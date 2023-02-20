2023 Honda LPGA Thailand betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Siam Country Club's Pattaya Old Course in Thailand.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Lydia Ko, who comes in at 4-to-1 (+400) betting odds.

Nelly Korda is next best at 8-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Brooke Henderson is 11-to-1, while Atthaya Thitikul is on 14-to-1 in a field featuring just 29 players.

2023 Honda LPGA Thailand tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Honda LPGA Thailand, with the LPGA Tour kicking off their winter Asian swing in Thailand with a 72-player, limited-field event. Lydia Ko is the hottest player on the planet right now, and she's got some good chasers in Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda and Maja Stark.

2023 Honda LPGA Thailand betting odds: Outright winner