Augusta National Women's Amateur history, results and past winners
Amateur Golf

04/01/2023
Golf News Net
Augusta National Women's Amateur logo


The Augusta National Women's Amateur is one of the leading women's amateur tournaments in the world, with the tournament having been played since 2019 in a lead-in to the Masters.

The event, which was first played in 2019, features some of the best women's players in the world. The Augusta, Ga., club started the event with the hopes of using its platform as the home of the Masters to augment the status of women's golf.

So far, no player has won this event more than once.

Augusta National Women's Amateur format

The Augusta National Women's Amateur is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The invitational field, which is 72 players, is reduced to the top 30 players and ties for the final round of the event at Augusta National following the opening two rounds at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Ga.. At the end of the 54-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Augusta National Women's Amateur host courses

  • 2019-present: Augusta National Golf Club, Champions Retreat Golf Club

Augusta National Women's Amateur history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY
2022 Anna Davis 215 −1 1
2021 Tsubasa Kajitani 217 1 PO
2019 Jennifer Kupcho 206 −10 4

