2023 WebEx TPS Murray River final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 WebEx TPS Murray River final leaderboard is headed by winner Sarah Jane Smith, who earned the historic win Cobram Barooga Golf Club (Old Course) in Cobram, Victoria, Australia.

Smith became the third woman to win in the mixed-gender, 72-hole event series by taking a five-shot victory at 20-under 264.

Andrew Martin and Shae Wools-Cobb finished tied for second, five back of Smith. Min A Yoon, who became the second woman to win a Player Series event last week, finished tied for fifth place.

Smith won the AUD$45,000 winner's share of the AUD$250,000 purse.

WebEx TPS Murray River recap notes

Smith earned 1.42 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will put Smith in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Smith also earned a two-year exemption onto the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia.

A total of 57 players finished the tournament in the second event of the 2023 ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia season after a 36-hole cut was made to the top 50 and ties.

2023 WebEx TPS Murray River final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

