2023 Masters Tournament field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Masters Tournament field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., from April 6-9, 2023.
The Masters Tournament field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and more. Scheffler is the defending champion
This is set to be a 87- or 88-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 27th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
The Masters Tournament is the first major of the year.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with Augusta National inviting players to compete at their discretion based on published criteria.
The week-of alternate list is non-existent. This is an invitational event, and any players who withdraw are not replaced in the field.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with 100 points going to the winner as is standard.
The field will be playing for at least a $15 million purse, with 50 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Masters Tournament field
- Abraham Ancer
- Sam Bennett
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Ben Carr
- Cameron Champ
- Corey Conners
- Fred Couples
- Harrison Crowe
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Harris English
- Mateo Fernández de Oliveira
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Ryan Fox
- Sergio García
- Talor Gooch
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Kazuki Higa
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Bernhard Langer
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Sandy Lyle
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Matthew McClean
- Rory McIlroy
- Adrian Meronk
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Larry Mize
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Kevin Na
- Joaquín Niemann
- Alex Norén
- José María Olazábal
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Mito Pereira
- Thomas Pieters
- J.T. Poston
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Séamus Power
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Justin Rose
- Gordon Sargent
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Harold Varner III
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Tiger Woods
- Cameron Young
Top 50 players in 2023 Masters Tournament field
All top-50 players as of March 27 are eligible to compete and are in the field for the 2023 Masters.