The Players holes-in-one: A history of aces at TPC Sawgrass, including No. 17

In the history of The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass has seen 32 holes-in-one spread over the four par 3s on the golf course.

The island-green par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass has seen 10 holes-in-one there in tournament history, with the last coming from Hayden Buckley in the first round in 2023, sending the crowd into a morning uproar.

Of the four par 3s, the third hole has seen the fewest aces, with just four players doing so, and the last having come in 2019.

After that, the eighth hole, which is the longest of the par 3s on the Pete Dye-designed course, has the next-fewest number of holes-in-one with eight. Viktor Hovland was the last to ace that hole in 2022.

As you might imagine with the slope of its green, the 13th hole has seen the most holes-in-one with 11.

Holes-in-one at The Players Championship

No. 3

Jim Gallagher, 1986, Round 1

Russ Cochran, 1994, Round 4

Chris DiMarco, 2001, Round 4

Seamus Power, 2019, Round 3

No. 8

Gary Hallberg, 1994, Round 3

Mark Brooks, 1997, Round 2

Bob Friend, 1999, Round 2

Naomichi “Joe” Ozaki, 2000, Round 4

Ted Tryba, 2000, Round 4

Michael Thompson, 2013, Round 1

Brendon Todd, 2021, Round 2

Viktor Hovland, 2022, Round 3 (Monday)

No. 13

Chip Beck, 1992, Round 1

Phil Mickelson, 1995, Round 2

Jay Don Blake, 1996, Round 3

Craig Stadler, 2002, Round 2

Jose Maria Olazabal, 2004, Round 2

Justin Leonard, 2006, Round 2

Jesper Parnevik, 2006, Round 2

Henrik Stenson, 2006, Round 3

Fred Couples, 2006, Round 4

Robert Garrigus, 2008, Round 2

Chris Stroud, 2013, Round 3

Sungjae Im, 2019, Round 2

No. 17