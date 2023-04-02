Corey Conners’ wife Malory Martin: Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 6

Corey Conners has made history, winning the Valero Texas Open for the second time in 2023. Back in 2019, he became just the fifth Monday qualifier in the history of the all-exempt PGA Tour to win that very week. With his win in the 2019 Valero Texas Open, Conners made his new wife, Malory Martin, very happy.

Corey Conners' wife, Malory Martin (now Conners), has a permanent place on her husband's mind. Conners has his wife's married initials, MC, on his Titleist ball each week. Married in October 2018, the newlyweds are off to a great start.

See pictures of Corey Conners' wife, Malory Martin.