17 8 $40,000
1975 Jack Nicklaus (5) 276 −12 1 $40,000
1974 Gary Player (2) 278 −10 2 $35,000
1973 Tommy Aaron 283 −5 1 $30,000
1972 Jack Nicklaus (4) 286 −2 3 $25,000
1971 Charles Coody 279 −9 2 $25,000
1970 Billy Casper 279 −9 PO $25,000
1969 George Archer 281 −7 1 $20,000
1968 Bob Goalby 277 −11 1 $20,000
1967 Gay Brewer 280 −8 1 $20,000
1966 Jack Nicklaus (3) 288 E PO $20,000
1965 Jack Nicklaus (2) 271 −17 9 $20,000
1964 Arnold Palmer (4) 276 −12 6 $20,000
1963 Jack Nicklaus 286 −2 1 $20,000
1962 Arnold Palmer (3) 280 −8 PO $20,000
1961 Gary Player 280 −8 1 $20,000
1960 Arnold Palmer (2) 282 −6 1 $17,500
1959 Art Wall Jr. 284 −4 1 $15,000
1958 Arnold Palmer 284 −4 1 $11,250
1957 Doug Ford 283 −5 3 $8,750
1956 Jack Burke Jr. 289 1 1 $6,000
1955 Cary Middlecoff 279 −9 7 $5,000
1954 Sam Snead (3) 289 1 PO $5,000
1953 Ben Hogan (2) 274 −14 5 $4,000
1952 Sam Snead (2) 286 −2 4 $4,000
1951 Ben Hogan 280 −8 2 $3,000
1950 Jimmy Demaret (3) 283 −5 2 $2,400
1949 Sam Snead 282 −6 3 $2,750
1948 Claude Harmon 279 −9 5 $2,500
1947 Jimmy Demaret (2) 281 −7 2 $2,500
1946 Herman Keiser 282 −6 1 $2,500
1945 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1944 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1943 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1942 Byron Nelson (2) 280 −8 PO $1,500
1941 Craig Wood 280 −8 3 $1,500
1940 Jimmy Demaret 280 −8 4 $1,500
1939 Ralph Guldahl 279 −9 1 $1,500
1938 Henry Picard 285 −3 2 $1,500
1937 Byron Nelson 283 −5 2 $1,500
1936 Horton Smith (2) 285 −3 1 $1,500
1935 Gene Sarazen 282 −6 PO $1,500
1934 Horton Smith 284 −4 2 $1,500

