Waste Management Phoenix Open history, results and past winners

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is the PGA Tour's Arizona event on the schedule. The event is the loudest part of the West Coast Swing, which runs through California and Arizona.
The Waste Management Phoenix Open became a PGA Tour event in 1932, known then as the Arizona Open. It originally wasn't played at TPC Scottsdale, which took over as event host in 1987. Like many older PGA Tour events, it evolved from a state open championship.
In its time with TPC Scottsdale as host and the Thunderbirds presenting the event, the tournament has become the loudest, best-attended event on the PGA Tour schedule.
In recent memory, the tournament has concluded on Super Bowl Sunday, giving sports fans an appetizer for the largest sporting event in the United States.
Arnold Palmer, Gene Littler, Mark Calcavecchia and Phil Mickelson are all tied with the most wins in this event's history, with three each.
Waste Management Phoenix Open format
The Waste Management Phoenix Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The field of 132 is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
Waste Management Phoenix Open host courses
- TPC Scottsdale: 1987- present
- Arizona Country Club: alternating years from 1955-1973, 1976-1986
- Phoenix Country Club: 1939-1954, alternating years from 1956-1974, 1975
Waste Management Phoenix Open past sponsors
The Waste Management Phoenix Open has had a variety of names and sponsors over the years:
- Arizona Open 1932-1933
- Ben Hogan Open: 1950
- Phoenix Open Invitational: 1957-1971
- Phoenix Open: 1935-1949, 1951-1956, 1972-2003
- FBR Open: 2004-2009
- Waste Management Phoenix Open: 2010-present
Waste Management Phoenix Open history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|2022
|Scottie Scheffler
|268
|−16
|PO
|$1,476,000
|2021
|Brooks Koepka (2)
|265
|−19
|1
|$1,314,000
|2020
|Webb Simpson
|267
|−17
|PO
|$1,314,000
|2019
|Rickie Fowler
|267
|−17
|2
|$1,278,000
|2018
|Gary Woodland
|266
|−18
|PO
|$1,242,000
|2017
|Hideki Matsuyama (2)
|267
|−17
|PO
|$1,206,000
|2016
|Hideki Matsuyama
|270
|−14
|PO
|$1,170,000
|2015
|Brooks Koepka
|269
|−15
|1
|$1,134,000
|2014
|Kevin Stadler
|268
|−16
|1
|$1,116,000
|2013
|Phil Mickelson (3)
|256
|−28
|4
|$1,116,000
|2012
|Kyle Stanley
|269
|−15
|1
|$1,098,000
|2011
|Mark Wilson
|266
|−18
|PO
|$1,098,000
|2010
|Hunter Mahan
|268
|−16
|1
|$1,080,000
|2009
|Kenny Perry
|270
|−14
|PO
|$1,080,000
|2008
|J. B. Holmes (2)
|270
|−14
|PO
|$1,080,000
|2007
|Aaron Baddeley
|263
|−21
|1
|$1,080,000
|2006
|J. B. Holmes
|263
|−21
|7
|$936,000
|2005
|Phil Mickelson (2)
|267
|−17
|5
|$936,000
|2004
|Jonathan Kaye
|266
|−18
|2
|$936,000
|2003
|Vijay Singh (2)
|261
|−23
|3
|$720,000
|2002
|Chris DiMarco
|267
|−17
|1
|$720,000
|2001
|Mark Calcavecchia (3)
|256
|−28
|8
|$720,000
|2000
|Tom Lehman
|270
|−14
|1
|$576,000
|1999
|Rocco Mediate
|273
|−11
|2
|$540,000
|1998
|Jesper Parnevik
|269
|−15
|3
|$450,000
|1997
|Steve Jones
|258
|−26
|11
|$270,000
|1996
|Phil Mickelson
|269
|−15
|PO
|$234,000
|1995
|Vijay Singh
|269
|−15
|PO
|$234,000
|1994
|Bill Glasson
|268
|−16
|3
|$216,000
|1993
|Lee Janzen
|273
|−11
|2
|$180,000
|1992
|Mark Calcavecchia (2)
|264
|−20
|5
|$180,000
|1991
|Nolan Henke
|268
|−16
|1
|$180,000
|1990
|Tommy Armour III
|267
|−17
|5
|$162,000
|1989
|Mark Calcavecchia
|263
|−21
|7
|$126,000
|1988
|Sandy Lyle
|269
|−15
|PO
|$117,000
|1987
|Paul Azinger
|268
|−16
|1
|$108,000
|1986
|Hal Sutton
|267
|−17
|2
|$90,000
|1985
|Calvin Peete
|270
|−14
|2
|$81,000
|1984
|Tom Purtzer
|268
|−16
|1
|$72,000
|1983
|Bob Gilder (2)
|271
|−13
|PO
|$63,000
|1982
|Lanny Wadkins
|263
|−21
|6
|$54,000
|1981
|David Graham
|268
|−16
|1
|$54,000
|1980
|Jeff Mitchell
|272
|−12
|4
|$54,000
|1979
|Ben Crenshaw
|199[a]
|−14
|1
|$33,750
|1978
|Miller Barber
|272
|−12
|1
|$40,000
|1977
|Jerry Pate
|277
|−7
|PO
|$40,000
|1976
|Bob Gilder
|268
|−16
|2
|$40,000
|1975
|Johnny Miller (2)
|260
|−24
|14
|$30,000
|1974
|Johnny Miller
|271
|−13
|1
|$30,000
|1973
|Bruce Crampton
|268
|−12
|1
|$30,000
|1972
|Homero Blancas
|273
|−11
|PO
|$25,000
|1971
|Miller Barber
|261
|−23
|2
|$25,000
|1970
|Dale Douglass
|271
|−13
|1
|$20,000
|1969
|Gene Littler (3)
|263
|−21
|2
|$20,000
|1968
|George Knudson
|272
|−12
|3
|$20,000
|1967
|Julius Boros
|272
|−12
|1
|$14,000
|1966
|Dudley Wysong
|278
|−6
|1
|$9,000
|1965
|Rod Funseth
|274
|−14
|3
|$10,500
|1964
|Jack Nicklaus
|271
|−13
|3
|$7,500
|1963
|Arnold Palmer (3)
|273
|−15
|1
|$5,300
|1962
|Arnold Palmer (2)
|269
|−15
|12
|$5,300
|1961
|Arnold Palmer
|270
|−10
|PO
|$4,300
|1960
|Jack Fleck
|273
|−11
|PO
|$3,150
|1959
|Gene Littler (2)
|268
|−12
|1
|$2,400
|1958
|Ken Venturi
|274
|−10
|1
|$2,000
|1957
|Billy Casper
|271
|−9
|3
|$2,000
|1956
|Cary Middlecoff
|276
|−8
|3
|$2,400
|1955
|Gene Littler
|275
|−5
|1
|$2,400
|1954
|Ed Furgol
|272
|−12
|PO
|$2,000
|1953
|Lloyd Mangrum (2)
|272
|−12
|6
|$2,000
|1952
|Lloyd Mangrum
|274
|−10
|5
|$2,000
|1951
|Lew Worsham
|272
|−12
|1
|$2,000
|1950
|Jimmy Demaret (2)
|269
|−15
|1
|$2,000
|1949
|Jimmy Demaret
|278
|−6
|PO
|$2,000
|1948
|Bobby Locke
|268
|−16
|1
|$2,000
|1947
|Ben Hogan (2)
|270
|−14
|7
|$2,000
|1946
|Ben Hogan
|273
|−11
|PO
|$1,500
|1945
|Byron Nelson (2)
|274
|−10
|2
|$1,000
|1944
|Jug McSpaden
|273
|−11
|PO
|$1,000
|1943
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1942
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1941
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1940
|Ed Oliver
|205
|−8
|1
|$700
|1939
|Byron Nelson
|198
|−15
|12
|$700
|1938
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1937
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1936
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1935
|Ky Laffoon
|281
|−3
|4
|$500
|1934
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1933
|Harry Cooper
|281
|−3
|2
|$400
|1932
|Ralph Guldahl
|285
|−1
|5
|$600