2023 Magical Kenya Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
European Tour

03/12/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Jorge Campillo NAIROBI, KENYA - MARCH 12: Jorge Campillo of Spain with the winners trophy after the final round of the Magical Kenya Open Presented by Absa at Muthaiga Golf Club on March 12, 2023 in Kenya. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)


The 2023 Magical Kenya Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Jorge Campillo, who earned his third DP World Tour win at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya.

Campillo won the tournament by two shots on 18-under 266 after closing with a final round of 66 to hold off Masahiro Kawamura.

Santiago Tarrio and Ryo Hisatsune finished in joint third place, a shot behind Kawamura.

Campillo won the €321,247.98 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Magical Kenya Open recap notes

Campillo earned 14.34 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 78 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.

Campillo earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the SDC Championship.

2023 Magical Kenya Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jorge Campillo -18 69 68 63 66 266 €321,247.98
2 Masahiro Kawamura -16 67 67 68 66 268 €207,866.34
T3 Ryo Hisatsune -15 70 63 71 65 269 €106,767.71
T3 Santiago Tarrio -15 71 68 64 66 269 €106,767.71
T5 Lukas Nemecz -14 67 68 69 66 270 €73,131.16
T5 Borja Virto -14 66 68 70 66 270 €73,131.16
T7 Julien Brun -13 70 68 67 66 271 €46,014.05
T7 Ashley Chesters -13 68 72 65 66 271 €46,014.05
T7 Robert Macintyre -13 71 65 65 70 271 €46,014.05
T7 Jayden Schaper -13 68 65 69 69 271 €46,014.05
T11 Grant Forrest -12 70 70 67 65 272 €31,652.37
T11 Craig Howie -12 68 67 70 67 272 €31,652.37
T11 Jc Ritchie -12 69 69 66 68 272 €31,652.37
T11 Darius Van Driel -12 70 68 71 63 272 €31,652.37
T15 John Catlin -11 64 70 70 69 273 €25,548.66
T15 Jannik De Bruyn -11 71 67 68 67 273 €25,548.66
T15 Gavin Green -11 66 69 71 67 273 €25,548.66
T15 Pierre Pineau -11 65 70 71 67 273 €25,548.66
T15 Johannes Veerman -11 69 72 67 65 273 €25,548.66
T20 Rafa Cabrera Bello -10 67 69 69 69 274 €21,391.34
T20 Calum Hill -10 71 64 73 66 274 €21,391.34
T20 Maximilian Kieffer -10 67 72 68 67 274 €21,391.34
T20 Edoardo Molinari -10 68 71 69 66 274 €21,391.34
T20 Shaun Norris -10 71 67 73 63 274 €21,391.34
T25 Alejandro Cañizares -9 71 67 69 68 275 €18,519.00
T25 Casey Jarvis -9 66 70 74 65 275 €18,519.00
T25 Romain Langasque -9 69 72 68 66 275 €18,519.00
T25 Tom Mckibbin -9 69 69 68 69 275 €18,519.00
T25 Wilco Nienaber -9 67 69 72 67 275 €18,519.00
T30 Adri Arnaus -8 69 72 70 65 276 €15,684.46
T30 Alejandro Del Rey -8 72 68 67 69 276 €15,684.46
T30 Bryce Easton -8 67 71 71 67 276 €15,684.46
T30 Hurly Long -8 67 74 70 65 276 €15,684.46
T30 Adrian Otaegui -8 70 69 69 68 276 €15,684.46
T35 Marcus Armitage -7 67 68 76 66 277 €13,076.68
T35 Louis De Jager -7 70 67 73 67 277 €13,076.68
T35 Matthew Jordan -7 68 68 68 73 277 €13,076.68
T35 Tom Vaillant -7 68 71 74 64 277 €13,076.68
T35 Daniel Van Tonder -7 69 69 70 69 277 €13,076.68
T40 Nacho Elvira -6 67 65 73 73 278 €10,771.26
T40 Jeremy Freiburghaus -6 69 68 72 69 278 €10,771.26
T40 Justin Harding -6 70 69 68 71 278 €10,771.26
T40 Niklas Nørgaard -6 72 67 71 68 278 €10,771.26
T40 Ricardo Santos -6 69 72 69 68 278 €10,771.26
T40 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen -6 67 73 69 69 278 €10,771.26
T40 Justin Walters -6 72 69 70 67 278 €10,771.26
T47 Ewen Ferguson -5 70 69 69 71 279 €8,503.62
T47 Joshua Lee -5 71 68 73 67 279 €8,503.62
T47 Niklas Lemke -5 71 66 72 70 279 €8,503.62
T47 Velten Meyer -5 71 69 66 73 279 €8,503.62
T47 Adrien Saddier -5 69 72 69 69 279 €8,503.62
T52 Nick Bachem -4 66 67 74 73 280 €6,991.87
T52 Daniel Brown -4 70 69 72 69 280 €6,991.87
T52 Dylan Mostert -4 64 72 72 72 280 €6,991.87
T55 Oliver Bekker -3 69 70 71 71 281 €6,047.02
T55 Emilio Cuartero Blanco -3 70 70 71 70 281 €6,047.02
T55 Deon Germishuys -3 71 69 72 69 281 €6,047.02
T55 Renato Paratore -3 71 69 69 72 281 €6,047.02
T55 Connor Syme -3 70 69 71 71 281 €6,047.02
T60 Matthew Baldwin -2 71 68 72 71 282 €5,102.17
T60 Simon Forsström -2 69 72 70 71 282 €5,102.17
T60 Francesco Laporta -2 68 73 74 67 282 €5,102.17
T60 Javier Sainz -2 69 72 75 66 282 €5,102.17
T60 Toby Tree -2 69 71 71 71 282 €5,102.17
T65 Thomas Aiken -1 70 71 73 69 283 €3,887.37
T65 Manu Gandas -1 70 71 70 72 283 €3,887.37
T65 Mutahi Kibugu -1 68 71 71 73 283 €3,887.37
T65 Marcus Kinhult -1 71 69 74 69 283 €3,887.37
T65 Joakim Lagergren -1 68 72 71 72 283 €3,887.37
T65 Maximilian Schmitt -1 68 73 70 72 283 €3,887.37
T65 Robin Sciot-Siegrist -1 70 71 68 74 283 €3,887.37
72 Christopher Mivis PAR 71 67 74 72 284 €2,831.54
73 Jaco Prinsloo 1 69 71 75 70 285 €2,828.54
74 Todd Clements 2 70 70 71 75 286 €2,825.54
T75 Angel Hidalgo 3 70 71 74 72 287 €2,821.04
T75 James Morrison 3 69 71 75 72 287 €2,821.04
77 Gary Stal 4 69 68 76 75 288 €2,816.54
78 Wil Besseling 5 65 71 76 77 289 €2,813.54

