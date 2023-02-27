2023 HSBC Women's World Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
02/27/2023
A photo of golfer Brooke Henderson


The 2023 HSBC Women's World Championship purse is set for $1.8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $270,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2023 HSBC Women's World Championship field is headed by Nelly Korda, Jennifer Kupcho, Brooke Henderson and more.

This is the third event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season.

With 72 players in the field, there is no cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is new standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $2 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $270,000
2 $166,643
3 $120,888
4 $93,516
5 $75,270
6 $61,584
7 $51,548
8 $45,162
9 $40,600
10 $36,951
11 $34,213
12 $31,932
13 $29,925
14 $28,101
15 $26,458
16 $24,998
17 $23,722
18 $22,627
19 $21,714
20 $20,984
21 $20,255
22 $19,524
23 $18,795
24 $18,064
25 $17,427
26 $16,788
27 $16,148
28 $15,510
29 $14,872
30 $14,324
31 $13,776
32 $13,229
33 $12,681
34 $12,134
35 $11,679
36 $11,222
37 $10,767
38 $10,310
39 $9,853
40 $9,488
41 $9,124
42 $8,760
43 $8,393
44 $8,029
45 $7,755
46 $7,481
47 $7,207
48 $6,934
49 $6,660
50 $6,386
51 $6,205
52 $6,021
53 $5,838
54 $5,657
55 $5,474
56 $5,291
57 $5,109
58 $4,926
59 $4,745
60 $4,562
61 $4,471
62 $4,379
63 $4,288
64 $4,198
65 $4,105
66 $4,014
67 $3,924
68 $3,831
69 $3,740
70 $3,650
71 $3,605
72 $3,558

