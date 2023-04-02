2023 LIV Golf Orlando final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 LIV Golf Orlando final leaderboard is headed by winner Brooks Koepka, who earned the LIV Golf win at Orange County National Golf Club's Crooked Cat Course near Orlando, Fla.

Koepka shot a final-round 68 to win his second LIV Golf title by a one-stroke margin over Sebastian Munoz on 15-under 198.

Patrick Reed and Dean Burmester finished in a share of third place, three strokes behind Koepka.

Koepka won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Orlando recap notes

Koepka earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 48 players finishing the event in the third completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Torque team finished first by one shot, with the four team members (Mito Pereira, Joaquin Niemann, David Puig and Munoz) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Smash earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the 4 Aces finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule continues in two weeks in Adelaide, Australia.

2023 LIV Golf Orlando final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details