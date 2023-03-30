2023 DIO Implant LA Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2023 DIO Implant LA Open is the fifth event of the year on the 2023 LPGA Tour schedule, with Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., hosting the DIO Implant LA Open.

The DIO Implant LA Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Sunday from California.

There will be four days of golf, with 144 players starting out and playing four rounds, with a cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes.

Golf Channel airs coverage for all four days, with live coverage each day.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2023 DIO Implant LA Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2023 DIO Implant LA Open TV times and schedule.

2023 DIO Implant LA Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern