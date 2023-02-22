2023 Honda LPGA Thailand TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel
LPGA Tour

2023 Honda LPGA Thailand TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

02/22/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Brooke Henderson


The 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand is the second event of the year on the 2023 LPGA Tour schedule, with Siam Country Club’s Pattaya Old Course in Chonburi, Thailand, hosting the Honda LPGA Thailand.

The Honda LPGA Thailand TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Sunday from Thailand.

There will be four days of golf, with 72 players starting out and playing four rounds without a cut.

Golf Channel airs coverage for all four days.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand TV times and schedule.

2023 Honda LPGA Thailand TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Thursday, Feb. 23: 10 p.m. - 3 a.m. on Golf Channel
  • Friday, Feb. 24: 10 p.m. - 3 a.m. on Golf Channel
  • Saturday, Feb. 25: 10:30 p.m. - 3:30 a.m. on Golf Channel
  • Sunday, Feb. 26: 10:30 p.m. - 3:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.