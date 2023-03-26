2023 Masters Tournament field: Players, rankings
2023 Masters Tournament field: Players, rankings

03/26/2023
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)


The 2023 Masters Tournament field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., from April 6-9, 2023.

The Masters Tournament field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and more. Scheffler is the defending champion

This is set to be a 87- or 88-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 27th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Masters Tournament is the first major of the year.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with Augusta National inviting players to compete at their discretion based on published criteria.

The week-of alternate list is non-existent. This is an invitational event, and any players who withdraw are not replaced in the field.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with 100 points going to the winner as is standard.

The field will be playing for at least a $15 million purse, with 50 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Masters Tournament field

Top 50 players in 2023 Masters Tournament field

All top-50 players as of March 27 are eligible to compete and are in the field for the 2023 Masters.

