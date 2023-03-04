2023 HSBC Women's World Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2023 HSBC Women's World Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout

03/04/2023
The 2023 HSBC Women's World Championship prize money payout is from the $1.8 million purse, with 66 professional players who complete four rounds at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the HSBC Women's World Championship prize pool is at $270,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $166,643. The HSBC Women's World Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

For 2023 HSBC Women's World Championship and payout, see our final leaderboard

The HSBC Women's World Championship field is headed by Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda and more.

This tournament started with 72 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all 72 players can improve in the final round.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions from the correct 2023 HSBC Women's World Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 65 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, leading the race after the first event of the season.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 HSBC Women's World Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2023 HSBC Women's World Championship and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $270,000
2 $166,643
3 $120,888
4 $93,516
5 $75,270
6 $61,584
7 $51,548
8 $45,162
9 $40,600
10 $36,951
11 $34,213
12 $31,932
13 $29,925
14 $28,101
15 $26,458
16 $24,998
17 $23,722
18 $22,627
19 $21,714
20 $20,984
21 $20,255
22 $19,524
23 $18,795
24 $18,064
25 $17,427
26 $16,788
27 $16,148
28 $15,510
29 $14,872
30 $14,324
31 $13,776
32 $13,229
33 $12,681
34 $12,134
35 $11,679
36 $11,222
37 $10,767
38 $10,310
39 $9,853
40 $9,488
41 $9,124
42 $8,760
43 $8,393
44 $8,029
45 $7,755
46 $7,481
47 $7,207
48 $6,934
49 $6,660
50 $6,386
51 $6,205
52 $6,021
53 $5,838
54 $5,657
55 $5,474
56 $5,291
57 $5,109
58 $4,926
59 $4,745
60 $4,562
61 $4,471
62 $4,379
63 $4,288
64 $4,198
65 $4,105
66 $4,014
67 $3,924
68 $3,831
69 $3,740
70 $3,650
71 $3,605
72 $3,558

