Valspar Championship history, results and past winners

03/13/2023
Golf News Net
The Valspar Championship logo


The Valspar Championship is the PGA Tour's Tampa-area event on the schedule, with the host course proving one of the most challenging on Tour. The event is part of the Florida Swing, which runs through the Sunshine State in March.

The Valspar Championship became a PGA Tour event in 2000, known then as the Tampa Bay Classic. It originally was a late summer or early fall event, moving to March in 2007.

The event took on added prestige over time, with the host course proving one many players like because it asks simple questions that pros like.

In recent memory, the tournament has been moved back to March after a year in May and several months in the fall.

Three players share the record for the most Valspar wins with two each: KJ Choi, Retief Goosen and Paul Casey.

Valspar Championship format

The Valspar Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field of 144 is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Valspar Championship host courses

  • 2000–present: Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead Course)

Valspar Championship past sponsors

The Valspar Championship has had a variety of names and sponsors over the years:

  • Tampa Bay Classic: 2000-2002
  • Chrysler Championship: 2003-2006
  • Pods Championship: 2007-2008
  • Transitions Championship: 2009-2012
  • Valspar Championship: 2014-present

Valspar Championship history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2022 Sam Burns (2) 267 −17 PO $7,800,000
2021 Sam Burns 267 −17 3 $6,900,000
2020 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 Paul Casey (2) 276 −8 1 $6,700,000
2018 Paul Casey 274 −10 1 $6,500,000
2017 Adam Hadwin 270 −14 1 $6,300,000
2016 Charl Schwartzel 277 −7 $6,100,000
2015 Jordan Spieth 274 −10 $5,900,000
2014 John Senden 277 −7 1 $5,700,000
2013 Kevin Streelman 274 −10 2 $5,500,000
2012 Luke Donald 271 −13 $5,500,000
2011 Gary Woodland 269 −15 1 $5,500,000
2010 Jim Furyk 271 −13 1 $5,400,000
2009 Retief Goosen (2) 276 −8 1 $5,400,000
2008 Sean O'Hair 280 −4 2 $5,300,000
2007 Mark Calcavecchia 274 −10 1 $5,300,000
2006 K. J. Choi (2) 271 −13 4 $5,300,000
2005 Carl Pettersson 275 −9 1 $5,300,000
2004 Vijay Singh 266 −18 5 $5,000,000
2003 Retief Goosen 272 −12 3 $4,800,000
2002 K. J. Choi 267 −17 7 $2,600,000
2001 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
2000 John Huston 271 −13 3 $2,400,000

