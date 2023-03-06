The Players Championship history, results and past winners

The Players Championship is the PGA Tour's crown jewel event on the schedule, serving as the most important event which the PGA Tour controls. The event is part of the Florida Swing, which runs through the Sunshine State in March.
The Players Championship became a PGA Tour event in 1974, known then as the Tournament Players Championship. It originally was not associated with a single course and was going to move around the country. Eventually, though, the Tour moved the event to TPC Sawgrass and its Stadium Course, which was built specifically to host the tournament starting in 1982.
The event took on added prestige over time, with the PGA Tour somewhat overtly promoting the idea that The Players is a major in waiting. It's never taken on that title among fans, but Players winners get the same benefits as winning a major.
In recent memory, the tournament has been moved back to March after a dozen years in May.
Jack Nicklaus has the most Players wins, taking three of the first five events. At TPC Sawgrass, though, five players have won twice, including Tiger Woods, Fred Couples, Steve Elkington, Davis Love III and Hal Sutton.
The Players Championship format
The Players Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The field of 144 is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
The Players Championship host courses
- 1982–present: TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course)
- 1977–1981: Sawgrass Country Club
- 1976: Inverrary Country Club
- 1975: Colonial Country Club
- 1974: Atlanta Country Club
The Players Championship past sponsors
The Players Championship has had a variety of names and sponsors over the years:
- Tournament Players Championship: 1974-1987
- The Players Championship: 1988-present
The Players Championship history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|2022
|Cam Smith
|275
|−13
|1
|$3,600,000
|2021
|Justin Thomas
|274
|−14
|1
|$2,700,000
|2020
|Not Finished
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|Rory McIlroy
|272
|−16
|1
|$2,250,000
|2018
|Webb Simpson
|270
|−18
|4
|$1,980,000
|2017
|Kim Si-woo
|278
|−10
|3
|$1,890,000
|2016
|Jason Day
|273
|−15
|4
|$1,890,000
|2015
|Rickie Fowler
|276
|−12
|PO
|$1,800,000
|2014
|Martin Kaymer
|275
|−13
|1
|$1,800,000
|2013
|Tiger Woods (2)
|275
|−13
|2
|$1,710,000
|2012
|Matt Kuchar
|275
|−13
|2
|$1,710,000
|2011
|K.J. Choi
|275
|−13
|PO
|$1,710,000
|2010
|Tim Clark
|272
|−16
|1
|$1,710,000
|2009
|Henrik Stenson
|276
|−12
|4
|$1,710,000
|2008
|Sergio García
|283
|−5
|PO
|$1,710,000
|2007
|Phil Mickelson
|277
|−11
|2
|$1,620,000
|2006
|Stephen Ames
|274
|−14
|6
|$1,440,000
|2005
|Fred Funk
|279
|−9
|1
|$1,440,000
|2004
|Adam Scott
|276
|−12
|1
|$1,440,000
|2003
|Davis Love III (2)
|271
|−17
|6
|$1,170,000
|2002
|Craig Perks
|280
|−8
|2
|$1,080,000
|2001
|Tiger Woods
|274
|−14
|1
|$1,080,000
|2000
|Hal Sutton (2)
|278
|−10
|1
|$1,080,000
|1999
|David Duval
|285
|−3
|2
|$900,000
|1998
|Justin Leonard
|278
|−10
|2
|$720,000
|1997
|Steve Elkington (2)
|272
|−16
|7
|$630,000
|1996
|Fred Couples (2)
|270
|−18
|4
|$630,000
|1995
|Lee Janzen
|283
|−5
|1
|$540,000
|1994
|Greg Norman
|264
|−24
|4
|$450,000
|1993
|Nick Price
|270
|−18
|5
|$450,000
|1992
|Davis Love III
|273
|−15
|4
|$324,000
|1991
|Steve Elkington
|276
|−12
|1
|$288,000
|1990
|Jodie Mudd
|278
|−10
|1
|$270,000
|1989
|Tom Kite
|279
|−9
|1
|$243,000
|1988
|Mark McCumber
|273
|−15
|4
|$225,000
|1987
|Sandy Lyle
|274
|−14
|PO
|$180,000
|1986
|John Mahaffey
|275
|−13
|1
|$162,000
|1985
|Calvin Peete
|274
|−14
|3
|$162,000
|1984
|Fred Couples
|277
|−11
|1
|$144,000
|1983
|Hal Sutton
|283
|−5
|1
|$126,000
|1982
|Jerry Pate
|280
|−8
|2
|$90,000
|1981
|Raymond Floyd
|285
|−3
|PO
|$72,000
|1980
|Lee Trevino
|278
|−10
|1
|$72,000
|1979
|Lanny Wadkins
|283
|−5
|5
|$72,000
|1978
|Jack Nicklaus (3)
|289
|1
|1
|$60,000
|1977
|Mark Hayes
|289
|1
|2
|$60,000
|1976
|Jack Nicklaus (2)
|269
|−19
|3
|$60,000
|1975
|Al Geiberger
|270
|−10
|3
|$50,000
|1974
|Jack Nicklaus
|272
|−16
|2
|$50,000