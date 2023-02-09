2023 Singapore Classic tee times and pairings: Round 2

The 2023 Singapore Classic is being played in Singapore, with Laguna National Golf Club playing host to one of the DP World Tour's year-opening events in Asia.
With the 132-player remaining field playing on Friday in Singapore, East Coast viewers on the United States will get early morning viewing times for the DP World Tour event.
The 2023 Singapore Classic final round will get underway at 7:35 a.m. local time on Monday with twosomes off the first tee until 2 p.m. local, when the tee sheet ends.
2023 Singapore Classic Friday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2023 Singapore Classic final round on TV starting at 12:30 a.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2023 Singapore Classic live stream through Peacock, GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports app/website starting at 3:30 a.m. Eastern. You'll need to either have a cable subscription or sign up with a streaming service that has Golf Channel.
2023 Singapore Classic tee times for Round 2
All times local; add 13 hours for Eastern
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|7:35 a.m.
|1
|Jens Fahrbring, Jeong Weon Ko, Manu Gandas
|7:45 a.m.
|1
|Martin Simonsen, Ma Chengyao, Simon Forsström
|7:55 a.m.
|1
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist, Clément Sordet, John Axelsen
|8:05 a.m.
|1
|Matthew Southgate, Marcus Armitage, Jayden Schaper
|8:15 a.m.
|1
|Darius Van Driel, John Catlin, Jeff Winther
|8:25 a.m.
|1
|Daniel Van Tonder, Tobias Edén, Nick Bachem
|8:35 a.m.
|1
|Joshua Lee, David Ravetto, Sam Hutsby
|8:45 a.m.
|1
|Jamie Donaldson, Marc Warren, Marcus Kinhult
|8:55 a.m.
|1
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Joël Stalter, Gunner Wiebe
|9:05 a.m.
|1
|Niklas Nørgaard, Wil Besseling, Tapio Pulkkanen
|9:15 a.m.
|1
|Santiago Tarrio, Chase Hanna, Blake Windred
|7:40 a.m.
|10
|Zander Lombard, Daniel Hillier, Rikuya Hoshino
|7:50 a.m.
|10
|Dale Whitnell, Marcel Schneider, Jeremy Freiburghaus
|8:00 a.m.
|10
|Eddie Pepperell, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Calum Hill
|8:10 a.m.
|10
|Adrian Otaegui, Antoine Rozner, Connor Syme
|8:20 a.m.
|10
|Adri Arnaus, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ashun Wu
|8:30 a.m.
|10
|Jordan Smith, Ewen Ferguson, Nicolas Colsaerts
|8:40 a.m.
|10
|Thriston Lawrence, Dan Bradbury, Hurly Long
|8:50 a.m.
|10
|Maximilian Kieffer, Sebastian Söderberg, Ockie Strydom
|9:00 a.m.
|10
|Scott Jamieson, Andy Sullivan, Ross Fisher
|9:10 a.m.
|10
|Ryan Ang, Masahiro Kawamura, Johannes Veerman
|9:20 a.m.
|10
|Dimitrios Papadatos, Amarin Kraivixien, Alexander Levy
|12:15 p.m.
|1
|Oliver Hundebøll, John Parry, Tom Mckibbin
|12:25 p.m.
|1
|Alexander Knappe, Marcel Siem, Tk Ratchanon Chantananuwat
|12:35 p.m.
|1
|Nathan Kimsey, Alexander Björk, Romain Langasque
|12:45 p.m.
|1
|Richard Mansell, Matthieu Pavon, Taiga Semikawa
|12:55 p.m.
|1
|Richie Ramsay, Gavin Green, Kalle Samooja
|1:05 p.m.
|1
|Sami Välimäki, Jorge Campillo, Thomas Bjørn
|1:15 p.m.
|1
|Haotong Li, Ryan Fox, Robert Macintyre
|1:25 p.m.
|1
|Julien Brun, Fabrizio Zanotti, Yannik Paul
|1:35 p.m.
|1
|Oliver Wilson, Paul Waring, Wenyi Ding
|1:45 p.m.
|1
|Taichi Kho, Aguri Iwasaki, Joakim Lagergren
|1:55 p.m.
|1
|Julien Guerrier, Jake Redman, Søren Kjeldsen
|12:20 p.m.
|10
|Gary Hurley, Christoffer Bring, Freddy Schott
|12:30 p.m.
|10
|Jens Dantorp, Louis De Jager, Mj Viljoen
|12:40 p.m.
|10
|Pedro Figueiredo, John Murphy, Deon Germishuys
|12:50 p.m.
|10
|Daniel Brown, Julian Suri, Bryce Easton
|1:00 p.m.
|10
|Mikko Korhonen, Justin Walters, Louis Dobbelaar
|1:10 p.m.
|10
|Nacho Elvira, Grant Forrest, Mikael Lindberg
|1:20 p.m.
|10
|Jeunghun Wang, James Morrison, Anthony Quayle
|1:30 p.m.
|10
|Alejandro Del Rey, George Coetzee, Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|1:40 p.m.
|10
|Guxin Chen, Matthew Jordan, Marcus Helligkilde
|1:50 p.m.
|10
|Todd Clements, Matthew Baldwin, Gudmundur Kristjansson
|2:00 p.m.
|10
|Albert Venter, Aaron Pike, Gary Stal