2023 LPGA Drive On Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 LPGA Drive On Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Superstition Mountain Golf Club in Gold Canyon, Ariz.
The LPGA Drive On Championship field is headlined by the likes of Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first full-field event of the season, with an event featuring the top-ranked players in the eligibility ranking.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the return to the United States after the winter Asian swing.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.
The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's priority order.
The field will be playing for a $1.75 million purse, with 37 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 LPGA Drive On Championship field
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Jennifer Chang
- Peiyun Chien
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Chella Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Karen Chung
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Paula Creamer
- Daniela Darquea
- Karis Davidson
- Manon De Roey
- Perrine Delacour
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Dana Fall
- Maria Fassi
- Ayaka Furue
- Isi Gabsa
- Luna Sobron Galmes
- Sofia Garcia
- Hannah Green
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Charley Hull
- Caroline Inglis
- Eun Hee Ji
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Haeji Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Sarah Kemp
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- Sei Young Kim
- A Lim Kim
- Grace Kim
- Gina Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Jessica Korda
- Aline Krauter
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Ines Laklalech
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Andrea Lee
- Alison Lee
- Minjee Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yan Liu
- Yu Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Polly Mack
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Morgane Metraux
- Azahara Munoz
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ryann O'Toole
- Alexa Pano
- Sung Hyun Park
- Annie Park
- Kum-Kang Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Valery Plata
- Mel Reid
- Riley Rennell
- Paula Reto
- Kiira Riihijarvi
- Pauline Roussin
- So Yeon Ryu
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Jennifer Song
- Angela Stanford
- Maja Stark
- Lauren Stephenson
- Linnea Strom
- Ellinor Sudow
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Bailey Tardy
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Gabriella Then
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Charlotte Thomas
- Lexi Thompson
- Ayako Uehara
- Mariajo Uribe
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Samantha Wagner
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
- Xiaowen Yin
- Ruoning Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
Top 50 players in 2023 LPGA Drive On Championship field
