2023 DIO Implant LA Open live streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, Peacock
LPGA Tour

2023 DIO Implant LA Open live streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, Peacock

03/30/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Nelly Korda in 2018


The 2023 DIO Implant LA Open is the fifth event of the 2023 LPGA Tour schedule, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the DIO Implant LA Open action.

You can watch the 2023 DIO Implant LA Open online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round, which is available exclusively online.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel and NBC brings together 12 hours of coverage of the tournament.

On all four days, Golf Channel has coverage.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, as well as through Peacock.

2023 DIO Implant LA Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, March 30

  • NBC Sports live streaming: 6:30-7 p.m.
  • Golf Channel broadcast: 7-9:30 p.m.

Friday, March 31

  • NBC Sports live streaming: 6:30-7 p.m.
  • Golf Channel broadcast: 7-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 6-9 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 6-9 p.m.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.