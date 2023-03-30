2023 DIO Implant LA Open live streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, Peacock

The 2023 DIO Implant LA Open is the fifth event of the 2023 LPGA Tour schedule, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the DIO Implant LA Open action.

You can watch the 2023 DIO Implant LA Open online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round, which is available exclusively online.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel and NBC brings together 12 hours of coverage of the tournament.

On all four days, Golf Channel has coverage.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, as well as through Peacock.

2023 DIO Implant LA Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, March 30

NBC Sports live streaming: 6:30-7 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-9:30 p.m.

Friday, March 31

NBC Sports live streaming: 6:30-7 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Golf Channel broadcast: 6-9 p.m.

Sunday, April 2