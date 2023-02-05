2023 Saudi International final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Golf News Net
A picture of golfer Abraham Ancer from 2018


The 2023 Saudi International final leaderboard is headed by winner Abraham Ancer, who earned the Asian Tour win at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

In the final round, Ancer held off Cameron Young by matching Young's final round of 68 to win the tournament by two shots on 19-under 261.

Lucas Herbert, who, along with Young, is one of three PGA Tour players that competed in this event, finished in third place on 15-under total.

Ancer won the $1,000,000 winner's share of the $5,000,000 purse.

Saudi International recap notes

Ancer earned 24.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, given the volume of LIV Golf players in the field that have lost significant world-ranking standing.

There was a cut this week, with 71 players finishing the event in the first event of the season.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues in next week with the International Series Oman.

2023 Saudi International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Abraham Ancer -19 63 66 64 68 261 $1,000,000
2 Cameron Young -17 65 65 65 68 263 $525,000
3 Lucas Herbert -15 68 65 67 65 265 $300,000
4 Sadom Kaewkanjana -14 66 66 68 66 266 $235,000
5 Paul Casey -13 68 67 67 65 267 $200,000
T6 Travis Smyth -12 69 69 65 65 268 $140,333
T6 Marc Leishman -12 68 64 70 66 268 $140,333
T6 Mito Pereira -12 73 64 65 66 268 $140,333
9 Andy Ogletree -11 73 65 68 63 269 $105,000
T10 Joaquin Niemann -10 68 72 65 65 270 $89,375
T10 Matthew Wolff -10 70 67 63 70 270 $89,375
T12 Kyongjun Moon -9 72 67 69 63 271 $70,500
T12 Jbe Kruger -9 71 64 71 65 271 $70,500
T12 Shubhankar Sharma -9 67 69 69 66 271 $70,500
T12 Charl Schwartzel -9 70 67 68 66 271 $70,500
T12 Anirban Lahiri -9 71 69 65 66 271 $70,500
T12 Talor Gooch -9 70 66 67 68 271 $70,500
T18 Sanghyun Park -8 70 66 72 64 272 $53,929
T18 Peter Uihlein -8 72 67 69 64 272 $53,929
T18 Jinichiro Kozuma -8 70 68 67 67 272 $53,929
T18 Branden Grace -8 71 66 67 68 272 $53,929
T18 Nitithorn Thippong -8 68 70 66 68 272 $53,929
T18 Bernd Wiesberger -8 69 67 67 69 272 $53,929
T18 Jason Kokrak -8 67 67 67 71 272 $53,929
T25 Graeme McDowell -7 70 67 70 66 273 $46,250
T25 Patrick Reed -7 67 68 69 69 273 $46,250
T25 Hennie Du Plessis -7 67 68 69 69 273 $46,250
T28 Yeongsu Kim -6 72 67 68 67 274 $39,643
T28 Ian Snyman -6 66 68 72 68 274 $39,643
T28 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -6 70 67 69 68 274 $39,643
T28 Louis Oosthuizen -6 65 67 73 69 274 $39,643
T28 Sergio Garcia -6 65 70 70 69 274 $39,643
T28 Henrik Stenson -6 70 68 67 69 274 $39,643
T28 Richard Bland -6 67 67 70 70 274 $39,643
T35 James Piot -5 72 68 72 63 275 $32,571
T35 Richard T. Lee -5 70 69 69 67 275 $32,571
T35 Takumi Kanaya -5 68 72 68 67 275 $32,571
T35 Taylor Dickson -5 69 66 70 70 275 $32,571
T35 Bjorn Hellgren -5 68 68 69 70 275 $32,571
T35 Cameron Champ -5 69 67 69 70 275 $32,571
T35 Ian Poulter -5 73 65 65 72 275 $32,571
T42 Scott Vincent -4 66 69 72 69 276 $27,625
T42 Cameron Tringale -4 71 67 69 69 276 $27,625
T42 Stefano Mazzoli -4 70 66 70 70 276 $27,625
T42 Sebastian Munoz -4 64 73 69 70 276 $27,625
T46 Laurie Canter -3 70 69 71 67 277 $23,750
T46 Harold Varner III -3 69 66 73 69 277 $23,750
T46 Wade Ormsby -3 69 70 69 69 277 $23,750
T46 Andrew Dodt -3 68 68 70 71 277 $23,750
T46 Wenyi Ding -3 70 66 70 71 277 $0
T46 Matthew Cheung -3 71 69 66 71 277 $23,750
T46 Brooks Koepka -3 69 67 69 72 277 $23,750
T53 Pat Perez -2 70 67 73 68 278 $19,417
T53 David Puig -2 70 68 71 69 278 $19,417
T53 Jediah Morgan -2 73 66 67 72 278 $19,417
T56 Shiv Kapur -1 67 71 72 69 279 $18,250
T56 Kosuke Hamamoto -1 70 67 71 71 279 $18,250
T58 El Mehdi Fakori E 71 69 74 66 280 $0
T58 Ervin Chang E 69 71 73 67 280 $16,000
T58 Kevin Yuan E 70 68 74 68 280 $16,000
T58 Todd Sinnott E 72 67 73 68 280 $16,000
T58 Scott Hend E 72 68 72 68 280 $16,000
T58 Matt Jones E 68 68 74 70 280 $16,000
T58 Taehee Lee E 68 72 70 70 280 $16,000
T58 Lee Westwood E 68 72 70 70 280 $16,000
T66 Jazz Janewattananond 1 75 65 72 69 281 $13,750
T66 Ratchanon Chantananuwat 1 67 66 78 70 281 $0
T66 Phachara Khongwatmai 1 71 69 69 72 281 $13,750
T69 Siddikur Rahman 4 70 70 72 72 284 $13,000
T69 Issa Abouelela 4 72 68 72 72 284 $0
71 Rashid Khan 7 70 70 76 71 287 $12,500

