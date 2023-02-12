Adam Hadwin’s wife Jessica Dawn Hadwin: Pictures, bio

Adam Hadwin's girlfriend and fiancee Jessica Dawn Hadwin: Pictures, bio
Adam Hadwin is in contention to win the 2023 WM Phoenix Open, in what would be the biggest win of his career.

He got married to his wife, Jessica Dawn Kippenberger, during the week of the 2017 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Hadwin met Jessica Dawn Kippenberger in 2014 when he was playing on the Web.com Tour in Wichita, Kan. She was working as a nurse practitioner. After his breakthrough win at the Valspar, they were wed and now enjoy a great life together. She is a frequent tweeter and shares great anecdotes about her life and her husband.

Take a look at photos of Adam Hadwin's wife, Jessica Dawn Hadwin.

