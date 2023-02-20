2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LIV Golf

02/20/2023
The 2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba purse is set for $25 million, with the winner's share coming in at $4,000,000 -- the standard 20 percent payout according to the LIV Golf's prize money distribution chart.

The LIV Golf Mayakoba field is headed by Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and more.

The 48-player field is the first event in the 14-event LIV Golf League.

A cut is not made after 36 holes, and the tournament is just 54 holes compared to a standard 72. All players who finish three rounds of the tournament will earn money from the $20 million individual portion of the prize pool. The top three teams in the 12-team concurrent format will split $5 million, with $3 million to first, $1.5 million to second and $500,000 to third.

The event is played this year at Mayakoba Resort's El Camaleon Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points available to competitors.

LIV Golf Mayakoba: What you need to know

Purse: $25,000,000 ($20 million individual, $5 million team)
Winner's share: $4,000,000
Field size: 48 players
36-hole cut: None

What else is on the line: Points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets no Official World Golf Ranking points, though there are points earned for individuals and teams that count toward season-long bonuses and the team championship in Saudi Arabia in November.

POSITION MONEY
1 $4,000,000
2 $2,125,000
3 $1,500,000
4 $1,050,000
5 $975,000
6 $800,000
7 $675,000
8 $625,000
9 $580,000
10 $560,000
11 $540,000
12 $450,000
13 $360,000
14 $270,000
15 $250,000
16 $240,000
17 $232,000
18 $226,000
19 $220,000
20 $200,000
21 $180,000
22 $172,000
23 $170,000
24 $168,000
25 $166,000
26 $164,000
27 $162,000
28 $160,000
29 $158,000
30 $156,000
31 $154,000
32 $152,000
33 $150,000
34 $148,000
35 $146,000
36 $144,000
37 $142,000
38 $140,000
39 $138,000
40 $136,000
41 $134,000
42 $132,000
43 $130,000
44 $128,000
45 $126,000
46 $124,000
47 $122,000
48 $120,000

