2023 Honda LPGA Thailand betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Siam Country Club's Pattaya Old Course in Thailand.
The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Lydia Ko, who comes in at 4-to-1 (+400) betting odds.
Nelly Korda is next best at 8-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.
Brooke Henderson is 11-to-1, while Atthaya Thitikul is on 14-to-1 in a field featuring just 29 players.
2023 Honda LPGA Thailand tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Honda LPGA Thailand, with the LPGA Tour kicking off their winter Asian swing in Thailand with a 72-player, limited-field event. Lydia Ko is the hottest player on the planet right now, and she's got some good chasers in Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda and Maja Stark.
2023 Honda LPGA Thailand betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Lydia Ko
|400
|Nelly Korda
|800
|Brooke Henderson
|1100
|Atthaya Thitikul
|1400
|Maja Stark
|1600
|Nasa Hataoka
|2000
|Charley Hull
|2200
|Lilia Vu
|2200
|Danielle Kang
|2500
|Hyo Joo Kim
|2500
|Georgia Hall
|2800
|Linn Grant
|2800
|Hye Jin Choi
|3000
|Gaby Lopez
|3300
|Leona Maguire
|3300
|Sei Young Kim
|3300
|Hannah Green
|4000
|Minjee Lee
|4000
|Xiyu Lin
|4000
|Amy Yang
|5000
|Celine Boutier
|5000
|In Gee Chun
|5000
|Madelene Sagstrom
|5000
|Megan Khang
|5000
|Yuka Saso
|5000
|Andrea Lee
|6600
|Ayaka Furue
|6600
|Jin Young Ko
|6600
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|6600
|Allisen Corpuz
|7000
|Lizette Salas
|7500
|Anna Nordqvist
|8000
|Jeongeun Lee6
|8000
|A Lim Kim
|10000
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|10000
|Carlota Ciganda
|10000
|Gemma Dryburgh
|10000
|Jennifer Kupcho
|10000
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|10000
|Cheyenne Knight
|11000
|Narin An
|11000
|Alison Lee
|12500
|Ashleigh Buhai
|12500
|Chella Choi
|12500
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|12500
|Hinako Shibuno
|12500
|Paula Reto
|12500
|Matilda Castren
|15000
|Mina Harigae
|15000
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|15000
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|15000
|Ryann OToole
|15000
|Jenny Shin
|17500
|Maria Fassi
|17500
|Sarah Schmelzel
|17500
|Eun Hee Ji
|20000
|Jaravee Boonchant
|20000
|Saki Baba
|20000
|Akie Iwai
|22500
|Frida Kinhult
|25000
|Patty Tavatanakit
|25000
|Arpichaya Yubol
|27500
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|27500
|Stacy Lewis
|27500
|Yuting Shi
|27500
|Chisato Iwai
|30000
|Sophia Schubert
|35000
|Wichanee Meechai
|35000