2023 Honda LPGA Thailand betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

02/20/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Lydia Ko


The 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Siam Country Club's Pattaya Old Course in Thailand.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Lydia Ko, who comes in at 4-to-1 (+400) betting odds.

Nelly Korda is next best at 8-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table.

Brooke Henderson is 11-to-1, while Atthaya Thitikul is on 14-to-1 in a field featuring just 29 players.

2023 Honda LPGA Thailand tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Honda LPGA Thailand, with the LPGA Tour kicking off their winter Asian swing in Thailand with a 72-player, limited-field event. Lydia Ko is the hottest player on the planet right now, and she's got some good chasers in Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda and Maja Stark.

2023 Honda LPGA Thailand betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Lydia Ko 400
Nelly Korda 800
Brooke Henderson 1100
Atthaya Thitikul 1400
Maja Stark 1600
Nasa Hataoka 2000
Charley Hull 2200
Lilia Vu 2200
Danielle Kang 2500
Hyo Joo Kim 2500
Georgia Hall 2800
Linn Grant 2800
Hye Jin Choi 3000
Gaby Lopez 3300
Leona Maguire 3300
Sei Young Kim 3300
Hannah Green 4000
Minjee Lee 4000
Xiyu Lin 4000
Amy Yang 5000
Celine Boutier 5000
In Gee Chun 5000
Madelene Sagstrom 5000
Megan Khang 5000
Yuka Saso 5000
Andrea Lee 6600
Ayaka Furue 6600
Jin Young Ko 6600
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 6600
Allisen Corpuz 7000
Lizette Salas 7500
Anna Nordqvist 8000
Jeongeun Lee6 8000
A Lim Kim 10000
Ariya Jutanugarn 10000
Carlota Ciganda 10000
Gemma Dryburgh 10000
Jennifer Kupcho 10000
Moriya Jutanugarn 10000
Cheyenne Knight 11000
Narin An 11000
Alison Lee 12500
Ashleigh Buhai 12500
Chella Choi 12500
Emily Kristine Pedersen 12500
Hinako Shibuno 12500
Paula Reto 12500
Matilda Castren 15000
Mina Harigae 15000
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 15000
Pajaree Anannarukarn 15000
Ryann OToole 15000
Jenny Shin 17500
Maria Fassi 17500
Sarah Schmelzel 17500
Eun Hee Ji 20000
Jaravee Boonchant 20000
Saki Baba 20000
Akie Iwai 22500
Frida Kinhult 25000
Patty Tavatanakit 25000
Arpichaya Yubol 27500
Chanettee Wannasaen 27500
Stacy Lewis 27500
Yuting Shi 27500
Chisato Iwai 30000
Sophia Schubert 35000
Wichanee Meechai 35000

