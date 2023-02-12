2023 Singapore Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2023 Singapore Classic purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

02/12/2023
The 2023 Singapore Classic purse is $2 million, with the winner's share at $340,000 -- the standard 17 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Singapore Classic field is headed by Robert MacIntyre, Adri Arnaus and Ryan Fox, as well as more of the world's best players.

For 2023 Singapore Classic and payout, see our final leaderboard

The Singapore Classic is the 11th event of the year on the 2023 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore, Singapore.

Singapore Classic: What you need to know

Purse: $2,000,000
Winner's share: $1,530,000
Field size: 132 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 16.5 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 2,750 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 460 Race to Dubai points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of €6 million.

2023 Singapore Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $340,000
2 $220,000
3 $125,200
4 $100,000
5 $84,800
6 $70,000
7 $60,000
8 $50,000
9 $44,800
10 $40,000
11 $36,800
12 $34,400
13 $32,200
14 $30,600
15 $29,400
16 $28,200
17 $27,000
18 $25,800
19 $24,800
20 $24,000
21 $23,200
22 $22,600
23 $22,000
24 $21,400
25 $20,800
26 $20,200
27 $19,600
28 $19,000
29 $18,400
30 $17,800
31 $17,200
32 $16,600
33 $16,000
34 $15,400
35 $14,800
36 $14,200
37 $13,800
38 $13,400
39 $13,000
40 $12,600
41 $12,200
42 $11,800
43 $11,400
44 $11,000
45 $10,600
46 $10,200
47 $9,800
48 $9,400
49 $9,000
50 $8,600
51 $8,200
52 $7,800
53 $7,400
54 $7,000
55 $6,800
56 $6,600
57 $6,400
58 $6,200
59 $6,000
60 $5,800
61 $5,600
62 $5,400
63 $5,200
64 $5,000
65 $4,800

