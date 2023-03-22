The best sale of 2023 on Titleist Pro V1 and AVX golf balls is here

Golf season is finally here for many parts of the United States and Canada that have been blanketed by snow or rain and living through frigid temperatures and shorter days. That means a lot of golfers are excited to get back out playing golf, and they need to stock up.

In what's become a bit of a springtime ritual over the years, Titleist is once again offering a stock-up deal for golfers who want to get ready for the season. Titleist is offering a deal where you'll get a free dozen of golf balls when you buy three dozen. This deal includes Pro V1, Pro V1x and AVX balls, and the deal includes free customization of the balls.

You can head over to Golf Galaxy now and take advantage of this promotion, which only runs for a limited time. (Disclosure: GNN may receive a small portion of the purchase price for any purchases stemming from our content.)

Each customized dozen is $63 ($8 per dozen more than a standard dozen of Pro V1s), meaning you'll get four dozen for $189. The custom orders take some time to make and ship, but then you've pretty much got all the balls you'll probably need for a full season of golf.

The only other time of year you sometimes see this deal is around the holidays and Christmas, and even then, you're not guaranteed to see it. If you're a Titleist player, now's the time to hop on this deal for 2023.