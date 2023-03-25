2023 LPGA Drive On Championship streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock

The 2023 LPGA Drive On Championship is the fourth event of the 2023 LPGA Tour schedule, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in Gold Canyon, Ariz. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the LPGA Drive On Championship action.

You can watch the 2023 LPGA Drive On Championship online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round, which is available exclusively online.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel and NBC brings together 20 hours of coverage of the tournament.

On all four days, Golf Channel has coverage.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, as well as through Peacock.

2023 LPGA Drive On Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, March 23

NBC Sports live streaming: 6-9 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 9-11 p.m.

Friday, March 24

NBC Sports live streaming: 6-7 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 6:30-9 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

NBC Sports live streaming: 6-7 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-9 p.m.

Sunday, March 26