2023 HSBC Women’s World Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/05/2023
The 2023 HSBC Women's World Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jin Young Ko, who started the year with a big win at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

The former world No. 1 won her first LPGA Tour title after suffering a difficult wrist injury last season, shooting a final round of 3-under 69 to beat Nelly Korda by two shots on 17-under 271.

Ayaka Furue, Danielle Kang and Allisen Corpuz finished tied for third place.

Ko won and the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,800,000 purse.

HSBC Women's World Championship recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the third LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in 2023.

By winning the event, Ko earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut, with 66 players finishing the tournament.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Drive On Championship in Arizona.

2023 HSBC Women's World Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jin Young Ko -17 72 65 65 69 271 $270,000
2 Nelly Korda -15 68 68 68 69 273 $169,299
T3 Ayaka Furue -14 68 69 70 67 274 $98,097
T3 Danielle Kang -14 71 63 72 68 274 $98,097
T3 Allisen Corpuz -14 70 65 70 69 274 $98,097
6 Yuka Saso -13 67 70 72 66 275 $62,566
7 Ashleigh Buhai -12 69 67 72 68 276 $52,370
T8 Hyo Joo Kim -11 68 67 73 69 277 $43,565
T8 Elizabeth Szokol -11 64 71 70 72 277 $43,565
10 Atthaya Thitikul -10 70 70 71 67 278 $37,539
T11 Eun-Hee Ji -9 69 70 72 68 279 $32,533
T11 Celine Boutier -9 70 70 67 72 279 $32,533
T11 Nasa Hataoka -9 72 65 70 72 279 $32,533
T14 A Lim Kim -8 70 70 74 66 280 $24,995
T14 Ariya Jutanugarn -8 68 73 70 69 280 $24,995
T14 Madelene Sagstrom -8 73 67 71 69 280 $24,995
T14 Georgia Hall -8 71 66 74 69 280 $24,995
T14 Lilia Vu -8 70 70 70 70 280 $24,995
T14 Linn Grant -8 69 67 71 73 280 $24,995
T20 Hye-Jin Choi -7 71 71 71 68 281 $20,207
T20 Narin An -7 70 72 71 68 281 $20,207
T20 Leona Maguire -7 70 70 70 71 281 $20,207
T20 Hannah Green -7 70 69 71 71 281 $20,207
T24 Amy Yang -6 72 70 72 68 282 $16,419
T24 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -6 70 71 73 68 282 $16,419
T24 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -6 71 69 72 70 282 $16,419
T24 In Gee Chun -6 70 69 73 70 282 $16,419
T24 Sophia Schubert -6 72 71 68 71 282 $16,419
T24 Carlota Ciganda -6 69 69 72 72 282 $16,419
T24 Jenny Shin -6 70 70 68 74 282 $16,419
T31 Mina Harigae -5 70 70 71 72 283 $13,718
T31 Lydia Ko -5 70 69 70 74 283 $13,718
T33 Sei Young Kim -4 73 73 70 68 284 $11,648
T33 Moriya Jutanugarn -4 72 71 72 69 284 $11,648
T33 Yu Liu -4 70 73 71 70 284 $11,648
T33 Anna Nordqvist -4 73 69 71 71 284 $11,648
T33 Hinako Shibuno -4 72 69 72 71 284 $11,648
T33 Megan Khang -4 69 71 73 71 284 $11,648
T39 Stacy Lewis -3 72 70 73 70 285 $9,454
T39 Alison Lee -3 70 70 75 70 285 $9,454
T39 Xiyu Lin -3 72 68 73 72 285 $9,454
T39 Chella Choi -3 71 68 74 72 285 $9,454
T43 Cheyenne Knight -2 73 71 72 70 286 $8,041
T43 Yuting Shi -2 71 71 71 73 286 $8,041
T43 Jennifer Kupcho -2 71 69 72 74 286 $8,041
T43 Jeongeun Lee6 -2 68 70 73 75 286 $8,041
47 Gemma Dryburgh -1 72 78 69 68 287 $7,322
T48 Brooke M. Henderson E 78 71 71 68 288 $6,905
T48 Matilda Castren E 72 70 73 73 288 $6,905
50 Pornanong Phatlum 1 72 69 78 70 289 $6,488
51 Lizette Salas 2 73 73 73 71 290 $6,304
T52 Maja Stark 3 74 67 79 71 291 $5,839
T52 Gaby Lopez 3 72 71 76 72 291 $5,839
T52 Patty Tavatanakit 3 68 70 80 73 291 $5,839
T52 Minjee Lee 3 72 74 71 74 291 $5,839
T56 Ryann O'Toole 4 73 70 79 70 292 $5,098
T56 Pajaree Anannarukarn 4 79 70 72 71 292 $5,098
T56 Marina Alex 4 72 72 77 71 292 $5,098
T56 Andrea Lee 4 72 71 76 73 292 $5,098
60 Maria Fassi 6 72 75 77 70 294 $4,635
61 Tiffany Chan 7 75 71 77 72 295 $4,543
62 Amanda Tan 8 76 74 73 73 296 $4,449
63 Sarah Schmelzel 9 72 77 74 74 297 $4,356
64 Paula Reto 10 77 74 74 73 298 $4,264
65 Mao Saigo 16 73 71 85 75 304 $4,170
66 Jessica Korda 17 76 78 79 72 305 $4,078

