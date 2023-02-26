2023 Hero Indian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Hero Indian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Marcel Siem, who earned his first DP World Tour win in nine years at DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi, India.
Siem earned his first win since 2014, overtaking 54-hole leader Yannik Paul to pick up the victory with a final round of 68 to win by a stroke on 14-under 274.
Joost Luiten, who contended for a second week in a row, finished in solo third place on 12-under total.
Siem won the €320,819.24 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Hero Indian Open recap notes
Siem earned 9.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 67 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the 11th completed event of the season.
Siem earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.
The 2023 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Magical Kenya Open.
2023 Hero Indian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Marcel Siem
|-14
|69
|70
|67
|68
|274
|€320,819.24
|2
|Yannik Paul
|-13
|65
|69
|71
|70
|275
|€207,588.92
|3
|Joost Luiten
|-12
|70
|70
|68
|68
|276
|€118,891.84
|T4
|Jorge Campillo
|-8
|73
|71
|67
|69
|280
|€87,187.35
|T4
|Kazuki Higa
|-8
|75
|66
|71
|68
|280
|€87,187.35
|T6
|Alexander Knappe
|-7
|73
|71
|71
|66
|281
|€61,333.09
|T6
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|-7
|73
|72
|66
|70
|281
|€61,333.09
|T8
|Simon Forsström
|-6
|71
|72
|72
|67
|282
|€44,725.98
|T8
|Gavin Green
|-6
|72
|70
|73
|67
|282
|€44,725.98
|T10
|Angel Hidalgo
|-5
|72
|73
|67
|71
|283
|€34,975.59
|T10
|Ryo Hisatsune
|-5
|75
|71
|69
|68
|283
|€34,975.59
|T10
|Pablo Larrazábal
|-5
|72
|73
|69
|69
|283
|€34,975.59
|T13
|Veer Ahlawat
|-4
|73
|70
|68
|73
|284
|€27,816.92
|T13
|Jayden Schaper
|-4
|72
|71
|71
|70
|284
|€27,816.92
|T13
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-4
|68
|74
|74
|68
|284
|€27,816.92
|T13
|Santiago Tarrio
|-4
|70
|71
|75
|68
|284
|€27,816.92
|T13
|Euan Walker
|-4
|76
|70
|68
|70
|284
|€27,816.92
|T18
|Masahiro Kawamura
|-3
|71
|71
|73
|70
|285
|€23,872.73
|T18
|Jeong Weon Ko
|-3
|75
|71
|74
|65
|285
|€23,872.73
|T20
|Honey Baisoya
|-2
|66
|74
|73
|73
|286
|€21,954.10
|T20
|Angad Cheema
|-2
|68
|71
|73
|74
|286
|€21,954.10
|T20
|Jazz Janewattananond
|-2
|72
|70
|71
|73
|286
|€21,954.10
|T23
|Nick Bachem
|-1
|71
|73
|73
|70
|287
|€20,475.82
|T23
|Alejandro Cañizares
|-1
|71
|73
|71
|72
|287
|€20,475.82
|T25
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|E
|75
|69
|71
|73
|288
|€18,494.29
|T25
|Daan Huizing
|E
|77
|71
|70
|70
|288
|€18,494.29
|T25
|Mikko Korhonen
|E
|67
|72
|76
|73
|288
|€18,494.29
|T25
|Yuvraj Sandhu
|E
|70
|71
|77
|70
|288
|€18,494.29
|T25
|Andrew Wilson
|E
|71
|70
|76
|71
|288
|€18,494.29
|T30
|Matthew Baldwin
|1
|73
|73
|72
|71
|289
|€16,512.76
|T30
|Adrien Saddier
|1
|73
|68
|74
|74
|289
|€16,512.76
|T32
|Manu Gandas
|2
|70
|73
|73
|74
|290
|€14,531.22
|T32
|Nicolai Højgaard
|2
|75
|70
|75
|70
|290
|€14,531.22
|T32
|Francesco Laporta
|2
|76
|72
|68
|74
|290
|€14,531.22
|T32
|Kalle Samooja
|2
|73
|70
|75
|72
|290
|€14,531.22
|T32
|Jeunghun Wang
|2
|76
|71
|71
|72
|290
|€14,531.22
|T37
|Thomas Aiken
|3
|71
|75
|71
|74
|291
|€12,266.62
|T37
|Sachin Baisoya
|3
|75
|69
|72
|75
|291
|€12,266.62
|T37
|S Chikkarangappa
|3
|75
|69
|75
|72
|291
|€12,266.62
|T37
|Bryce Easton
|3
|71
|77
|74
|69
|291
|€12,266.62
|T37
|Robert Macintyre
|3
|74
|74
|71
|72
|291
|€12,266.62
|T42
|John Axelsen
|4
|74
|72
|69
|77
|292
|€10,945.60
|T42
|Kartik Sharma
|4
|74
|73
|70
|75
|292
|€10,945.60
|T44
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|5
|75
|73
|68
|77
|293
|€9,813.29
|T44
|Jens Fahrbring
|5
|71
|71
|74
|77
|293
|€9,813.29
|T44
|Edoardo Molinari
|5
|74
|73
|73
|73
|293
|€9,813.29
|T44
|Gary Stal
|5
|73
|72
|77
|71
|293
|€9,813.29
|T48
|S.S.P. Chawrasia
|6
|75
|73
|71
|75
|294
|€7,926.12
|T48
|Shiv Kapur
|6
|75
|73
|69
|77
|294
|€7,926.12
|T48
|Gudmundur Kristjansson
|6
|68
|71
|77
|78
|294
|€7,926.12
|T48
|Lukas Nemecz
|6
|71
|73
|75
|75
|294
|€7,926.12
|T48
|Shaun Norris
|6
|75
|69
|76
|74
|294
|€7,926.12
|T48
|Joël Stalter
|6
|73
|73
|73
|75
|294
|€7,926.12
|T54
|Yashas Chandra
|7
|71
|71
|73
|80
|295
|€6,416.38
|T54
|Karandeep Kochhar
|7
|77
|70
|74
|74
|295
|€6,416.38
|T54
|John Parry
|7
|75
|73
|68
|79
|295
|€6,416.38
|T57
|Frederic Lacroix
|8
|74
|70
|71
|81
|296
|€5,944.59
|T57
|Daniel Van Tonder
|8
|72
|75
|71
|78
|296
|€5,944.59
|59
|Mj Viljoen
|10
|70
|77
|73
|78
|298
|€5,661.52
|T60
|Chase Hanna
|11
|73
|74
|67
|85
|299
|€5,378.44
|T60
|Aguri Iwasaki
|11
|72
|75
|72
|80
|299
|€5,378.44
|62
|Blake Windred
|13
|75
|72
|75
|79
|301
|€5,095.36
|63
|Jake Redman
|14
|75
|73
|76
|78
|302
|€4,906.65
|64
|Khalin H Joshi
|16
|72
|75
|79
|78
|304
|€4,717.93
|65
|M Dharma
|17
|70
|78
|75
|82
|305
|€4,529.21
|66
|Albert Venter
|19
|77
|71
|78
|81
|307
|€4,340.50
|67
|Anthony Quayle
|21
|70
|78
|81
|80
|309
|€4,151.78