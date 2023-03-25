2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Saturday matches, tee times, betting odds

The 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play tee times and matches for Saturday morning, representing the Round of 16, have been announced, and we've got some great matches at Austin Country Club.

The remaining 16 players in the field are in action, with tee times going off every 11 minutes. Winners from each of the 16 groups face off together in matchups based on the groups they won. The Group 1 winner, Scottie Scheffler, plays the Group 16 winner, JT Poston.

The betting odds for each match are listed as well.

The 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play fourth day starts at 7:35 a.m. local time (Central time) with the first match of the day going off the first tee. Tee times run through 8:52 a.m. local time (Central time) with the final match of the morning off the first tee.

Then we'll have an afternoon session for the quarterfinals to play down to the last four for Sunday.

2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play Saturday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play on Saturday on TV starting at 10 a.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

2023 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play matches, tee times, betting odds for Saturday

All times are Central