2023 Puerto Rico Open money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

03/05/2023
Golf News Net
The Puerto Rico Open logo


The 2023 Puerto Rico Open prize money payout is from the $8.4 million purse, with 69 professional players who complete four rounds at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Puerto Rico Open prize pool is at $684,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $414,200 in PGA Tour prize money today. Puerto Rico Open prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $8,170.

Puerto Rico Open field is headed by Akshay Bhatia, Ryan Armour, Zac Blair and more. It's a tight leaderboard heading into the final round, with as many as five players who can win.

This tournament started with 120 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Puerto Rico Open from the correct 2023 Puerto Rico Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut in this tournament is made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2023 Puerto Rico Open prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 300 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 18 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the PGA Championship and The Players, and entry into the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2023 Puerto Rico Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $684,000
2 $414,200
3 $262,200
4 $186,200
5 $155,800
6 $137,750
7 $128,250
8 $118,750
9 $111,150
10 $103,550
11 $95,950
12 $88,350
13 $80,750
14 $73,150
15 $69,350
16 $65,550
17 $61,750
18 $57,950
19 $54,150
20 $50,350
21 $46,550
22 $42,750
23 $39,710
24 $36,670
25 $33,630
26 $30,590
27 $29,450
28 $28,310
29 $27,170
30 $26,030
31 $24,890
32 $23,750
33 $22,610
34 $21,660
35 $20,710
36 $19,760
37 $18,810
38 $18,050
39 $17,290
40 $16,530
41 $15,770
42 $15,010
43 $14,250
44 $13,490
45 $12,730
46 $11,970
47 $11,210
48 $10,602
49 $10,070
50 $9,766
51 $9,538
52 $9,310
53 $9,158
54 $9,006
55 $8,930
56 $8,854
57 $8,778
58 $8,702
59 $8,626
60 $8,550
61 $8,474
62 $8,398
63 $8,322
64 $8,246
65 $8,170
66 $8,094
67 $8,018
68 $7,942
69 $7,866
70 $7,790
71 $7,714
72 $7,638
73 $7,562
74 $7,486
75 $7,410
76 $7,334
77 $7,258
78 $7,182
79 $7,106
80 $7,030

