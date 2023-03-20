2023 LPGA Drive On Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 LPGA Drive On Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Superstition Mountain Golf Club in Gold Canyon, Ariz.

The LPGA Drive On Championship field is headlined by the likes of Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda, Brooke Henderson and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first full-field event of the season, with an event featuring the top-ranked players in the eligibility ranking.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, kicking off the return to the United States after the winter Asian swing.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's priority order.

The field will be playing for a $1.75 million purse, with 37 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 LPGA Drive On Championship field

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Jennifer Chang

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

Chella Choi

In Gee Chun

Karen Chung

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Manon De Roey

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Dana Fall

Maria Fassi

Ayaka Furue

Isi Gabsa

Luna Sobron Galmes

Sofia Garcia

Hannah Green

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Daniela Holmqvist

Yu-Sang Hou

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Caroline Inglis

Eun Hee Ji

Moriya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Haeji Kang

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

Sei Young Kim

A Lim Kim

Grace Kim

Gina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Nelly Korda

Jessica Korda

Aline Krauter

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Ines Laklalech

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Minjee Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Lucy Li

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Yan Liu

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

Gaby Lopez

Polly Mack

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Morgane Metraux

Azahara Munoz

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Alexa Pano

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Kum-Kang Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Valery Plata

Mel Reid

Riley Rennell

Paula Reto

Kiira Riihijarvi

Pauline Roussin

So Yeon Ryu

Hae Ran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Song

Angela Stanford

Maja Stark

Lauren Stephenson

Linnea Strom

Ellinor Sudow

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Gabriella Then

Atthaya Thitikul

Charlotte Thomas

Lexi Thompson

Ayako Uehara

Mariajo Uribe

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Samantha Wagner

Chanettee Wannasaen

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Xiaowen Yin

Ruoning Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Top 50 players in 2023 LPGA Drive On Championship field