2023 DIO Implant LA Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
LPGA Tour

04/02/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Georgia Hall


The 2023 DIO Implant LA Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Ruoning Yin, who earned a big win at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

Yin earned her first LPGA Tour win with a one-shot win over Georgia Hall, scoring 15-under 269, including a final round of 70 to finish off the breakthrough win.

Georgia Hall finished second for the second week in a row, after losing the LPGA Drive On Championship last week in a playoff.

Patty Tavatanakit and Hyo Joo Kim finished in a tie for third place.

Yin won and the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

DIO Implant LA Open recap notes

Yin picks up the win in the fourt LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in 2023.

By winning the event, Yin earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 78 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

2023 DIO Implant LA Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ruoning Yin -15 68 64 67 70 269 $262,500
2 Georgia Hall -14 69 72 62 67 270 $159,720
T3 Patty Tavatanakit -12 69 67 71 65 272 $102,749
T3 Hyo Joo Kim -12 66 66 69 71 272 $102,749
T5 Carlota Ciganda -11 73 71 63 66 273 $65,585
T5 Nelly Korda -11 68 70 68 67 273 $65,585
T7 Minami Katsu -10 71 70 70 63 274 $43,869
T7 Danielle Kang -10 71 68 65 70 274 $43,869
T7 Nasa Hataoka -10 67 66 71 70 274 $43,869
10 Atthaya Thitikul -9 72 66 66 71 275 $35,416
T11 Lilia Vu -8 69 66 72 69 276 $31,698
T11 Perrine Delacour -8 68 69 67 72 276 $31,698
T13 Lizette Salas -7 73 64 73 67 277 $26,233
T13 Maja Stark -7 73 69 67 68 277 $26,233
T13 Megan Khang -7 66 69 70 72 277 $26,233
T13 Maude-Aimee Leblanc -7 67 67 71 72 277 $26,233
17 Hinako Shibuno -6 73 68 70 67 278 $22,736
T18 Hye-Jin Choi -5 70 71 71 67 279 $19,438
T18 Wichanee Meechai -5 71 72 68 68 279 $19,438
T18 Pajaree Anannarukarn -5 71 70 70 68 279 $19,438
T18 Hae Ran Ryu -5 74 70 66 69 279 $19,438
T18 Charley Hull -5 68 69 71 71 279 $19,438
T18 Jessica Korda -5 68 72 67 72 279 $19,438
T18 Lucy Li -5 67 73 66 73 279 $19,438
T25 Jennifer Kupcho -4 72 64 75 69 280 $14,351
T25 Chella Choi -4 70 74 66 70 280 $14,351
T25 Moriya Jutanugarn -4 72 68 70 70 280 $14,351
T25 Mina Harigae -4 70 70 70 70 280 $14,351
T25 Matilda Castren -4 70 69 71 70 280 $14,351
T25 Hannah Green -4 71 67 72 70 280 $14,351
T25 Sarah Schmelzel -4 71 71 67 71 280 $14,351
T25 Jin Young Ko -4 72 69 67 72 280 $14,351
T25 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -4 69 70 67 74 280 $14,351
T34 Lydia Ko -3 73 69 70 69 281 $10,975
T34 Xiyu Lin -3 73 71 67 70 281 $10,975
T34 Gemma Dryburgh -3 70 71 69 71 281 $10,975
T34 Frida Kinhult -3 71 67 71 72 281 $10,975
T38 Esther Henseleit -2 75 68 71 68 282 $9,112
T38 Jasmine Suwannapura -2 69 72 72 69 282 $9,112
T38 Mi Hyang Lee -2 65 74 73 70 282 $9,112
T38 Caroline Inglis -2 73 69 69 71 282 $9,112
T38 Marina Alex -2 72 69 67 74 282 $9,112
T43 Stacy Lewis -1 74 70 68 71 283 $7,586
T43 Yuna Nishimura -1 74 68 70 71 283 $7,586
T43 Lauren Hartlage -1 70 70 72 71 283 $7,586
T43 Gina Kim -1 69 71 72 71 283 $7,586
T47 Sung Hyun Park E 72 72 71 69 284 $6,196
T47 Amy Yang E 74 69 70 71 284 $6,196
T47 Pernilla Lindberg E 70 73 69 72 284 $6,196
T47 Lauren Coughlin E 73 69 70 72 284 $6,196
T47 Cheyenne Knight E 71 68 73 72 284 $6,196
T47 Yealimi Noh E 70 71 70 73 284 $6,196
T47 Sarah Kemp E 72 67 72 73 284 $6,196
T54 A Lim Kim 1 74 70 76 65 285 $5,072
T54 Jenny Shin 1 73 70 70 72 285 $5,072
T54 Brittany Altomare 1 73 69 71 72 285 $5,072
T54 Pauline Roussin 1 73 70 69 73 285 $5,072
T54 Paula Creamer 1 72 71 69 73 285 $5,072
T59 Grace Kim 2 71 71 72 72 286 $4,460
T59 Amanda Doherty 2 69 74 69 74 286 $4,460
T61 Allisen Corpuz 3 71 71 76 69 287 $4,154
T61 Yu Liu 3 74 70 72 71 287 $4,154
T61 Leona Maguire 3 72 72 72 71 287 $4,154
T61 Wei-Ling Hsu 3 71 72 71 73 287 $4,154
T65 Ryann O'Toole 4 73 71 73 71 288 $3,716
T65 Jennifer Song 4 72 72 73 71 288 $3,716
T65 Paula Reto 4 71 71 75 71 288 $3,716
T65 Lauren Stephenson 4 72 72 70 74 288 $3,716
T65 Alison Lee 4 73 68 73 74 288 $3,716
T65 Linnea Strom 4 73 66 71 78 288 $3,716
T71 Stephanie Kyriacou 5 75 69 73 72 289 $3,410
T71 Jaravee Boonchant 5 70 73 73 73 289 $3,410
T71 Mel Reid 5 71 71 71 76 289 $3,410
T74 Haeji Kang 7 73 70 76 72 291 $3,303
T74 Ruixin Liu 7 74 70 73 74 291 $3,303
76 Polly Mack 8 73 71 72 76 292 $3,241
77 Mariajo Uribe 9 73 71 73 76 293 $3,200
78 Cristie Kerr 10 74 69 80 71 294 $3,159

