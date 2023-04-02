2023 DIO Implant LA Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 DIO Implant LA Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Ruoning Yin, who earned a big win at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

Yin earned her first LPGA Tour win with a one-shot win over Georgia Hall, scoring 15-under 269, including a final round of 70 to finish off the breakthrough win.

Georgia Hall finished second for the second week in a row, after losing the LPGA Drive On Championship last week in a playoff.

Patty Tavatanakit and Hyo Joo Kim finished in a tie for third place.

Yin won and the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

DIO Implant LA Open recap notes

Yin picks up the win in the fourt LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in 2023.

By winning the event, Yin earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 78 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

2023 DIO Implant LA Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

