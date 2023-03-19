2023 Hoag Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Hoag Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Ernie Els, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif.

Bernhard Langer was the 36-hole leader and looked to pass Hale Irwin for the all-time PGA Tour Champions wins record with his 46th-career win.

However, Els had other plans. In the final round of the 54-hole event, Els shot 6-under 65 to win the tournament by a shot on 13-under 200.

Steve Stricker and Doug Barron finished in a tie for second place, a shot behind Els. Langer shot 73 in the final round to finish T-7.

Els won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Hoag Classic recap notes

Els wins the fifth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Els -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Galleri Classic in California.

2023 Hoag Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details