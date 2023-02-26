2023 Hero Indian Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Marcel Siem Germanys Marcel Siem poses with the trophy after winning the European Tour of the Hero Indian Open golf tournament in Gurgaon on February 26, 2023. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)


The 2023 Hero Indian Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Marcel Siem, who earned his first DP World Tour win in nine years at DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi, India.

Siem earned his first win since 2014, overtaking 54-hole leader Yannik Paul to pick up the victory with a final round of 68 to win by a stroke on 14-under 274.

Joost Luiten, who contended for a second week in a row, finished in solo third place on 12-under total.

Siem won the €320,819.24 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Hero Indian Open recap notes

Siem earned 9.3 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 67 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the 11th completed event of the season.

Siem earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Magical Kenya Open.

2023 Hero Indian Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Marcel Siem -14 69 70 67 68 274 €320,819.24
2 Yannik Paul -13 65 69 71 70 275 €207,588.92
3 Joost Luiten -12 70 70 68 68 276 €118,891.84
T4 Jorge Campillo -8 73 71 67 69 280 €87,187.35
T4 Kazuki Higa -8 75 66 71 68 280 €87,187.35
T6 Alexander Knappe -7 73 71 71 66 281 €61,333.09
T6 Thorbjørn Olesen -7 73 72 66 70 281 €61,333.09
T8 Simon Forsström -6 71 72 72 67 282 €44,725.98
T8 Gavin Green -6 72 70 73 67 282 €44,725.98
T10 Angel Hidalgo -5 72 73 67 71 283 €34,975.59
T10 Ryo Hisatsune -5 75 71 69 68 283 €34,975.59
T10 Pablo Larrazábal -5 72 73 69 69 283 €34,975.59
T13 Veer Ahlawat -4 73 70 68 73 284 €27,816.92
T13 Jayden Schaper -4 72 71 71 70 284 €27,816.92
T13 Shubhankar Sharma -4 68 74 74 68 284 €27,816.92
T13 Santiago Tarrio -4 70 71 75 68 284 €27,816.92
T13 Euan Walker -4 76 70 68 70 284 €27,816.92
T18 Masahiro Kawamura -3 71 71 73 70 285 €23,872.73
T18 Jeong Weon Ko -3 75 71 74 65 285 €23,872.73
T20 Honey Baisoya -2 66 74 73 73 286 €21,954.10
T20 Angad Cheema -2 68 71 73 74 286 €21,954.10
T20 Jazz Janewattananond -2 72 70 71 73 286 €21,954.10
T23 Nick Bachem -1 71 73 73 70 287 €20,475.82
T23 Alejandro Cañizares -1 71 73 71 72 287 €20,475.82
T25 Alex Fitzpatrick E 75 69 71 73 288 €18,494.29
T25 Daan Huizing E 77 71 70 70 288 €18,494.29
T25 Mikko Korhonen E 67 72 76 73 288 €18,494.29
T25 Yuvraj Sandhu E 70 71 77 70 288 €18,494.29
T25 Andrew Wilson E 71 70 76 71 288 €18,494.29
T30 Matthew Baldwin 1 73 73 72 71 289 €16,512.76
T30 Adrien Saddier 1 73 68 74 74 289 €16,512.76
T32 Manu Gandas 2 70 73 73 74 290 €14,531.22
T32 Nicolai Højgaard 2 75 70 75 70 290 €14,531.22
T32 Francesco Laporta 2 76 72 68 74 290 €14,531.22
T32 Kalle Samooja 2 73 70 75 72 290 €14,531.22
T32 Jeunghun Wang 2 76 71 71 72 290 €14,531.22
T37 Thomas Aiken 3 71 75 71 74 291 €12,266.62
T37 Sachin Baisoya 3 75 69 72 75 291 €12,266.62
T37 S Chikkarangappa 3 75 69 75 72 291 €12,266.62
T37 Bryce Easton 3 71 77 74 69 291 €12,266.62
T37 Robert Macintyre 3 74 74 71 72 291 €12,266.62
T42 John Axelsen 4 74 72 69 77 292 €10,945.60
T42 Kartik Sharma 4 74 73 70 75 292 €10,945.60
T44 Gaganjeet Bhullar 5 75 73 68 77 293 €9,813.29
T44 Jens Fahrbring 5 71 71 74 77 293 €9,813.29
T44 Edoardo Molinari 5 74 73 73 73 293 €9,813.29
T44 Gary Stal 5 73 72 77 71 293 €9,813.29
T48 S.S.P. Chawrasia 6 75 73 71 75 294 €7,926.12
T48 Shiv Kapur 6 75 73 69 77 294 €7,926.12
T48 Gudmundur Kristjansson 6 68 71 77 78 294 €7,926.12
T48 Lukas Nemecz 6 71 73 75 75 294 €7,926.12
T48 Shaun Norris 6 75 69 76 74 294 €7,926.12
T48 Joël Stalter 6 73 73 73 75 294 €7,926.12
T54 Yashas Chandra 7 71 71 73 80 295 €6,416.38
T54 Karandeep Kochhar 7 77 70 74 74 295 €6,416.38
T54 John Parry 7 75 73 68 79 295 €6,416.38
T57 Frederic Lacroix 8 74 70 71 81 296 €5,944.59
T57 Daniel Van Tonder 8 72 75 71 78 296 €5,944.59
59 Mj Viljoen 10 70 77 73 78 298 €5,661.52
T60 Chase Hanna 11 73 74 67 85 299 €5,378.44
T60 Aguri Iwasaki 11 72 75 72 80 299 €5,378.44
62 Blake Windred 13 75 72 75 79 301 €5,095.36
63 Jake Redman 14 75 73 76 78 302 €4,906.65
64 Khalin H Joshi 16 72 75 79 78 304 €4,717.93
65 M Dharma 17 70 78 75 82 305 €4,529.21
66 Albert Venter 19 77 71 78 81 307 €4,340.50
67 Anthony Quayle 21 70 78 81 80 309 €4,151.78

