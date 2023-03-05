2023 Puerto Rico Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Golf News Net
The 2023 Puerto Rico Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Nicholas Echavarria, who earns the PGA Tour win at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

In the final round, Echavarria was in control, shooting a final round of 4-under 68 to comfortably pick up his first PGA Tour win on 21-under 267.

Akshay Bhatia finished runner-up in the event on 19-under total, while Carson Young and Nate Lashley finished in joint third place on 16-under total.

Echavarria won the $684,000 winner's share of the $3,800,000 purse.

Puerto Rico Open recap notes

Echavarria earned approximately 70 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Echavarria also earns 300 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the lower level for this event.

A total of 70 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 20th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 The Players Championship.

2023 Puerto Rico Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

1 Nico Echavarria -21 67 67 65 68 267 $684,000
2 Akshay Bhatia -19 66 71 67 65 269 $414,200
T3 Nate Lashley -16 71 65 67 69 272 $224,200
T3 Carson Young -16 63 67 71 71 272 $224,200
5 Michael Kim -15 70 66 71 66 273 $155,800
6 Wesley Bryan -14 69 69 67 69 274 $137,750
T7 Cody Gribble -13 69 70 71 65 275 $115,425
T7 John VanDerLaan -13 69 71 69 66 275 $115,425
T7 Harry Higgs -13 71 64 71 69 275 $115,425
T7 Harry Hall -13 72 64 68 71 275 $115,425
T11 Bill Haas -12 67 69 74 66 276 $84,550
T11 Tano Goya -12 68 69 72 67 276 $84,550
T11 Ryan Gerard -12 69 67 72 68 276 $84,550
T11 Geoff Ogilvy -12 69 68 70 69 276 $84,550
T15 Kevin Chappell -11 71 71 68 67 277 $59,850
T15 Henrik Norlander -11 70 71 68 68 277 $59,850
T15 Grayson Murray -11 70 71 68 68 277 $59,850
T15 Chris Stroud -11 69 69 69 70 277 $59,850
T15 Augusto Núñez -11 67 70 70 70 277 $59,850
T15 Sam Stevens -11 68 70 65 74 277 $59,850
T21 Richy Werenski -10 71 70 71 66 278 $35,958
T21 Paul Haley II -10 68 66 74 70 278 $35,958
T21 Hank Lebioda -10 70 66 72 70 278 $35,958
T21 Anders Albertson -10 70 69 69 70 278 $35,958
T21 Vincent Norrman -10 69 69 69 71 278 $35,958
T21 Derek Lamely -10 70 68 69 71 278 $35,958
T21 Scott Piercy -10 67 73 67 71 278 $35,958
T21 Derek Ernst -10 70 68 68 72 278 $35,958
T29 Josh Teater -9 70 71 69 69 279 $26,030
T29 Scott Harrington -9 70 68 71 70 279 $26,030
T29 S.Y. Noh -9 70 69 69 71 279 $26,030
32 Erik van Rooyen -8 71 68 72 69 280 $23,750
T33 Greg Chalmers -7 69 74 71 67 281 $19,841
T33 Max McGreevy -7 66 71 73 71 281 $19,841
T33 Scott Brown -7 72 70 68 71 281 $19,841
T33 Noah Goodwin -7 70 67 72 72 281 $19,841
T33 Ricky Barnes -7 70 69 70 72 281 $19,841
T33 Kevin Roy -7 71 70 67 73 281 $19,841
T33 Matti Schmid -7 68 70 69 74 281 $19,841
T40 Brandon Matthews -6 71 72 71 68 282 $15,390
T40 Brent Grant -6 69 74 70 69 282 $15,390
T40 Andrew Landry -6 71 69 72 70 282 $15,390
T40 Trevor Werbylo -6 71 70 71 70 282 $15,390
T44 Jason Dufner -5 68 71 76 68 283 $12,350
T44 D.J. Trahan -5 70 70 72 71 283 $12,350
T44 Andrew Novak -5 68 72 71 72 283 $12,350
T44 Jim Herman -5 71 70 68 74 283 $12,350
T48 Rafael Campos -4 70 70 74 70 284 $9,741
T48 Ryan Blaum -4 68 73 72 71 284 $9,741
T48 Jonathan Byrd -4 72 71 69 72 284 $9,741
T48 Camilo Villegas -4 68 71 72 73 284 $9,741
T48 Dylan Wu -4 70 69 72 73 284 $9,741
T48 Brice Garnett -4 69 70 68 77 284 $9,741
T54 Kyle Stanley -3 71 71 72 71 285 $8,968
T54 Jiri Zuska (a) -3 70 70 73 72 285 $0
T54 Kevin Stadler -3 70 71 72 72 285 $8,968
T57 Nick Watney -2 72 71 73 70 286 $8,816
T57 William McGirt -2 69 72 70 75 286 $8,816
T59 Brandon Harkins -1 69 71 74 73 287 $8,664
T59 Ted Potter, Jr. -1 71 72 69 75 287 $8,664
T61 Ryan Armour E 73 70 74 71 288 $8,474
T61 Sean O'Hair E 75 68 73 72 288 $8,474
T61 George McNeill E 72 68 75 73 288 $8,474
T64 Jonas Blixt 1 72 69 76 72 289 $8,208
T64 Richard S. Johnson 1 71 72 74 72 289 $8,208
T64 Martin Trainer 1 70 72 74 73 289 $8,208
T64 MJ Daffue 1 72 70 74 73 289 $8,208
68 Ben Crane 2 72 71 74 73 290 $8,018
69 Sung Kang 3 73 70 74 74 291 $7,942
70 Trevor Cone 6 71 71 74 78 294 $7,866

