2023 International Series Qatar final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
02/19/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Andy Ogletree DOHA, QATAR: Andy Ogletree of the USA pictured with the winner’s trophy during Round Four on Sunday February 19, 2023 at the US$2.5 million International Series Qatar at Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar. The tournament is being held from February 16-19, 2023. Picture by Paul Lakatos/Asian Tour


The 2023 International Series Qatar final leaderboard is headed by winner Andy Ogletree, who earned the Asian Tour win at Doha Golf Club in Qatar.

Ogletree won his second International Series event, shooting a final round of 1-over 73 to still win the tournament by three shots over Gunn Charoenkul on 7-under 281.

Suradit Yongcharoenchai finished in solo third place, a shot behind the runner-up.

Ogletree won the $450,000 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.

International Series Qatar recap notes

Ogletree earned 7.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, given the volume of LIV Golf players in the field that have lost significant world-ranking standing.

There was a cut this week, with 70 players finishing the event in the third event of the season.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues in next month with the New Zealand Open.

2023 International Series Qatar final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 Andy Ogletree -7 71 71 66 73 281 $450,000
2 Gunn Charoenkul -4 71 75 70 68 284 $275,000
3 Suradit Yongcharoenchai -3 68 71 74 72 285 $157,500
4 Phachara Khongwatmai -2 69 76 74 67 286 $125,000
T5 Hideto Tanihara -1 73 72 70 72 287 $92,875
T5 Ben Leong -1 71 70 73 73 287 $92,875
7 Travis Smyth E 70 72 74 72 288 $71,250
T8 Sangmoon Bae 2 69 76 76 69 290 $49,350
T8 Miguel Tabuena 2 71 73 76 70 290 $49,350
T8 Sanghyun Park 2 76 73 74 67 290 $49,350
T8 Miguel Carballo 2 73 73 72 72 290 $49,350
T8 Chapchai Nirat 2 75 68 71 76 290 $49,350
T13 Michael Maguire 3 76 73 73 69 291 $31,944
T13 Kyongjun Moon 3 77 69 74 71 291 $31,944
T13 Chan Shih-chang 3 75 70 74 72 291 $31,944
T13 Ben Campbell 3 73 73 73 72 291 $31,944
T13 Charl Schwartzel 3 70 74 74 73 291 $31,944
T13 Zach Murray 3 74 74 70 73 291 $31,944
T13 Andrew Dodt 3 74 76 67 74 291 $31,944
T13 Alvaro Ortiz 3 72 73 72 74 291 $31,944
T13 Micah Lauren Shin 3 75 70 72 74 291 $31,944
T22 Kieran Vincent 4 74 71 74 73 292 $25,375
T22 Poom Saksansin 4 76 72 76 68 292 $25,375
T22 Gaganjeet Bhullar 4 72 75 72 73 292 $25,375
T22 Sadom Kaewkanjana 4 74 73 71 74 292 $25,375
T26 Ryosuke Kinoshita 5 72 76 74 71 293 $20,806
T26 Bio Kim 5 73 75 74 71 293 $20,806
T26 Mingyu Cho 5 74 74 74 71 293 $20,806
T26 Hennie Du Plessis 5 72 72 78 71 293 $20,806
T26 Todd Sinnott 5 71 76 74 72 293 $20,806
T26 John Lyras 5 71 73 75 74 293 $20,806
T26 Prayad Marksaeng 5 73 75 71 74 293 $20,806
T26 Bjorn Hellgren 5 73 77 74 69 293 $20,806
T26 Alex Ching 5 73 72 71 77 293 $20,806
T35 Bai Zhengkai 6 76 73 72 73 294 $15,800
T35 Prom Meesawat 6 77 71 73 73 294 $15,800
T35 Karandeep Kochhar 6 72 73 77 72 294 $15,800
T35 Seungtaek Lee 6 72 75 76 71 294 $15,800
T35 Rashid Khan 6 75 73 75 71 294 $15,800
T35 Steve Lewton 6 73 74 73 74 294 $15,800
T35 Kevin Yuan 6 75 72 77 70 294 $15,800
T35 Minkyu Kim 6 75 68 75 76 294 $15,800
T35 Settee Prakongvech 6 74 73 71 76 294 $15,800
T35 Natipong Srithong 6 74 74 78 68 294 $15,800
T45 Michael Tran 7 74 75 75 71 295 $13,313
T45 Dodge Kemmer 7 72 71 75 77 295 $13,313
T47 Ben Jones 8 75 71 76 74 296 $12,000
T47 Atiruj Winaicharoenchai 8 76 73 71 76 296 $12,000
T47 Jinichiro Kozuma 8 74 72 77 73 296 $12,000
T47 Kaito Onishi 8 75 72 79 70 296 $12,000
T51 Richard T. Lee 9 69 76 78 74 297 $9,750
T51 Itthipat Buranatanyarat 9 73 77 73 74 297 $9,750
T51 Ryo Hisatsune 9 73 76 75 73 297 $9,750
T51 Shiv Kapur 9 72 78 74 73 297 $9,750
T51 Nitithorn Thippong 9 74 75 76 72 297 $9,750
T51 Yonggu Shin 9 74 73 81 69 297 $9,750
T57 Jbe Kruger 10 76 74 75 73 298 $8,375
T57 Lee Chieh-po 10 75 75 76 72 298 $8,375
T57 Tomoharu Otsuki 10 73 74 81 70 298 $8,375
T57 Jarin Todd 10 75 74 84 65 298 $8,375
T61 Matt Killen 12 77 70 75 78 300 $7,750
T61 Issa Abouelela 12 75 75 76 74 300 $0
63 Yurav Premlall 13 75 74 76 76 301 $7,500
64 Jeev Milkha Singh 14 74 76 78 74 302 $7,250
65 Thaworn Wiratchant 15 71 76 79 77 303 $7,000
T66 Ye Wocheng 16 74 75 77 78 304 $6,500
T66 Berry Henson 16 76 73 80 75 304 $6,500
T66 Chen Guxin 16 75 75 79 75 304 $6,500
69 Jyoti Randhawa 18 71 77 82 76 306 $6,000
70 Saud Alsharif 21 71 78 79 81 309 $5,750

