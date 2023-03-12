2023 Magical Kenya Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Magical Kenya Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Jorge Campillo, who earned his third DP World Tour win at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

Campillo won the tournament by two shots on 18-under 266 after closing with a final round of 66 to hold off Masahiro Kawamura.

Santiago Tarrio and Ryo Hisatsune finished in joint third place, a shot behind Kawamura.

Campillo won the €321,247.98 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Magical Kenya Open recap notes

Campillo earned 14.34 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 78 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Campillo earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the SDC Championship.

2023 Magical Kenya Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

