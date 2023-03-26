2023 LPGA Drive On Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 LPGA Drive On Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Celine Boutier, who earned a big win at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in Gold Canyon, Ariz.
The Frenchwoman became the winningest French player in LPGA Tour history after making a birdie on the first hole of sudden death, the par-5 18th, to defeat Georgia Hall after both players finished regulation tied on 20-under 268.
Ayaka Furue finished in solo third, a shot out of the playoff, with Narin An finishing solo fourth and two adrift.
Boutier won and the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.
LPGA Drive On Championship recap notes
Boutier picks up the win in the fourt LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in 2023.
By winning the event, Boutier earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 76 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.
The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the DIO Implant LA Open in California.
2023 LPGA Drive On Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Celine Boutier
|-20
|69
|66
|65
|68
|268
|$262,500
|2
|Georgia Hall
|-20
|68
|67
|68
|65
|268
|$160,458
|3
|Ayaka Furue
|-19
|68
|69
|67
|65
|269
|$116,401
|4
|Narin An
|-18
|67
|67
|69
|67
|270
|$90,045
|T5
|Ally Ewing
|-17
|71
|67
|66
|67
|271
|$65,888
|T5
|Jin Young Ko
|-17
|70
|65
|68
|68
|271
|$65,888
|T7
|Stacy Lewis
|-16
|68
|68
|69
|67
|272
|$37,185
|T7
|Hinako Shibuno
|-16
|74
|64
|65
|69
|272
|$37,185
|T7
|Charley Hull
|-16
|71
|66
|66
|69
|272
|$37,185
|T7
|Lilia Vu
|-16
|67
|66
|70
|69
|272
|$37,185
|T7
|Maddie Szeryk
|-16
|67
|65
|71
|69
|272
|$37,185
|T7
|Hae Ran Ryu
|-16
|70
|67
|64
|71
|272
|$37,185
|T7
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|-16
|67
|65
|69
|71
|272
|$37,185
|T14
|Cheyenne Knight
|-15
|72
|65
|66
|70
|273
|$26,267
|T14
|Celine Borge
|-15
|71
|68
|63
|71
|273
|$26,267
|T16
|Daniela Darquea
|-14
|70
|71
|68
|65
|274
|$21,159
|T16
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|-14
|69
|66
|72
|67
|274
|$21,159
|T16
|Ruoning Yin
|-14
|68
|67
|70
|69
|274
|$21,159
|T16
|Atthaya Thitikul
|-14
|69
|70
|65
|70
|274
|$21,159
|T16
|Amy Yang
|-14
|70
|70
|63
|71
|274
|$21,159
|T16
|Annie Park
|-14
|70
|65
|68
|71
|274
|$21,159
|T16
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|-14
|75
|64
|63
|72
|274
|$21,159
|T23
|Lauren Coughlin
|-13
|71
|70
|67
|67
|275
|$15,022
|T23
|Pernilla Lindberg
|-13
|70
|70
|68
|67
|275
|$15,022
|T23
|Chella Choi
|-13
|72
|67
|69
|67
|275
|$15,022
|T23
|Allisen Corpuz
|-13
|68
|70
|70
|67
|275
|$15,022
|T23
|Stephanie Meadow
|-13
|68
|72
|67
|68
|275
|$15,022
|T23
|Leona Maguire
|-13
|70
|68
|69
|68
|275
|$15,022
|T23
|Pavarisa Yoktuan
|-13
|70
|68
|68
|69
|275
|$15,022
|T23
|Yuka Saso
|-13
|70
|66
|70
|69
|275
|$15,022
|T23
|Ryann O'Toole
|-13
|72
|64
|69
|70
|275
|$15,022
|T23
|Sei Young Kim
|-13
|69
|67
|67
|72
|275
|$15,022
|T23
|Jenny Shin
|-13
|65
|67
|71
|72
|275
|$15,022
|T34
|Jennifer Song
|-12
|72
|68
|66
|70
|276
|$10,806
|T34
|Mina Harigae
|-12
|70
|70
|66
|70
|276
|$10,806
|T34
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|-12
|66
|71
|69
|70
|276
|$10,806
|T34
|Jennifer Kupcho
|-12
|72
|67
|65
|72
|276
|$10,806
|T34
|Alison Lee
|-12
|65
|69
|67
|75
|276
|$10,806
|T39
|Frida Kinhult
|-11
|68
|73
|70
|66
|277
|$8,141
|T39
|Marina Alex
|-11
|73
|68
|69
|67
|277
|$8,141
|T39
|Azahara Munoz
|-11
|67
|70
|71
|69
|277
|$8,141
|T39
|Patty Tavatanakit
|-11
|67
|73
|67
|70
|277
|$8,141
|T39
|Megan Khang
|-11
|67
|70
|70
|70
|277
|$8,141
|T39
|Xiaowen Yin
|-11
|68
|67
|71
|71
|277
|$8,141
|T39
|Mel Reid
|-11
|68
|68
|69
|72
|277
|$8,141
|T39
|Eun-Hee Ji
|-11
|69
|66
|70
|72
|277
|$8,141
|T39
|Gaby Lopez
|-11
|65
|71
|68
|73
|277
|$8,141
|T48
|Maude-Aimee Leblanc
|-10
|69
|72
|70
|67
|278
|$5,827
|T48
|A Lim Kim
|-10
|70
|71
|69
|68
|278
|$5,827
|T48
|Hannah Green
|-10
|73
|67
|69
|69
|278
|$5,827
|T48
|Perrine Delacour
|-10
|68
|72
|69
|69
|278
|$5,827
|T48
|Yaeeun Hong
|-10
|69
|71
|68
|70
|278
|$5,827
|T48
|Matilda Castren
|-10
|74
|66
|67
|71
|278
|$5,827
|T48
|In Gee Chun
|-10
|69
|68
|70
|71
|278
|$5,827
|T48
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|-10
|69
|70
|65
|74
|278
|$5,827
|T48
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|-10
|66
|70
|68
|74
|278
|$5,827
|T57
|Lizette Salas
|-9
|70
|69
|71
|69
|279
|$4,586
|T57
|Alexa Pano
|-9
|71
|69
|67
|72
|279
|$4,586
|T57
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|-9
|70
|69
|68
|72
|279
|$4,586
|T57
|Dana Fall
|-9
|72
|67
|67
|73
|279
|$4,586
|T57
|Nelly Korda
|-9
|70
|66
|70
|73
|279
|$4,586
|T62
|Wichanee Meechai
|-8
|71
|68
|72
|69
|280
|$4,085
|T62
|Yealimi Noh
|-8
|68
|73
|69
|70
|280
|$4,085
|T62
|Carlota Ciganda
|-8
|67
|72
|71
|70
|280
|$4,085
|T62
|Caroline Inglis
|-8
|68
|70
|71
|71
|280
|$4,085
|T66
|Gina Kim
|-6
|70
|71
|75
|66
|282
|$3,822
|T66
|Madelene Sagstrom
|-6
|69
|69
|72
|72
|282
|$3,822
|T68
|Paula Reto
|-5
|68
|71
|73
|71
|283
|$3,540
|T68
|Hye-Jin Choi
|-5
|71
|68
|72
|72
|283
|$3,540
|T68
|Brittany Lincicome
|-5
|71
|70
|68
|74
|283
|$3,540
|T68
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|-5
|70
|71
|67
|75
|283
|$3,540
|T68
|Albane Valenzuela
|-5
|68
|69
|71
|75
|283
|$3,540
|73
|Bronte Law
|-4
|70
|71
|70
|73
|284
|$3,382
|74
|Minami Katsu
|-3
|68
|73
|72
|72
|285
|$3,338
|75
|Elizabeth Szokol
|-2
|70
|70
|73
|73
|286
|$3,298
|76
|Angel Yin
|-1
|69
|70
|73
|75
|287
|$3,256