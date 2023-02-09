Why DP World Tour golfers are wearing shorts at the Singapore Classic

This week on the DP World Tour, players are allowed to compete in shorts during a tournament round at the 2023 Singapore Classic.

With temperatures at Laguna National Golf Resort Club in South Africa expected to topple 90 degrees throughout the event, the DP World Tour made the decision, along with the tournament host, to allow players to compete in shorts in the stifling heat.

Temperatures are expected to be near 90 degrees Fahrenheit during each day of the tournament.

Men on the DP World Tour -- and PGA Tour, for that matter -- are typically required to wear pants when they compete. Women on various high-level tours have long been allowed to wear shorts as desired, regardless of temperature.

Allowing shorts is not an entirely unprecedented look on the DP World Tour. Since 2016, the tour has allowed players to wear shorts during practice rounds. Players then had to bust out the trousers for championship rounds.

LIV Golf now allows players to compete in shorts at any event. The PGA Tour is yet to allow shorts. The PGA of America allows shorts during practice rounds for its championships.

"It is very nice when common sense comes into play," said Ernie Els, according to AFP, in 2019 when this was first allowed in South Africa. "It is going to get close to 40 degrees (Celsius) here and it is the right thing to do. It has been talked about for so long on all of the tours around the world. Johann Rupert (owner of Leopard Creek) is always a man who is forward thinking and I think this could be a game-changer for golf that could enhance the product."

The Sunshine Tour, which co-sanctions events with the DP World Tour, is hopeful more tournaments and host clubs will consider allowing their male pro guests to wear shorts when the weather permits.

"We are very grateful to the DP World Tour for supporting this decision, and we are excited about it," said Selwyn Nathan, Sunshine Tour commissioner in 2019.

"The game has moved on, golf fashion has moved on, and even the weather here in Africa has changed. We are playing under beautiful sunshine, and as long as the dress code conforms with that of the club, then I think it will look very good."