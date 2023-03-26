2023 LPGA Drive On Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured LPGA Tour

2023 LPGA Drive On Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/26/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Celine Boutier


The 2023 LPGA Drive On Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Celine Boutier, who earned a big win at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in Gold Canyon, Ariz.

The Frenchwoman became the winningest French player in LPGA Tour history after making a birdie on the first hole of sudden death, the par-5 18th, to defeat Georgia Hall after both players finished regulation tied on 20-under 268.

Ayaka Furue finished in solo third, a shot out of the playoff, with Narin An finishing solo fourth and two adrift.

Boutier won and the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

LPGA Drive On Championship recap notes

Boutier picks up the win in the fourt LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in 2023.

By winning the event, Boutier earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 76 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the DIO Implant LA Open in California.

2023 LPGA Drive On Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Celine Boutier -20 69 66 65 68 268 $262,500
2 Georgia Hall -20 68 67 68 65 268 $160,458
3 Ayaka Furue -19 68 69 67 65 269 $116,401
4 Narin An -18 67 67 69 67 270 $90,045
T5 Ally Ewing -17 71 67 66 67 271 $65,888
T5 Jin Young Ko -17 70 65 68 68 271 $65,888
T7 Stacy Lewis -16 68 68 69 67 272 $37,185
T7 Hinako Shibuno -16 74 64 65 69 272 $37,185
T7 Charley Hull -16 71 66 66 69 272 $37,185
T7 Lilia Vu -16 67 66 70 69 272 $37,185
T7 Maddie Szeryk -16 67 65 71 69 272 $37,185
T7 Hae Ran Ryu -16 70 67 64 71 272 $37,185
T7 Moriya Jutanugarn -16 67 65 69 71 272 $37,185
T14 Cheyenne Knight -15 72 65 66 70 273 $26,267
T14 Celine Borge -15 71 68 63 71 273 $26,267
T16 Daniela Darquea -14 70 71 68 65 274 $21,159
T16 Emily Kristine Pedersen -14 69 66 72 67 274 $21,159
T16 Ruoning Yin -14 68 67 70 69 274 $21,159
T16 Atthaya Thitikul -14 69 70 65 70 274 $21,159
T16 Amy Yang -14 70 70 63 71 274 $21,159
T16 Annie Park -14 70 65 68 71 274 $21,159
T16 Ariya Jutanugarn -14 75 64 63 72 274 $21,159
T23 Lauren Coughlin -13 71 70 67 67 275 $15,022
T23 Pernilla Lindberg -13 70 70 68 67 275 $15,022
T23 Chella Choi -13 72 67 69 67 275 $15,022
T23 Allisen Corpuz -13 68 70 70 67 275 $15,022
T23 Stephanie Meadow -13 68 72 67 68 275 $15,022
T23 Leona Maguire -13 70 68 69 68 275 $15,022
T23 Pavarisa Yoktuan -13 70 68 68 69 275 $15,022
T23 Yuka Saso -13 70 66 70 69 275 $15,022
T23 Ryann O'Toole -13 72 64 69 70 275 $15,022
T23 Sei Young Kim -13 69 67 67 72 275 $15,022
T23 Jenny Shin -13 65 67 71 72 275 $15,022
T34 Jennifer Song -12 72 68 66 70 276 $10,806
T34 Mina Harigae -12 70 70 66 70 276 $10,806
T34 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -12 66 71 69 70 276 $10,806
T34 Jennifer Kupcho -12 72 67 65 72 276 $10,806
T34 Alison Lee -12 65 69 67 75 276 $10,806
T39 Frida Kinhult -11 68 73 70 66 277 $8,141
T39 Marina Alex -11 73 68 69 67 277 $8,141
T39 Azahara Munoz -11 67 70 71 69 277 $8,141
T39 Patty Tavatanakit -11 67 73 67 70 277 $8,141
T39 Megan Khang -11 67 70 70 70 277 $8,141
T39 Xiaowen Yin -11 68 67 71 71 277 $8,141
T39 Mel Reid -11 68 68 69 72 277 $8,141
T39 Eun-Hee Ji -11 69 66 70 72 277 $8,141
T39 Gaby Lopez -11 65 71 68 73 277 $8,141
T48 Maude-Aimee Leblanc -10 69 72 70 67 278 $5,827
T48 A Lim Kim -10 70 71 69 68 278 $5,827
T48 Hannah Green -10 73 67 69 69 278 $5,827
T48 Perrine Delacour -10 68 72 69 69 278 $5,827
T48 Yaeeun Hong -10 69 71 68 70 278 $5,827
T48 Matilda Castren -10 74 66 67 71 278 $5,827
T48 In Gee Chun -10 69 68 70 71 278 $5,827
T48 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -10 69 70 65 74 278 $5,827
T48 Wei-Ling Hsu -10 66 70 68 74 278 $5,827
T57 Lizette Salas -9 70 69 71 69 279 $4,586
T57 Alexa Pano -9 71 69 67 72 279 $4,586
T57 Chanettee Wannasaen -9 70 69 68 72 279 $4,586
T57 Dana Fall -9 72 67 67 73 279 $4,586
T57 Nelly Korda -9 70 66 70 73 279 $4,586
T62 Wichanee Meechai -8 71 68 72 69 280 $4,085
T62 Yealimi Noh -8 68 73 69 70 280 $4,085
T62 Carlota Ciganda -8 67 72 71 70 280 $4,085
T62 Caroline Inglis -8 68 70 71 71 280 $4,085
T66 Gina Kim -6 70 71 75 66 282 $3,822
T66 Madelene Sagstrom -6 69 69 72 72 282 $3,822
T68 Paula Reto -5 68 71 73 71 283 $3,540
T68 Hye-Jin Choi -5 71 68 72 72 283 $3,540
T68 Brittany Lincicome -5 71 70 68 74 283 $3,540
T68 Pajaree Anannarukarn -5 70 71 67 75 283 $3,540
T68 Albane Valenzuela -5 68 69 71 75 283 $3,540
73 Bronte Law -4 70 71 70 73 284 $3,382
74 Minami Katsu -3 68 73 72 72 285 $3,338
75 Elizabeth Szokol -2 70 70 73 73 286 $3,298
76 Angel Yin -1 69 70 73 75 287 $3,256

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.