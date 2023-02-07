Waste Management Phoenix Open history, results and past winners
02/07/2023
The Waste Management Phoenix Open is the PGA Tour's Arizona event on the schedule. The event is the loudest part of the West Coast Swing, which runs through California and Arizona.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open became a PGA Tour event in 1932, known then as the Arizona Open. It originally wasn't played at TPC Scottsdale, which took over as event host in 1987. Like many older PGA Tour events, it evolved from a state open championship.

In its time with TPC Scottsdale as host and the Thunderbirds presenting the event, the tournament has become the loudest, best-attended event on the PGA Tour schedule.

In recent memory, the tournament has concluded on Super Bowl Sunday, giving sports fans an appetizer for the largest sporting event in the United States.

Arnold Palmer, Gene Littler, Mark Calcavecchia and Phil Mickelson are all tied with the most wins in this event's history, with three each.

Waste Management Phoenix Open format

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field of 132 is reduced to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Waste Management Phoenix Open host courses

  • TPC Scottsdale: 1987- present
  • Arizona Country Club: alternating years from 1955-1973, 1976-1986
  • Phoenix Country Club: 1939-1954, alternating years from 1956-1974, 1975

Waste Management Phoenix Open past sponsors

The Waste Management Phoenix Open has had a variety of names and sponsors over the years:

  • Arizona Open 1932-1933
  • Ben Hogan Open: 1950
  • Phoenix Open Invitational: 1957-1971
  • Phoenix Open: 1935-1949, 1951-1956, 1972-2003
  • FBR Open: 2004-2009
  • Waste Management Phoenix Open: 2010-present

Waste Management Phoenix Open history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2022 Scottie Scheffler 268 −16 PO $1,476,000
2021 Brooks Koepka (2) 265 −19 1 $1,314,000
2020 Webb Simpson 267 −17 PO $1,314,000
2019 Rickie Fowler 267 −17 2 $1,278,000
2018 Gary Woodland 266 −18 PO $1,242,000
2017 Hideki Matsuyama (2) 267 −17 PO $1,206,000
2016 Hideki Matsuyama 270 −14 PO $1,170,000
2015 Brooks Koepka 269 −15 1 $1,134,000
2014 Kevin Stadler 268 −16 1 $1,116,000
2013 Phil Mickelson (3) 256 −28 4 $1,116,000
2012 Kyle Stanley 269 −15 1 $1,098,000
2011 Mark Wilson 266 −18 PO $1,098,000
2010 Hunter Mahan 268 −16 1 $1,080,000
2009 Kenny Perry 270 −14 PO $1,080,000
2008 J. B. Holmes (2) 270 −14 PO $1,080,000
2007 Aaron Baddeley 263 −21 1 $1,080,000
2006 J. B. Holmes 263 −21 7 $936,000
2005 Phil Mickelson (2) 267 −17 5 $936,000
2004 Jonathan Kaye 266 −18 2 $936,000
2003 Vijay Singh (2) 261 −23 3 $720,000
2002 Chris DiMarco 267 −17 1 $720,000
2001 Mark Calcavecchia (3) 256 −28 8 $720,000
2000 Tom Lehman 270 −14 1 $576,000
1999 Rocco Mediate 273 −11 2 $540,000
1998 Jesper Parnevik 269 −15 3 $450,000
1997 Steve Jones 258 −26 11 $270,000
1996 Phil Mickelson 269 −15 PO $234,000
1995 Vijay Singh 269 −15 PO $234,000
1994 Bill Glasson 268 −16 3 $216,000
1993 Lee Janzen 273 −11 2 $180,000
1992 Mark Calcavecchia (2) 264 −20 5 $180,000
1991 Nolan Henke 268 −16 1 $180,000
1990 Tommy Armour III 267 −17 5 $162,000
1989 Mark Calcavecchia 263 −21 7 $126,000
1988 Sandy Lyle 269 −15 PO $117,000
1987 Paul Azinger 268 −16 1 $108,000
1986 Hal Sutton 267 −17 2 $90,000
1985 Calvin Peete 270 −14 2 $81,000
1984 Tom Purtzer 268 −16 1 $72,000
1983 Bob Gilder (2) 271 −13 PO $63,000
1982 Lanny Wadkins 263 −21 6 $54,000
1981 David Graham 268 −16 1 $54,000
1980 Jeff Mitchell 272 −12 4 $54,000
1979 Ben Crenshaw 199[a] −14 1 $33,750
1978 Miller Barber 272 −12 1 $40,000
1977 Jerry Pate 277 −7 PO $40,000
1976 Bob Gilder 268 −16 2 $40,000
1975 Johnny Miller (2) 260 −24 14 $30,000
1974 Johnny Miller 271 −13 1 $30,000
1973 Bruce Crampton 268 −12 1 $30,000
1972 Homero Blancas 273 −11 PO $25,000
1971 Miller Barber 261 −23 2 $25,000
1970 Dale Douglass 271 −13 1 $20,000
1969 Gene Littler (3) 263 −21 2 $20,000
1968 George Knudson 272 −12 3 $20,000
1967 Julius Boros 272 −12 1 $14,000
1966 Dudley Wysong 278 −6 1 $9,000
1965 Rod Funseth 274 −14 3 $10,500
1964 Jack Nicklaus 271 −13 3 $7,500
1963 Arnold Palmer (3) 273 −15 1 $5,300
1962 Arnold Palmer (2) 269 −15 12 $5,300
1961 Arnold Palmer 270 −10 PO $4,300
1960 Jack Fleck 273 −11 PO $3,150
1959 Gene Littler (2) 268 −12 1 $2,400
1958 Ken Venturi 274 −10 1 $2,000
1957 Billy Casper 271 −9 3 $2,000
1956 Cary Middlecoff 276 −8 3 $2,400
1955 Gene Littler 275 −5 1 $2,400
1954 Ed Furgol 272 −12 PO $2,000
1953 Lloyd Mangrum (2) 272 −12 6 $2,000
1952 Lloyd Mangrum 274 −10 5 $2,000
1951 Lew Worsham 272 −12 1 $2,000
1950 Jimmy Demaret (2) 269 −15 1 $2,000
1949 Jimmy Demaret 278 −6 PO $2,000
1948 Bobby Locke 268 −16 1 $2,000
1947 Ben Hogan (2) 270 −14 7 $2,000
1946 Ben Hogan 273 −11 PO $1,500
1945 Byron Nelson (2) 274 −10 2 $1,000
1944 Jug McSpaden 273 −11 PO $1,000
1943 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1942 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1941 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1940 Ed Oliver 205 −8 1 $700
1939 Byron Nelson 198 −15 12 $700
1938 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1937 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1936 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1935 Ky Laffoon 281 −3 4 $500
1934 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1933 Harry Cooper 281 −3 2 $400
1932 Ralph Guldahl 285 −1 5 $600

