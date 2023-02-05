2023 Saudi International final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Saudi International final leaderboard is headed by winner Abraham Ancer, who earned the Asian Tour win at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

In the final round, Ancer held off Cameron Young by matching Young's final round of 68 to win the tournament by two shots on 19-under 261.

Lucas Herbert, who, along with Young, is one of three PGA Tour players that competed in this event, finished in third place on 15-under total.

Ancer won the $1,000,000 winner's share of the $5,000,000 purse.

Saudi International recap notes

Ancer earned 24.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, given the volume of LIV Golf players in the field that have lost significant world-ranking standing.

There was a cut this week, with 71 players finishing the event in the first event of the season.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues in next week with the International Series Oman.

2023 Saudi International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

