2023 Honda LPGA Thailand TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand is the second event of the year on the 2023 LPGA Tour schedule, with Siam Country Club’s Pattaya Old Course in Chonburi, Thailand, hosting the Honda LPGA Thailand.

The Honda LPGA Thailand TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Sunday from Thailand.

There will be four days of golf, with 72 players starting out and playing four rounds without a cut.

Golf Channel airs coverage for all four days.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand TV times and schedule.

2023 Honda LPGA Thailand TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern