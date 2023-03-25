2023 Corales Puntacana Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship marks the 24th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule, with the Tour playing the event this year at Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic.

The Corales Puntacana Championship TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from the Dominican Republic.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut made after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs all four days of the tournament.

The field includes Joel Dahmen, Thomas Detry, Matt Wallace and more as part of a 120-player field seeking to win in the PGA Tour's 2022-2023 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage from Thursday's first round through Sunday's final round. On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Eastern.

On Saturday and Sunday, coverage runs from 2-5 p.m. on Golf Channel.

PGA Tour Live is not available for this event, which offers exclusive streams of coverage and starts before broadcast TV coverage. It can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

All of this coverage can be streamed online through Peacock, GolfChannel.com, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship TV times and schedule.

2023 Corales Puntacana Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern