2023 Club Car Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Club Car Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner David Skinns, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at The Landings Golf Club in Savannah, Ga.
Skinns earned a one-shot win for his first Korn Ferry Tour win, finishing on 17-under 271 in the first event of the season played in the United States.
Tom Whitney and Shad Tuten finished in a share of second place, a shot out of a playoff.
Skinns won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes
Skinns earned 13.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.
This week the cut was made at 2-under 142 or better, with 72 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week in Chile with the Astara Chile Classic.
2023 Club Car Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|David Skinns
|-17
|67
|68
|68
|68
|271
|$180,000
|T2
|Shad Tuten
|-16
|68
|67
|70
|67
|272
|$75,000
|T2
|Tom Whitney
|-16
|71
|70
|63
|68
|272
|$75,000
|T4
|Jack Maguire
|-15
|72
|67
|71
|63
|273
|$41,500
|T4
|Brett Drewitt
|-15
|70
|68
|67
|68
|273
|$41,500
|T6
|Max Greyserman
|-14
|74
|68
|67
|65
|274
|$33,250
|T6
|Jacob Bridgeman
|-14
|70
|68
|70
|66
|274
|$33,250
|T8
|Nicholas Lindheim
|-13
|65
|70
|72
|68
|275
|$28,500
|T8
|Tim Widing
|-13
|68
|68
|70
|69
|275
|$28,500
|T10
|Bryson Nimmer
|-12
|72
|68
|69
|67
|276
|$23,717
|T10
|Cristobal Del Solar
|-12
|72
|68
|69
|67
|276
|$23,717
|T10
|Abel Gallegos
|-12
|69
|70
|68
|69
|276
|$23,717
|T13
|Tain Lee
|-11
|73
|68
|71
|65
|277
|$19,167
|T13
|Joe Highsmith
|-11
|72
|69
|68
|68
|277
|$19,167
|T13
|Brandon Hagy
|-11
|70
|67
|71
|69
|277
|$19,167
|T16
|Thomas Walsh
|-10
|70
|70
|70
|68
|278
|$13,200
|T16
|Lanto Griffin
|-10
|66
|71
|74
|67
|278
|$13,200
|T16
|Chase Parker
|-10
|73
|69
|69
|67
|278
|$13,200
|T16
|Chan Kim
|-10
|71
|69
|69
|69
|278
|$13,200
|T16
|Cody Blick
|-10
|70
|70
|69
|69
|278
|$13,200
|T16
|Ian Holt
|-10
|70
|70
|69
|69
|278
|$13,200
|T16
|Jacob Solomon
|-10
|66
|73
|69
|70
|278
|$13,200
|T16
|Chase Seiffert
|-10
|67
|71
|69
|71
|278
|$13,200
|T16
|Josh Teater
|-10
|70
|69
|68
|71
|278
|$13,200
|T25
|Taylor Dickson
|-9
|70
|68
|72
|69
|279
|$7,972
|T25
|Alejandro Tosti
|-9
|66
|71
|74
|68
|279
|$7,972
|T25
|Mason Andersen
|-9
|71
|66
|72
|70
|279
|$7,972
|T25
|Pontus Nyholm
|-9
|71
|70
|68
|70
|279
|$7,972
|T25
|Brad Hopfinger
|-9
|69
|70
|70
|70
|279
|$7,972
|T25
|Mark Anderson
|-9
|70
|67
|70
|72
|279
|$7,972
|T31
|Roberto Díaz
|-8
|68
|70
|73
|69
|280
|$6,050
|T31
|Grant Hirschman
|-8
|71
|70
|70
|69
|280
|$6,050
|T31
|David Kocher
|-8
|74
|66
|70
|70
|280
|$6,050
|T31
|Ryan McCormick
|-8
|72
|70
|69
|69
|280
|$6,050
|T31
|Jay Card III
|-8
|68
|70
|74
|68
|280
|$6,050
|T31
|Kris Ventura
|-8
|66
|73
|69
|72
|280
|$6,050
|T31
|Roger Sloan
|-8
|72
|64
|71
|73
|280
|$6,050
|T31
|Brian Campbell
|-8
|74
|67
|73
|66
|280
|$6,050
|T31
|T.J. Vogel
|-8
|71
|69
|76
|64
|280
|$6,050
|T40
|Logan McCracken
|-7
|74
|65
|72
|70
|281
|$4,806
|T40
|Kevin Velo
|-7
|68
|68
|74
|71
|281
|$4,806
|T40
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|-7
|71
|71
|69
|70
|281
|$4,806
|T40
|Evan Harmeling
|-7
|74
|68
|70
|69
|281
|$4,806
|T40
|Patrick Flavin
|-7
|70
|72
|70
|69
|281
|$4,806
|T40
|Scott Gutschewski
|-7
|71
|69
|69
|72
|281
|$4,806
|T40
|Trent Phillips
|-7
|68
|74
|70
|69
|281
|$4,806
|T40
|Angus Flanagan
|-7
|68
|74
|70
|69
|281
|$4,806
|T48
|Joshua Creel
|-6
|68
|68
|73
|73
|282
|$4,264
|T48
|Ben Silverman
|-6
|69
|72
|71
|70
|282
|$4,264
|T48
|Michael Johnson
|-6
|72
|69
|71
|70
|282
|$4,264
|T48
|Martin Flores
|-6
|72
|68
|69
|73
|282
|$4,264
|T48
|Dawie van der Walt
|-6
|71
|69
|69
|73
|282
|$4,264
|T48
|Bryce Hendrix
|-4
|71
|71
|70
|70
|282
|--
|T48
|Norman Xiong
|-6
|72
|68
|73
|69
|282
|$4,264
|T48
|Jake Knapp
|-6
|71
|71
|70
|70
|282
|$4,264
|T48
|Chris Gotterup
|-6
|68
|71
|74
|69
|282
|$4,264
|T48
|Ryan Elmore
|-6
|69
|73
|71
|69
|282
|$4,264
|T48
|Patrick Cover
|-6
|69
|70
|75
|68
|282
|$4,264
|T59
|Alex Weiss
|-5
|70
|71
|71
|71
|283
|$4,110
|T59
|Daniel Summerhays
|-5
|72
|69
|73
|69
|283
|$4,110
|T61
|Brandon Harkins
|-4
|71
|69
|74
|70
|284
|$4,060
|T61
|Jackson Suber
|-4
|70
|71
|73
|70
|284
|$4,060
|T61
|Alistair Docherty
|-4
|70
|72
|72
|70
|284
|$4,060
|T64
|Kyle Jones
|-3
|70
|70
|71
|74
|285
|$3,970
|T64
|Whee Kim
|-3
|73
|69
|69
|74
|285
|$3,970
|T64
|Michael Feagles
|-3
|74
|68
|71
|72
|285
|$3,970
|T64
|Wilson Furr
|-3
|75
|64
|75
|71
|285
|$3,970
|T64
|Davis Chatfield
|-3
|72
|69
|73
|71
|285
|$3,970
|T64
|Brendon Jelley
|-3
|71
|71
|73
|70
|285
|$3,970
|70
|Paul Peterson
|-1
|71
|71
|70
|75
|287
|$3,900
|T71
|Sean Crocker
|E
|70
|71
|76
|71
|288
|$3,870
|T71
|Dalton Ward
|E
|73
|69
|73
|73
|288
|$3,870