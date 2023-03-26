2023 Club Car Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Club Car Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner David Skinns, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at The Landings Golf Club in Savannah, Ga.

Skinns earned a one-shot win for his first Korn Ferry Tour win, finishing on 17-under 271 in the first event of the season played in the United States.

Tom Whitney and Shad Tuten finished in a share of second place, a shot out of a playoff.

Skinns won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Skinns earned 13.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 2-under 142 or better, with 72 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week in Chile with the Astara Chile Classic.

2023 Club Car Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details