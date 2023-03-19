2023 Hoag Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour

2023 Hoag Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/19/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Ernie Els


The 2023 Hoag Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Ernie Els, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif.

Bernhard Langer was the 36-hole leader and looked to pass Hale Irwin for the all-time PGA Tour Champions wins record with his 46th-career win.

However, Els had other plans. In the final round of the 54-hole event, Els shot 6-under 65 to win the tournament by a shot on 13-under 200.

Steve Stricker and Doug Barron finished in a tie for second place, a shot behind Els. Langer shot 73 in the final round to finish T-7.

Els won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Hoag Classic recap notes

Els wins the fifth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Els -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Galleri Classic in California.

2023 Hoag Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Ernie Els -13 70 65 65 200 $300,000
T2 Steve Stricker -12 66 68 67 201 $160,000
T2 Doug Barron -12 65 66 70 201 $160,000
T4 Dicky Pride -11 68 67 67 202 $98,667
T4 Rob Labritz -11 66 68 68 202 $98,667
T4 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -11 64 67 71 202 $98,667
T7 Scott McCarron -10 71 67 65 203 $56,000
T7 Padraig Harrington -10 69 68 66 203 $56,000
T7 Shane Bertsch -10 68 68 67 203 $56,000
T7 Darren Clarke -10 66 68 69 203 $56,000
T7 K.J. Choi -10 69 65 69 203 $56,000
T7 Bernhard Langer -10 64 66 73 203 $56,000
T13 Billy Andrade -9 69 68 67 204 $39,000
T13 Harry Rudolph -9 69 65 70 204 $39,000
T15 David Toms -8 68 70 67 205 $27,760
T15 Brett Quigley -8 70 67 68 205 $27,760
T15 Rocco Mediate -8 69 68 68 205 $27,760
T15 Kevin Sutherland -8 66 69 70 205 $27,760
T15 Rod Pampling -8 67 68 70 205 $27,760
T15 Timothy O'Neal -8 68 67 70 205 $27,760
T15 Thongchai Jaidee -8 67 67 71 205 $27,760
T15 Chris DiMarco -8 64 69 72 205 $27,760
T15 Brian Gay -8 67 65 73 205 $27,760
T15 Fred Couples -8 66 66 73 205 $27,760
T25 Steve Flesch -7 71 67 68 206 $17,833
T25 Jim Furyk -7 66 71 69 206 $17,833
T25 Paul Broadhurst -7 67 72 67 206 $17,833
T25 Stuart Appleby -7 69 67 70 206 $17,833
T25 Robert Karlsson -7 68 68 70 206 $17,833
T25 Paul Goydos -7 69 67 70 206 $17,833
T31 Tom Pernice Jr. -6 69 69 69 207 $13,500
T31 Mark O'Meara -6 69 70 68 207 $13,500
T31 Y.E. Yang -6 70 69 68 207 $13,500
T31 Jeff Maggert -6 71 65 71 207 $13,500
T31 David Duval -6 67 69 71 207 $13,500
T31 Mike Weir -6 65 69 73 207 $13,500
T37 Robert Allenby -5 70 68 70 208 $9,600
T37 Retief Goosen -5 69 69 70 208 $9,600
T37 Vijay Singh -5 67 72 69 208 $9,600
T37 Woody Austin -5 69 68 71 208 $9,600
T37 Richard Green -5 69 68 71 208 $9,600
T37 Jeff Sluman -5 69 71 68 208 $9,600
T37 Mark Hensby -5 71 69 68 208 $9,600
T37 Olin Browne -5 72 68 68 208 $9,600
T37 Stephen Ames -5 69 72 67 208 $9,600
T37 Marco Dawson -5 68 67 73 208 $9,600
T47 Tim Petrovic -4 68 70 71 209 $6,600
T47 Corey Pavin -4 68 69 72 209 $6,600
T47 Joe Durant -4 69 71 69 209 $6,600
T47 John Huston -4 67 68 74 209 $6,600
T47 David McKenzie -4 72 69 68 209 $6,600
T52 Alex Cejka -3 69 70 71 210 $5,067
T52 Lee Janzen -3 71 69 70 210 $5,067
T52 Colin Montgomerie -3 71 69 70 210 $5,067
T55 Kirk Triplett -2 69 71 71 211 $4,100
T55 Justin Leonard -2 71 69 71 211 $4,100
T55 John Senden -2 69 72 70 211 $4,100
T55 Gene Sauers -2 71 70 70 211 $4,100
T55 Scott Parel -2 72 70 69 211 $4,100
T55 Tim Herron -2 71 73 67 211 $4,100
T61 Scott Verplank -1 66 72 74 212 $3,000
T61 Notah Begay III -1 69 70 73 212 $3,000
T61 José María Olazábal -1 70 69 73 212 $3,000
T61 Ken Duke -1 69 72 71 212 $3,000
T61 Mario Tiziani -1 74 67 71 212 $3,000
66 Bob Estes 1 74 68 72 214 $2,400
T67 Davis Love III 2 69 73 73 215 $2,100
T67 Sandy Lyle 2 74 69 72 215 $2,100
T69 Wes Short, Jr. 3 70 71 75 216 $1,700
T69 Michael Allen 3 71 70 75 216 $1,700
T69 John Daly 3 72 72 72 216 $1,700
T69 Fred Funk 3 73 72 71 216 $1,700
73 Billy Mayfair 4 70 72 75 217 $1,400
74 Tom Lehman 6 75 70 74 219 $1,320
75 Scott Petersen 7 74 74 72 220 $1,240
76 Brian Cooper 9 77 74 71 222 $1,160
77 John Cook 14 76 76 75 227 $1,080

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.