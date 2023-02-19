2023 International Series Qatar final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 International Series Qatar final leaderboard is headed by winner Andy Ogletree, who earned the Asian Tour win at Doha Golf Club in Qatar.

Ogletree won his second International Series event, shooting a final round of 1-over 73 to still win the tournament by three shots over Gunn Charoenkul on 7-under 281.

Suradit Yongcharoenchai finished in solo third place, a shot behind the runner-up.

Ogletree won the $450,000 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

International Series Qatar recap notes

Ogletree earned 7.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, given the volume of LIV Golf players in the field that have lost significant world-ranking standing.

There was a cut this week, with 70 players finishing the event in the third event of the season.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues in next month with the New Zealand Open.

2023 International Series Qatar final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

