2023 HSBC Women’s World Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 HSBC Women's World Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jin Young Ko, who started the year with a big win at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

The former world No. 1 won her first LPGA Tour title after suffering a difficult wrist injury last season, shooting a final round of 3-under 69 to beat Nelly Korda by two shots on 17-under 271.

Ayaka Furue, Danielle Kang and Allisen Corpuz finished tied for third place.

Ko won and the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,800,000 purse.

HSBC Women's World Championship recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the third LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in 2023.

By winning the event, Ko earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut, with 66 players finishing the tournament.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Drive On Championship in Arizona.

2023 HSBC Women's World Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

