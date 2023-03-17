How much does it cost to play golf at Innisbrook Resort and the Copperhead Course?

You've seen the Snake Pit on TV, when the PGA Tour holds the Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort. You want to give it a shot yourself and see if you can tame it as well the rest of this gem.

What most people don't know is that there are four courses at Innisbrook Resort. Yes, the Copperhead Course is great, but the other courses are quite enjoyable and make for a great place to stay.

With 72 great holes, if you're thinking of taking a special golf trip, Innisbrook Resort should then be on your list. So how does it compare to other golf Meccas in terms of price? How much does it cost to play golf at Innisbrook Resort -- namely, the Copperhead Course?

How much does it cost to play golf at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course?

In 2023, the rack rate for the Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course is $450 in peak season, The green fee includes cart, a forecaddie for the group (tip separate) and range balls.

The green fee for all of the courses can change by season, so it's important to know when you're planning to play.

Your best bet if you're planning to travel from outside the Tampa areas to play Innisbrook Resort, is to buy a package.

Innisbrook Resort offers stay-and-play packages. These packages will get you accommodations at the resort, as well as multiple rounds on property. If you don't want to pay to play the Copperhead, you can set up a package without it in the rotation.