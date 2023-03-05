2023 Puerto Rico Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Puerto Rico Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Nicholas Echavarria, who earns the PGA Tour win at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
In the final round, Echavarria was in control, shooting a final round of 4-under 68 to comfortably pick up his first PGA Tour win on 21-under 267.
Akshay Bhatia finished runner-up in the event on 19-under total, while Carson Young and Nate Lashley finished in joint third place on 16-under total.
Echavarria won the $684,000 winner's share of the $3,800,000 purse.
Puerto Rico Open recap notes
Echavarria earned approximately 70 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.
Echavarria also earns 300 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the lower level for this event.
A total of 70 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 20th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 The Players Championship.
2023 Puerto Rico Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Nico Echavarria
|-21
|67
|67
|65
|68
|267
|$684,000
|2
|Akshay Bhatia
|-19
|66
|71
|67
|65
|269
|$414,200
|T3
|Nate Lashley
|-16
|71
|65
|67
|69
|272
|$224,200
|T3
|Carson Young
|-16
|63
|67
|71
|71
|272
|$224,200
|5
|Michael Kim
|-15
|70
|66
|71
|66
|273
|$155,800
|6
|Wesley Bryan
|-14
|69
|69
|67
|69
|274
|$137,750
|T7
|Cody Gribble
|-13
|69
|70
|71
|65
|275
|$115,425
|T7
|John VanDerLaan
|-13
|69
|71
|69
|66
|275
|$115,425
|T7
|Harry Higgs
|-13
|71
|64
|71
|69
|275
|$115,425
|T7
|Harry Hall
|-13
|72
|64
|68
|71
|275
|$115,425
|T11
|Bill Haas
|-12
|67
|69
|74
|66
|276
|$84,550
|T11
|Tano Goya
|-12
|68
|69
|72
|67
|276
|$84,550
|T11
|Ryan Gerard
|-12
|69
|67
|72
|68
|276
|$84,550
|T11
|Geoff Ogilvy
|-12
|69
|68
|70
|69
|276
|$84,550
|T15
|Kevin Chappell
|-11
|71
|71
|68
|67
|277
|$59,850
|T15
|Henrik Norlander
|-11
|70
|71
|68
|68
|277
|$59,850
|T15
|Grayson Murray
|-11
|70
|71
|68
|68
|277
|$59,850
|T15
|Chris Stroud
|-11
|69
|69
|69
|70
|277
|$59,850
|T15
|Augusto Núñez
|-11
|67
|70
|70
|70
|277
|$59,850
|T15
|Sam Stevens
|-11
|68
|70
|65
|74
|277
|$59,850
|T21
|Richy Werenski
|-10
|71
|70
|71
|66
|278
|$35,958
|T21
|Paul Haley II
|-10
|68
|66
|74
|70
|278
|$35,958
|T21
|Hank Lebioda
|-10
|70
|66
|72
|70
|278
|$35,958
|T21
|Anders Albertson
|-10
|70
|69
|69
|70
|278
|$35,958
|T21
|Vincent Norrman
|-10
|69
|69
|69
|71
|278
|$35,958
|T21
|Derek Lamely
|-10
|70
|68
|69
|71
|278
|$35,958
|T21
|Scott Piercy
|-10
|67
|73
|67
|71
|278
|$35,958
|T21
|Derek Ernst
|-10
|70
|68
|68
|72
|278
|$35,958
|T29
|Josh Teater
|-9
|70
|71
|69
|69
|279
|$26,030
|T29
|Scott Harrington
|-9
|70
|68
|71
|70
|279
|$26,030
|T29
|S.Y. Noh
|-9
|70
|69
|69
|71
|279
|$26,030
|32
|Erik van Rooyen
|-8
|71
|68
|72
|69
|280
|$23,750
|T33
|Greg Chalmers
|-7
|69
|74
|71
|67
|281
|$19,841
|T33
|Max McGreevy
|-7
|66
|71
|73
|71
|281
|$19,841
|T33
|Scott Brown
|-7
|72
|70
|68
|71
|281
|$19,841
|T33
|Noah Goodwin
|-7
|70
|67
|72
|72
|281
|$19,841
|T33
|Ricky Barnes
|-7
|70
|69
|70
|72
|281
|$19,841
|T33
|Kevin Roy
|-7
|71
|70
|67
|73
|281
|$19,841
|T33
|Matti Schmid
|-7
|68
|70
|69
|74
|281
|$19,841
|T40
|Brandon Matthews
|-6
|71
|72
|71
|68
|282
|$15,390
|T40
|Brent Grant
|-6
|69
|74
|70
|69
|282
|$15,390
|T40
|Andrew Landry
|-6
|71
|69
|72
|70
|282
|$15,390
|T40
|Trevor Werbylo
|-6
|71
|70
|71
|70
|282
|$15,390
|T44
|Jason Dufner
|-5
|68
|71
|76
|68
|283
|$12,350
|T44
|D.J. Trahan
|-5
|70
|70
|72
|71
|283
|$12,350
|T44
|Andrew Novak
|-5
|68
|72
|71
|72
|283
|$12,350
|T44
|Jim Herman
|-5
|71
|70
|68
|74
|283
|$12,350
|T48
|Rafael Campos
|-4
|70
|70
|74
|70
|284
|$9,741
|T48
|Ryan Blaum
|-4
|68
|73
|72
|71
|284
|$9,741
|T48
|Jonathan Byrd
|-4
|72
|71
|69
|72
|284
|$9,741
|T48
|Camilo Villegas
|-4
|68
|71
|72
|73
|284
|$9,741
|T48
|Dylan Wu
|-4
|70
|69
|72
|73
|284
|$9,741
|T48
|Brice Garnett
|-4
|69
|70
|68
|77
|284
|$9,741
|T54
|Kyle Stanley
|-3
|71
|71
|72
|71
|285
|$8,968
|T54
|Jiri Zuska (a)
|-3
|70
|70
|73
|72
|285
|$0
|T54
|Kevin Stadler
|-3
|70
|71
|72
|72
|285
|$8,968
|T57
|Nick Watney
|-2
|72
|71
|73
|70
|286
|$8,816
|T57
|William McGirt
|-2
|69
|72
|70
|75
|286
|$8,816
|T59
|Brandon Harkins
|-1
|69
|71
|74
|73
|287
|$8,664
|T59
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|-1
|71
|72
|69
|75
|287
|$8,664
|T61
|Ryan Armour
|E
|73
|70
|74
|71
|288
|$8,474
|T61
|Sean O'Hair
|E
|75
|68
|73
|72
|288
|$8,474
|T61
|George McNeill
|E
|72
|68
|75
|73
|288
|$8,474
|T64
|Jonas Blixt
|1
|72
|69
|76
|72
|289
|$8,208
|T64
|Richard S. Johnson
|1
|71
|72
|74
|72
|289
|$8,208
|T64
|Martin Trainer
|1
|70
|72
|74
|73
|289
|$8,208
|T64
|MJ Daffue
|1
|72
|70
|74
|73
|289
|$8,208
|68
|Ben Crane
|2
|72
|71
|74
|73
|290
|$8,018
|69
|Sung Kang
|3
|73
|70
|74
|74
|291
|$7,942
|70
|Trevor Cone
|6
|71
|71
|74
|78
|294
|$7,866