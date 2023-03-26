Who is Cameron Young? Bio for the 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play contender

Cameron Young is a contender in the final match of the 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, the PGA Tour's match-play tournament at Austin Country Club. While Sam Burns looks for his fifth PGA Tour win, Cameron Young could have a huge breakthrough.

Young is 25 years old, and he is in the field at WGC Dell Technologies Match Play because he finished in the top 64 of the Official World Golf Ranking and was eligible to play at the tournament deadline.

For Young, his journey to the PGA Tour is a remarkable story.

Young was born in Scarborough, N.Y. He played college golf at Wake Forest University and has a family involved in the golf industry, with his dad working at Sleepy Hollow, a great private club.

Young is hitting his prime

Cameron Young has won at every level, including as an amateur and after he turned pro in 2019.

Young has yet to win on the PGA Tour, but he was on the medal stand in two majors in 2022 and is the reigning Rookie of the Year award winner.

Entering this week, Young was ranked 83rd in FedEx Cup points and ranked 17th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He earned his way into this event through his status in the OWGR.

In his personal life, Young is married to his wife Kelsey.

What a win at the Bear rap means

With a win today, Young would earn the benefits of being a PGA Tour winner, including a three-year PGA Tour exemption, and he already has berths into the four men's majors. And, according to the 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play payout, he would win $3.5 million to top it all off.