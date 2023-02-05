2023 WebEx TPS Murray River final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
02/05/2023
A picture of golfer Sarah Jane Smith Sarah Jane Smith holds the trophy after winning TPS Murray River. (Credit: Australian Golf Media)


The 2023 WebEx TPS Murray River final leaderboard is headed by winner Sarah Jane Smith, who earned the historic win Cobram Barooga Golf Club (Old Course) in Cobram, Victoria, Australia.

Smith became the third woman to win in the mixed-gender, 72-hole event series by taking a five-shot victory at 20-under 264.

Andrew Martin and Shae Wools-Cobb finished tied for second, five back of Smith. Min A Yoon, who became the second woman to win a Player Series event last week, finished tied for fifth place.

Smith won the AUD$45,000 winner's share of the AUD$250,000 purse.

WebEx TPS Murray River recap notes

Smith earned 1.42 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will put Smith in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Smith also earned a two-year exemption onto the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia.

A total of 57 players finished the tournament in the second event of the 2023 ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia season after a 36-hole cut was made to the top 50 and ties.

2023 WebEx TPS Murray River final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 Sarah Jane Smith -20 264 67 69 63 65 AUD$45,000
T2 Andrew Martin -15 269 72 66 65 66 AUD$21,250
T2 Shae Wools-Cobb -15 269 66 67 69 67 AUD$21,250
4 Matias Sanchez -14 270 66 64 69 71 AUD$12,500
T5 Min A Yoon -11 273 68 72 68 65 AUD$8,871
T5 Nathan Barbieri -11 273 69 69 69 66 AUD$8,871
T5 Ben Wharton -11 273 69 71 65 68 AUD$8,871
T8 Scott Strange -10 274 70 71 67 66 AUD$5,759
T8 Emma Talley -10 274 68 68 71 67 AUD$5,759
T8 Tom Power Horan -10 274 73 62 70 69 AUD$5,759
T8 Hayden Hopewell -10 274 66 69 65 74 AUD$5,759
12 Lincoln Tighe -9 275 71 67 67 70 AUD$4,325
T13 Breanna Gill -8 276 72 69 69 66 AUD$3,575
T13 Steven Jeffress -8 276 69 71 69 67 AUD$3,575
T13 Darcy Brereton -8 276 71 67 66 72 AUD$3,575
T16 Lachlan Armour -7 277 72 69 69 67 AUD$2,754
T16 Aaron Wilkin -7 277 72 66 69 70 AUD$2,754
T16 Andrew Evans -7 277 71 71 65 70 AUD$2,754
T16 Brett Coletta -7 277 66 70 70 71 AUD$2,754
T16 Wenyung Keh -7 277 71 70 65 71 AUD$2,754
T16 Matthew Stieger -7 277 72 67 66 72 AUD$2,754
T22 Charlotte Thomas -6 278 71 69 70 68 AUD$2,450
T22 Haydn Barron -6 278 70 71 67 70 AUD$2,450
T22 Justice Bosio (a) -6 278 65 73 67 73 AUD$0
25 Simon Hawkes -5 279 71 67 69 72 AUD$2,375
T26 Luke Toomey -4 280 71 69 71 69 AUD$2,250
T26 Kirsten Rudgeley -4 280 66 73 71 70 AUD$2,250
T26 Adam Bland -4 280 68 71 70 71 AUD$2,250
T26 Matthew Millar -4 280 66 72 69 73 AUD$2,250
30 Abel Eduard (a) -3 281 70 69 69 73 AUD$0
T31 Kyle Michel -2 282 74 68 69 71 AUD$2,075
T31 Sarah Yamaki Branch -2 282 69 71 69 73 AUD$2,075
T31 Jarryd Felton -2 282 69 69 69 75 AUD$2,075
T34 Cory Crawford -1 283 69 73 74 67 AUD$1,800
T34 Daniel Gale -1 283 68 71 74 70 AUD$1,800
T34 Michael Hendry -1 283 71 69 73 70 AUD$1,800
T34 Zinyo Garcia -1 283 71 68 73 71 AUD$1,800
T34 Matthew Griffin -1 283 68 73 71 71 AUD$1,800
T34 Deyen Lawson -1 283 71 70 71 71 AUD$1,800
T34 Jackson Bugdalski -1 283 72 69 70 72 AUD$1,800
T34 Andrew Campbell -1 283 69 71 70 73 AUD$1,800
T42 Lawrence Curtis E 284 71 71 75 67 AUD$1,500
T42 Cooper Eccleston E 284 73 68 72 71 AUD$1,500
T42 Braden Becker E 284 74 67 71 72 AUD$1,500
T42 Edward Donoghue E 284 72 69 71 72 AUD$1,500
T46 Blake Proverbs 1 285 73 68 73 71 AUD$1,350
T46 Brett Rankin 1 285 71 69 73 72 AUD$1,350
T46 Jye Pickin (a) 1 285 69 70 69 77 AUD$0
T49 William Bruyeres 2 286 70 72 71 73 AUD$1,188
T49 Rick Kulacz 2 286 71 70 71 74 AUD$1,188
T49 Lawry Flynn 2 286 72 68 71 75 AUD$1,188
T49 Nayeon Eum 2 286 69 68 70 79 AUD$1,188
53 Kit Bittle 3 287 72 67 75 73 AUD$1,063
54 Steffanie Vogel 4 288 68 70 72 78 AUD$1,033
55 Jak Carter 5 289 74 68 71 76 AUD$1,008
56 Dale Crothers 7 291 70 72 75 74 AUD$975
57 Kelsey Bennett 9 293 71 71 75 76 AUD$938

