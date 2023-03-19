2023 Valspar Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
03/19/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Jordan Spieth


The 2023 Valspar Championship prize money payout is from the $8.1 million purse, with 72 professional players who complete four rounds at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Fla., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Valspar Championship prize pool is at $1,458,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $882,900 in PGA Tour prize money today. Valspar Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $16,281.

For 2023 Valspar Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

The Valspar Championship field is headed by Adam Schenk, Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood and more. It's a tight leaderboard heading into the final round, with tricky conditions in the final day.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Valspar Championship from the correct 2023 Valspar Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut in this tournament is made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2023 Valspar Championship prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 37.7 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters and PGA Championship, and entry into the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2023 Valspar Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,458,000
2 $882,900
3 $558,900
4 $396,900
5 $332,100
6 $293,625
7 $273,375
8 $253,125
9 $236,925
10 $220,725
11 $204,525
12 $188,325
13 $172,125
14 $155,925
15 $147,825
16 $139,725
17 $131,625
18 $123,525
19 $115,425
20 $107,325
21 $99,225
22 $91,125
23 $84,645
24 $78,165
25 $71,685
26 $65,205
27 $62,775
28 $60,345
29 $57,915
30 $55,485
31 $53,055
32 $50,625
33 $48,195
34 $46,170
35 $44,145
36 $42,120
37 $40,095
38 $38,475
39 $36,855
40 $35,235
41 $33,615
42 $31,995
43 $30,375
44 $28,755
45 $27,135
46 $25,515
47 $23,895
48 $22,599
49 $21,465
50 $20,817
51 $20,331
52 $19,845
53 $19,521
54 $19,197
55 $19,035
56 $18,873
57 $18,711
58 $18,549
59 $18,387
60 $18,225
61 $18,063
62 $17,901
63 $17,739
64 $17,577
65 $17,415
66 $17,253
67 $17,091
68 $16,929
69 $16,767
70 $16,605
71 $16,443
72 $16,281

