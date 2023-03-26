2023 Club Car Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Korn Ferry Tour

03/26/2023
The 2023 Club Car Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner David Skinns, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at The Landings Golf Club in Savannah, Ga.

Skinns earned a one-shot win for his first Korn Ferry Tour win, finishing on 17-under 271 in the first event of the season played in the United States.

Tom Whitney and Shad Tuten finished in a share of second place, a shot out of a playoff.

Skinns won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Skinns earned 13.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 2-under 142 or better, with 72 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week in Chile with the Astara Chile Classic.

2023 Club Car Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 David Skinns -17 67 68 68 68 271 $180,000
T2 Shad Tuten -16 68 67 70 67 272 $75,000
T2 Tom Whitney -16 71 70 63 68 272 $75,000
T4 Jack Maguire -15 72 67 71 63 273 $41,500
T4 Brett Drewitt -15 70 68 67 68 273 $41,500
T6 Max Greyserman -14 74 68 67 65 274 $33,250
T6 Jacob Bridgeman -14 70 68 70 66 274 $33,250
T8 Nicholas Lindheim -13 65 70 72 68 275 $28,500
T8 Tim Widing -13 68 68 70 69 275 $28,500
T10 Bryson Nimmer -12 72 68 69 67 276 $23,717
T10 Cristobal Del Solar -12 72 68 69 67 276 $23,717
T10 Abel Gallegos -12 69 70 68 69 276 $23,717
T13 Tain Lee -11 73 68 71 65 277 $19,167
T13 Joe Highsmith -11 72 69 68 68 277 $19,167
T13 Brandon Hagy -11 70 67 71 69 277 $19,167
T16 Thomas Walsh -10 70 70 70 68 278 $13,200
T16 Lanto Griffin -10 66 71 74 67 278 $13,200
T16 Chase Parker -10 73 69 69 67 278 $13,200
T16 Chan Kim -10 71 69 69 69 278 $13,200
T16 Cody Blick -10 70 70 69 69 278 $13,200
T16 Ian Holt -10 70 70 69 69 278 $13,200
T16 Jacob Solomon -10 66 73 69 70 278 $13,200
T16 Chase Seiffert -10 67 71 69 71 278 $13,200
T16 Josh Teater -10 70 69 68 71 278 $13,200
T25 Taylor Dickson -9 70 68 72 69 279 $7,972
T25 Alejandro Tosti -9 66 71 74 68 279 $7,972
T25 Mason Andersen -9 71 66 72 70 279 $7,972
T25 Pontus Nyholm -9 71 70 68 70 279 $7,972
T25 Brad Hopfinger -9 69 70 70 70 279 $7,972
T25 Mark Anderson -9 70 67 70 72 279 $7,972
T31 Roberto Díaz -8 68 70 73 69 280 $6,050
T31 Grant Hirschman -8 71 70 70 69 280 $6,050
T31 David Kocher -8 74 66 70 70 280 $6,050
T31 Ryan McCormick -8 72 70 69 69 280 $6,050
T31 Jay Card III -8 68 70 74 68 280 $6,050
T31 Kris Ventura -8 66 73 69 72 280 $6,050
T31 Roger Sloan -8 72 64 71 73 280 $6,050
T31 Brian Campbell -8 74 67 73 66 280 $6,050
T31 T.J. Vogel -8 71 69 76 64 280 $6,050
T40 Logan McCracken -7 74 65 72 70 281 $4,806
T40 Kevin Velo -7 68 68 74 71 281 $4,806
T40 Thomas Rosenmueller -7 71 71 69 70 281 $4,806
T40 Evan Harmeling -7 74 68 70 69 281 $4,806
T40 Patrick Flavin -7 70 72 70 69 281 $4,806
T40 Scott Gutschewski -7 71 69 69 72 281 $4,806
T40 Trent Phillips -7 68 74 70 69 281 $4,806
T40 Angus Flanagan -7 68 74 70 69 281 $4,806
T48 Joshua Creel -6 68 68 73 73 282 $4,264
T48 Ben Silverman -6 69 72 71 70 282 $4,264
T48 Michael Johnson -6 72 69 71 70 282 $4,264
T48 Martin Flores -6 72 68 69 73 282 $4,264
T48 Dawie van der Walt -6 71 69 69 73 282 $4,264
T48 Bryce Hendrix -4 71 71 70 70 282 --
T48 Norman Xiong -6 72 68 73 69 282 $4,264
T48 Jake Knapp -6 71 71 70 70 282 $4,264
T48 Chris Gotterup -6 68 71 74 69 282 $4,264
T48 Ryan Elmore -6 69 73 71 69 282 $4,264
T48 Patrick Cover -6 69 70 75 68 282 $4,264
T59 Alex Weiss -5 70 71 71 71 283 $4,110
T59 Daniel Summerhays -5 72 69 73 69 283 $4,110
T61 Brandon Harkins -4 71 69 74 70 284 $4,060
T61 Jackson Suber -4 70 71 73 70 284 $4,060
T61 Alistair Docherty -4 70 72 72 70 284 $4,060
T64 Kyle Jones -3 70 70 71 74 285 $3,970
T64 Whee Kim -3 73 69 69 74 285 $3,970
T64 Michael Feagles -3 74 68 71 72 285 $3,970
T64 Wilson Furr -3 75 64 75 71 285 $3,970
T64 Davis Chatfield -3 72 69 73 71 285 $3,970
T64 Brendon Jelley -3 71 71 73 70 285 $3,970
70 Paul Peterson -1 71 71 70 75 287 $3,900
T71 Sean Crocker E 70 71 76 71 288 $3,870
T71 Dalton Ward E 73 69 73 73 288 $3,870

