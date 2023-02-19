2023 International Series Qatar final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 International Series Qatar final leaderboard is headed by winner Andy Ogletree, who earned the Asian Tour win at Doha Golf Club in Qatar.
Ogletree won his second International Series event, shooting a final round of 1-over 73 to still win the tournament by three shots over Gunn Charoenkul on 7-under 281.
Suradit Yongcharoenchai finished in solo third place, a shot behind the runner-up.
Ogletree won the $450,000 winner's share of the $2,500,000 purse.
International Series Qatar recap notes
Ogletree earned 7.2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, given the volume of LIV Golf players in the field that have lost significant world-ranking standing.
There was a cut this week, with 70 players finishing the event in the third event of the season.
The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues in next month with the New Zealand Open.
2023 International Series Qatar final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TOT
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|MONEY
|1
|Andy Ogletree
|-7
|71
|71
|66
|73
|281
|$450,000
|2
|Gunn Charoenkul
|-4
|71
|75
|70
|68
|284
|$275,000
|3
|Suradit Yongcharoenchai
|-3
|68
|71
|74
|72
|285
|$157,500
|4
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|-2
|69
|76
|74
|67
|286
|$125,000
|T5
|Hideto Tanihara
|-1
|73
|72
|70
|72
|287
|$92,875
|T5
|Ben Leong
|-1
|71
|70
|73
|73
|287
|$92,875
|7
|Travis Smyth
|E
|70
|72
|74
|72
|288
|$71,250
|T8
|Sangmoon Bae
|2
|69
|76
|76
|69
|290
|$49,350
|T8
|Miguel Tabuena
|2
|71
|73
|76
|70
|290
|$49,350
|T8
|Sanghyun Park
|2
|76
|73
|74
|67
|290
|$49,350
|T8
|Miguel Carballo
|2
|73
|73
|72
|72
|290
|$49,350
|T8
|Chapchai Nirat
|2
|75
|68
|71
|76
|290
|$49,350
|T13
|Michael Maguire
|3
|76
|73
|73
|69
|291
|$31,944
|T13
|Kyongjun Moon
|3
|77
|69
|74
|71
|291
|$31,944
|T13
|Chan Shih-chang
|3
|75
|70
|74
|72
|291
|$31,944
|T13
|Ben Campbell
|3
|73
|73
|73
|72
|291
|$31,944
|T13
|Charl Schwartzel
|3
|70
|74
|74
|73
|291
|$31,944
|T13
|Zach Murray
|3
|74
|74
|70
|73
|291
|$31,944
|T13
|Andrew Dodt
|3
|74
|76
|67
|74
|291
|$31,944
|T13
|Alvaro Ortiz
|3
|72
|73
|72
|74
|291
|$31,944
|T13
|Micah Lauren Shin
|3
|75
|70
|72
|74
|291
|$31,944
|T22
|Kieran Vincent
|4
|74
|71
|74
|73
|292
|$25,375
|T22
|Poom Saksansin
|4
|76
|72
|76
|68
|292
|$25,375
|T22
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|4
|72
|75
|72
|73
|292
|$25,375
|T22
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|4
|74
|73
|71
|74
|292
|$25,375
|T26
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|5
|72
|76
|74
|71
|293
|$20,806
|T26
|Bio Kim
|5
|73
|75
|74
|71
|293
|$20,806
|T26
|Mingyu Cho
|5
|74
|74
|74
|71
|293
|$20,806
|T26
|Hennie Du Plessis
|5
|72
|72
|78
|71
|293
|$20,806
|T26
|Todd Sinnott
|5
|71
|76
|74
|72
|293
|$20,806
|T26
|John Lyras
|5
|71
|73
|75
|74
|293
|$20,806
|T26
|Prayad Marksaeng
|5
|73
|75
|71
|74
|293
|$20,806
|T26
|Bjorn Hellgren
|5
|73
|77
|74
|69
|293
|$20,806
|T26
|Alex Ching
|5
|73
|72
|71
|77
|293
|$20,806
|T35
|Bai Zhengkai
|6
|76
|73
|72
|73
|294
|$15,800
|T35
|Prom Meesawat
|6
|77
|71
|73
|73
|294
|$15,800
|T35
|Karandeep Kochhar
|6
|72
|73
|77
|72
|294
|$15,800
|T35
|Seungtaek Lee
|6
|72
|75
|76
|71
|294
|$15,800
|T35
|Rashid Khan
|6
|75
|73
|75
|71
|294
|$15,800
|T35
|Steve Lewton
|6
|73
|74
|73
|74
|294
|$15,800
|T35
|Kevin Yuan
|6
|75
|72
|77
|70
|294
|$15,800
|T35
|Minkyu Kim
|6
|75
|68
|75
|76
|294
|$15,800
|T35
|Settee Prakongvech
|6
|74
|73
|71
|76
|294
|$15,800
|T35
|Natipong Srithong
|6
|74
|74
|78
|68
|294
|$15,800
|T45
|Michael Tran
|7
|74
|75
|75
|71
|295
|$13,313
|T45
|Dodge Kemmer
|7
|72
|71
|75
|77
|295
|$13,313
|T47
|Ben Jones
|8
|75
|71
|76
|74
|296
|$12,000
|T47
|Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
|8
|76
|73
|71
|76
|296
|$12,000
|T47
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|8
|74
|72
|77
|73
|296
|$12,000
|T47
|Kaito Onishi
|8
|75
|72
|79
|70
|296
|$12,000
|T51
|Richard T. Lee
|9
|69
|76
|78
|74
|297
|$9,750
|T51
|Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|9
|73
|77
|73
|74
|297
|$9,750
|T51
|Ryo Hisatsune
|9
|73
|76
|75
|73
|297
|$9,750
|T51
|Shiv Kapur
|9
|72
|78
|74
|73
|297
|$9,750
|T51
|Nitithorn Thippong
|9
|74
|75
|76
|72
|297
|$9,750
|T51
|Yonggu Shin
|9
|74
|73
|81
|69
|297
|$9,750
|T57
|Jbe Kruger
|10
|76
|74
|75
|73
|298
|$8,375
|T57
|Lee Chieh-po
|10
|75
|75
|76
|72
|298
|$8,375
|T57
|Tomoharu Otsuki
|10
|73
|74
|81
|70
|298
|$8,375
|T57
|Jarin Todd
|10
|75
|74
|84
|65
|298
|$8,375
|T61
|Matt Killen
|12
|77
|70
|75
|78
|300
|$7,750
|T61
|Issa Abouelela
|12
|75
|75
|76
|74
|300
|$0
|63
|Yurav Premlall
|13
|75
|74
|76
|76
|301
|$7,500
|64
|Jeev Milkha Singh
|14
|74
|76
|78
|74
|302
|$7,250
|65
|Thaworn Wiratchant
|15
|71
|76
|79
|77
|303
|$7,000
|T66
|Ye Wocheng
|16
|74
|75
|77
|78
|304
|$6,500
|T66
|Berry Henson
|16
|76
|73
|80
|75
|304
|$6,500
|T66
|Chen Guxin
|16
|75
|75
|79
|75
|304
|$6,500
|69
|Jyoti Randhawa
|18
|71
|77
|82
|76
|306
|$6,000
|70
|Saud Alsharif
|21
|71
|78
|79
|81
|309
|$5,750