2023 Singapore Classic tee times and pairings: Round 4

The 2023 Singapore Classic is being played in Singapore, with Laguna National Golf Club playing host to one of the DP World Tour's year-opening events in Asia.
With the 70-player remaining field playing on Sunday in Singapore, East Coast viewers on the United States will get early morning viewing times for the DP World Tour event.
The 2023 Singapore Classic final round will get underway at 7:45 a.m. local time on Sunday with threesomes off the first and 10th tees until 9:51 a.m. local, when the tee sheet ends.
2023 Singapore Classic Sunday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2023 Singapore Classic final round on TV starting at 3:30 a.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2023 Singapore Classic live stream through Peacock, GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports app/website starting at 3:30 a.m. Eastern. You'll need to either have a cable subscription or sign up with a streaming service that has Golf Channel.
2023 Singapore Classic tee times for Round 4
All times local; add 13 hours for Eastern
Click header to sort
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|7:45 a.m.
|10
|Simon Forsström, Hurly Long, Dan Bradbury
|7:56 a.m.
|10
|Alexander Björk, Fabrizio Zanotti, Kalle Samooja
|8:07 a.m.
|10
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Niklas Nørgaard, Clément Sordet
|8:18 a.m.
|10
|Matthew Southgate, Alexander Knappe, Taiga Semikawa
|8:29 a.m.
|10
|John Axelsen, Ashun Wu, Calum Hill
|8:40 a.m.
|10
|Ross Fisher, Adrian Otaegui, Santiago Tarrio
|8:51 a.m.
|10
|Jamie Donaldson, Todd Clements, Gary Stal
|9:02 a.m.
|10
|Chase Hanna, Wil Besseling, Romain Langasque
|9:13 a.m.
|10
|Deon Germishuys, Daniel Brown, Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|9:24 a.m.
|10
|Ryan Ang, Louis Dobbelaar, Joël Stalter
|9:35 a.m.
|10
|Sam Hutsby, Gudmundur Kristjansson, Connor Syme
|9:46 a.m.
|10
|Amarin Kraivixien, Nicolas Colsaerts, Alexander Levy
|7:50 a.m.
|1
|Ryan Fox, Richie Ramsay
|8:01 a.m.
|1
|Anthony Quayle, Pedro Figueiredo
|8:12 a.m.
|1
|Yannik Paul, Wenyi Ding, Dimitrios Papadatos
|8:23 a.m.
|1
|Joakim Lagergren, Jeff Winther, Jordan Smith
|8:34 a.m.
|1
|Zander Lombard, David Ravetto, Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|8:45 a.m.
|1
|Tapio Pulkkanen, Dale Whitnell, Matthew Jordan
|8:56 a.m.
|1
|Marcel Siem, Marcus Helligkilde, Antoine Rozner
|9:07 a.m.
|1
|Julien Brun, Scott Jamieson, Grant Forrest
|9:18 a.m.
|1
|Julien Guerrier, Ockie Strydom, Andy Sullivan
|9:29 a.m.
|1
|Matthieu Pavon, Paul Waring, Tom Mckibbin
|9:40 a.m.
|1
|Marcel Schneider, Nathan Kimsey, Sami Välimäki
|9:51 a.m.
|1
|Richard Mansell, Jeunghun Wang, Alejandro Del Rey