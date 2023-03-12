2023 Magical Kenya Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Magical Kenya Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Jorge Campillo, who earned his third DP World Tour win at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya.
Campillo won the tournament by two shots on 18-under 266 after closing with a final round of 66 to hold off Masahiro Kawamura.
Santiago Tarrio and Ryo Hisatsune finished in joint third place, a shot behind Kawamura.
Campillo won the €321,247.98 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Magical Kenya Open recap notes
Campillo earned 14.34 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 78 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season.
Campillo earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.
The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the SDC Championship.
2023 Magical Kenya Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Jorge Campillo
|-18
|69
|68
|63
|66
|266
|€321,247.98
|2
|Masahiro Kawamura
|-16
|67
|67
|68
|66
|268
|€207,866.34
|T3
|Ryo Hisatsune
|-15
|70
|63
|71
|65
|269
|€106,767.71
|T3
|Santiago Tarrio
|-15
|71
|68
|64
|66
|269
|€106,767.71
|T5
|Lukas Nemecz
|-14
|67
|68
|69
|66
|270
|€73,131.16
|T5
|Borja Virto
|-14
|66
|68
|70
|66
|270
|€73,131.16
|T7
|Julien Brun
|-13
|70
|68
|67
|66
|271
|€46,014.05
|T7
|Ashley Chesters
|-13
|68
|72
|65
|66
|271
|€46,014.05
|T7
|Robert Macintyre
|-13
|71
|65
|65
|70
|271
|€46,014.05
|T7
|Jayden Schaper
|-13
|68
|65
|69
|69
|271
|€46,014.05
|T11
|Grant Forrest
|-12
|70
|70
|67
|65
|272
|€31,652.37
|T11
|Craig Howie
|-12
|68
|67
|70
|67
|272
|€31,652.37
|T11
|Jc Ritchie
|-12
|69
|69
|66
|68
|272
|€31,652.37
|T11
|Darius Van Driel
|-12
|70
|68
|71
|63
|272
|€31,652.37
|T15
|John Catlin
|-11
|64
|70
|70
|69
|273
|€25,548.66
|T15
|Jannik De Bruyn
|-11
|71
|67
|68
|67
|273
|€25,548.66
|T15
|Gavin Green
|-11
|66
|69
|71
|67
|273
|€25,548.66
|T15
|Pierre Pineau
|-11
|65
|70
|71
|67
|273
|€25,548.66
|T15
|Johannes Veerman
|-11
|69
|72
|67
|65
|273
|€25,548.66
|T20
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|-10
|67
|69
|69
|69
|274
|€21,391.34
|T20
|Calum Hill
|-10
|71
|64
|73
|66
|274
|€21,391.34
|T20
|Maximilian Kieffer
|-10
|67
|72
|68
|67
|274
|€21,391.34
|T20
|Edoardo Molinari
|-10
|68
|71
|69
|66
|274
|€21,391.34
|T20
|Shaun Norris
|-10
|71
|67
|73
|63
|274
|€21,391.34
|T25
|Alejandro Cañizares
|-9
|71
|67
|69
|68
|275
|€18,519.00
|T25
|Casey Jarvis
|-9
|66
|70
|74
|65
|275
|€18,519.00
|T25
|Romain Langasque
|-9
|69
|72
|68
|66
|275
|€18,519.00
|T25
|Tom Mckibbin
|-9
|69
|69
|68
|69
|275
|€18,519.00
|T25
|Wilco Nienaber
|-9
|67
|69
|72
|67
|275
|€18,519.00
|T30
|Adri Arnaus
|-8
|69
|72
|70
|65
|276
|€15,684.46
|T30
|Alejandro Del Rey
|-8
|72
|68
|67
|69
|276
|€15,684.46
|T30
|Bryce Easton
|-8
|67
|71
|71
|67
|276
|€15,684.46
|T30
|Hurly Long
|-8
|67
|74
|70
|65
|276
|€15,684.46
|T30
|Adrian Otaegui
|-8
|70
|69
|69
|68
|276
|€15,684.46
|T35
|Marcus Armitage
|-7
|67
|68
|76
|66
|277
|€13,076.68
|T35
|Louis De Jager
|-7
|70
|67
|73
|67
|277
|€13,076.68
|T35
|Matthew Jordan
|-7
|68
|68
|68
|73
|277
|€13,076.68
|T35
|Tom Vaillant
|-7
|68
|71
|74
|64
|277
|€13,076.68
|T35
|Daniel Van Tonder
|-7
|69
|69
|70
|69
|277
|€13,076.68
|T40
|Nacho Elvira
|-6
|67
|65
|73
|73
|278
|€10,771.26
|T40
|Jeremy Freiburghaus
|-6
|69
|68
|72
|69
|278
|€10,771.26
|T40
|Justin Harding
|-6
|70
|69
|68
|71
|278
|€10,771.26
|T40
|Niklas Nørgaard
|-6
|72
|67
|71
|68
|278
|€10,771.26
|T40
|Ricardo Santos
|-6
|69
|72
|69
|68
|278
|€10,771.26
|T40
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|-6
|67
|73
|69
|69
|278
|€10,771.26
|T40
|Justin Walters
|-6
|72
|69
|70
|67
|278
|€10,771.26
|T47
|Ewen Ferguson
|-5
|70
|69
|69
|71
|279
|€8,503.62
|T47
|Joshua Lee
|-5
|71
|68
|73
|67
|279
|€8,503.62
|T47
|Niklas Lemke
|-5
|71
|66
|72
|70
|279
|€8,503.62
|T47
|Velten Meyer
|-5
|71
|69
|66
|73
|279
|€8,503.62
|T47
|Adrien Saddier
|-5
|69
|72
|69
|69
|279
|€8,503.62
|T52
|Nick Bachem
|-4
|66
|67
|74
|73
|280
|€6,991.87
|T52
|Daniel Brown
|-4
|70
|69
|72
|69
|280
|€6,991.87
|T52
|Dylan Mostert
|-4
|64
|72
|72
|72
|280
|€6,991.87
|T55
|Oliver Bekker
|-3
|69
|70
|71
|71
|281
|€6,047.02
|T55
|Emilio Cuartero Blanco
|-3
|70
|70
|71
|70
|281
|€6,047.02
|T55
|Deon Germishuys
|-3
|71
|69
|72
|69
|281
|€6,047.02
|T55
|Renato Paratore
|-3
|71
|69
|69
|72
|281
|€6,047.02
|T55
|Connor Syme
|-3
|70
|69
|71
|71
|281
|€6,047.02
|T60
|Matthew Baldwin
|-2
|71
|68
|72
|71
|282
|€5,102.17
|T60
|Simon Forsström
|-2
|69
|72
|70
|71
|282
|€5,102.17
|T60
|Francesco Laporta
|-2
|68
|73
|74
|67
|282
|€5,102.17
|T60
|Javier Sainz
|-2
|69
|72
|75
|66
|282
|€5,102.17
|T60
|Toby Tree
|-2
|69
|71
|71
|71
|282
|€5,102.17
|T65
|Thomas Aiken
|-1
|70
|71
|73
|69
|283
|€3,887.37
|T65
|Manu Gandas
|-1
|70
|71
|70
|72
|283
|€3,887.37
|T65
|Mutahi Kibugu
|-1
|68
|71
|71
|73
|283
|€3,887.37
|T65
|Marcus Kinhult
|-1
|71
|69
|74
|69
|283
|€3,887.37
|T65
|Joakim Lagergren
|-1
|68
|72
|71
|72
|283
|€3,887.37
|T65
|Maximilian Schmitt
|-1
|68
|73
|70
|72
|283
|€3,887.37
|T65
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|-1
|70
|71
|68
|74
|283
|€3,887.37
|72
|Christopher Mivis
|PAR
|71
|67
|74
|72
|284
|€2,831.54
|73
|Jaco Prinsloo
|1
|69
|71
|75
|70
|285
|€2,828.54
|74
|Todd Clements
|2
|70
|70
|71
|75
|286
|€2,825.54
|T75
|Angel Hidalgo
|3
|70
|71
|74
|72
|287
|€2,821.04
|T75
|James Morrison
|3
|69
|71
|75
|72
|287
|€2,821.04
|77
|Gary Stal
|4
|69
|68
|76
|75
|288
|€2,816.54
|78
|Wil Besseling
|5
|65
|71
|76
|77
|289
|€2,813.54