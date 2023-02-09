2023 Singapore Classic tee times and pairings: Round 2

The 2023 Singapore Classic is being played in Singapore, with Laguna National Golf Club playing host to one of the DP World Tour's year-opening events in Asia.

With the 132-player remaining field playing on Friday in Singapore, East Coast viewers on the United States will get early morning viewing times for the DP World Tour event.

The 2023 Singapore Classic final round will get underway at 7:35 a.m. local time on Monday with twosomes off the first tee until 2 p.m. local, when the tee sheet ends.

2023 Singapore Classic Friday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 Singapore Classic final round on TV starting at 12:30 a.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2023 Singapore Classic live stream through Peacock, GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports app/website starting at 3:30 a.m. Eastern. You'll need to either have a cable subscription or sign up with a streaming service that has Golf Channel.

2023 Singapore Classic tee times for Round 2

All times local; add 13 hours for Eastern

